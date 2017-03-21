A celebrity mocking trial

Kathy Griffin takes over Cincy’s Taft Theatre

By Dana Walczak

Photo: Kathy Griffin aims for a walkout or two at the Taft Theatre, March 24; photo: Mike Ruiz

What are celebrities really like in person? If you’re wondering, I suggest going to Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-In Tour at Cincinnati’s Taft Theatre.

The tour began as a 50-city run to promote her most recent book, “Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index,” but as it’s grown in numbers, it’s decreased stories from the book, instead offering the audience untold stories.

The reason, she says, is because after 23 stand-up comedy television specials and two books, her audience deserves to hear something new.

No stranger to the Midwest, Griffin, an Illinoisan, expresses a “kinship” with us Ohioans. Audience members can expect to hear a number of her rants and takes on Ohio, and perhaps even a story about her love of Grandpa’s Cheese Barn.

“I am very sensitive to where I am going,” she says. “I always look up what is going on locally. I love to start every show with local material because, oh my God, that stuff is like mining for gold for me.”

The comedian, New York Times best-selling author, and television personality will perform March 24.

Griffin is known for her brash personality and IDGAF (I don’t give a f–k) attitude, and the Midwestern girl has made a very successful career out of it. The majority of her act consists of lightheartedly picking on celebrities. From personal and intimate encounters to very public ones, no one is safe from a roast when Griffin is around. Not even the Dayton City Paper.

In reference to the DCP’s Feb. 7 cover story, “No B.S.: You Better Believe Professional Bull Riders’ Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour is Here,” she says, “I very much enjoy what people are talking about around the country in these troubled times. Fox News has nothing on me. I’m going to the real America. And I very much enjoy looking at the local news, and I just did not know [this was a thing].

“I just loved this title because not only did I not think that there was such a thing as a ‘Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour for Bull Riding,’ I’m going to have to call bullshit on that—I think that was something sponsored by Pfizer.”

I read her book, and have to say, I never wondered what Cher’s bathroom looks like, but I found myself thrilled to know she has an entire drawer filled with different glitters below a drawer of eyelashes. But of course she does—she’s Cher.

Or that actors Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri were once Griffin’s students during her time with the famed Groundlings improv theatre group in Los Angeles. She was there when they invented the cheerleader characters that later became an iconic sketch on Saturday Night Live.

And don’t get me started on her Joan Rivers story.

A great storyteller, Griffin’s set is sure to keep those who enjoy a good one entertained all evening. You can expect to hear a little bit about everyone—from Hollywood celebs (including some locals) to politicians, journalists, and athletes.

“I have a pretty epic story that I am going to tell on stage about my Thanksgiving at Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas’ house because it just delivered on 10 levels,” she teases.

And while my mother warned me against it, I would have regretted not asking Griffin about her thoughts on the current political climate. The outspoken activist often uses her platform to advocate for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, and animals, amongst others. She warns that there will be bits about these topics.

“I want you to know my show is sponsored by my offensive ‘mashinations’ of my brain, it is inspired by going too far, it’s inspired by having a goal of maybe wanting a walkout or two. And everyone is going down this year,” she promises. “We are all in a crazy place where we have had it. Everyone is frustrated; everyone is trying to figure out who their damn neighbor is.”

In all seriousness, Griffin’s humor, while it rubs some the wrong way, comes from the heart. It comes from a place of lighthearted goofiness that is often just what we need. And according to Griffin, her peeps find her wherever she goes.

Kathy Griffin hits the stage Friday, March 24 at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St. in Cincinnati. Show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, please visit KathyGriffin.net.