A Family Feud

Dayton Theatre Guild stages Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes



The direction, acting, wardrobe, and set design all capture the 1900 era of Hellman’s famous drama. Standing (l-r) Leo (Maximillian Santucci), Addie (Gail Andrews Turner), Oscar (Saul Kaplan). Seated (l-r) Birdie (Libby Holley Scancarello), William (Jeff Sams), Regina (Cheryl Mellen), and Alexandra (Hanna Stickel).

By Jackie Theobald

“This show is dynamite,” one audience member concluded. There’s greed, manipulation and good ol’ family feuding in a 1939 play set in 1900. It’s a classic because its themes of financial exploitation and manipulation continue to resonate today, especially when considered on a global scale. Director Kathy Mola beautifully manages ten faultlessly talented actors.

[Editor’s note: Please be advised, given the time, place, and themes of the play, Hellman’s characters frequently use the n-word.]

The story takes place in Alabama and deals with the class system of the post Civil War industrial era. Lillian Hellman herself was a native Alabamian and her family had plenty of examples of mean mouth mocking and manipulation.

The Hubbard family includes brothers Oscar, played by Saul Caplan, Benjamin, played by Dave Nickel, and their sister Regina Giddens, portrayed by Cheryl Mellen. Oscar’s wife Birdie is Libby Holley Scancarello. Leo Hubbard, her son, is played by Maximillian Santucci. Don Campbell plays Regina’s husband, Horace Giddens.

Regina will not inherit Hubbard money due to the prevailing laws of the era. She will get what she wants by being smarmy sweet, greedy and controlling in an all-powerful performance that is consistently evil. Whew, watch out for her!

Oscar, serious and imperious, is focused on funding a business deal that will allow the brothers to acquire a cotton mill. It means scheming with his own son to steal his brother-in-law’s bonds, and he coldly sets up a plan. “It’s every man’s duty to think of self.” Caplan’s subtle facial and body language create this mean-spirited, abusive, and unfeeling character.

Benjamin Hubbard is wordy and jokey and could be likeable if it weren’t for the greed and manipulation that drives the character. Nickel brings just enough subsurface complexity to energize the story. He makes his evil seem entertaining, not an easy task.

Scancarello as Birdie, Oscar’s wife, brings a variety of emotions with great skill to her abused alcoholic who knows she was married for her money. She giggles and drinks, she weeps and drinks; the family gives her no empathy. Her makeup adds to the total appearance of debauchery.

Leo, son of Oscar and Birdie, is an unsuccessful people pleaser. Santucci is perfectly insecure with just enough nervous mannerisms to be convincing. He lets slip that he can get into Horace’s bank box. The Hubbards want to steal enough to get into the deal to build a cotton mill with a Massachusetts investor.

The brothers consider themselves businessmen, not southern aristocrats. Their family arguments are very real, impolite with all talking at once. Somehow Mola has been able to make it work. Everybody wants the money.

If they are able to build the cotton mill close by the fields and if it is successful, they will all benefit financially.

William Marshall is a man from Massachusetts with whom they hope to invest. Mr. Marshall is kind and complimentary to the women. He toasts with the family to the success of the mill project. He is more polite and engaged than is usual for the Hubbards.

Gail Andrews Turner plays Addie, the Giddens’ maid. Addie is the real heart of the family, wise and loving. She is much beloved by Alexandra whom she has raised. Turner puts her heart into Addie with great skill.

Cal, played by Steve Easterling, brings an intelligence and stability to his role.

Alexandra Giddens, played by Hannah Stickel, loves her father and goes to Baltimore to bring him home after a five-month stay at Johns Hopkins. Alexandria and Addie are the only ones who love him and know how serious his heart condition really is.

Alexandra is mature enough to say to her mother, “There are people who eat the earth and people who stand around to watch them,” completely rejecting her mother. We see her transformation from overprotected to independent.

Horace is no fool and understands the conniving and mendacity of the whole family. ln a role way too small for his talents, Don Campbell brings a knowing intelligence, a pleasure in his own control, and an almost smug satisfaction within his character’s physical limitations.

Like many plays of the 1930’s, this is divided into three acts. The title comes from Song of Solomon, King James version, “Take us the foxes, the little foxes, that spoil the vines for our vines have tender grapes.” It is the third act that brings the dynamite.

A play of this size requires a tremendous amount of technical support.

Carol Finley said she began sewing in May to costume this 1900s period piece with several scenes and changes for each character. “I have my stash of materials. You never know when you’re going to need a certain look.” She had help from Barbara Jorgensen and others.

Any set by Chris Harman is elegant, well designed, and beautifully executed, from period glass transoms to chandeliers.

This family is hard to like. Whether it’s a decade or a century or right now, our fascination with recognizable misdeeds and misstatements of powerbrokers is dynamite. It’s real-life, gripping theatre and a breathtaking experience.

The Little Foxes runs through Sept. 2 at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. For times and ticket information, visit daytontheatreguild.org or call 937-278-5993.