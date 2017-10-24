Conspiracy Theorist: 10/24

A ruler falls

Harvey Weinstein’s abuse was no secret

By Mark Luedtke

Fellow rulers are supposedly shocked, shocked I say, to discover Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is a serial groper, sexual abuser, and accused rapist like his best friend and former molester-in-chief, President Bill Clinton. What a joke. Government schools must be designed to prevent children from learning history because anybody who paid attention during the 1990s heard all about Weinstein’s abuses when Clinton was president. Americans wondered aloud at not only how Clinton got away with serial criminal sexual abuse but how his disgusting friend Weinstein did the same.

Rulers seem to believe history that happened before Google can be rewritten so now we’re supposed to believe these same revelations we knew about two decades ago are new and shocking.

But the country has changed. Political correctness run amok is not a good thing, promoting more injustice than justice, but Weinstein seems to have been justly hoisted on the petard he helped promote.

I’m happy Weinstein’s victims are getting some justice in the public arena. It remains to be seen if they will get justice from our misnamed justice system.

The most fascinating aspect of this story to me is watching how a ruler is pushed from power. Seth MacFarlane heralded Weinstein’s fall from grace at the 2013 Academy Awards. While announcing the nominees for best supporting actress, MacFarlane joked, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

Just four years ago that joke was dangerous. Many in the crowd were scared to laugh. Back then they risked being blacklisted for exposing Weinstein. Not any more. So far 36 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Rulers protect their own as long as they can. For two decades at least, rulers circled the wagons around Weinstein, Clinton, and others whenever tales of their sexual abuse leaked out, but in Weinstein’s case, his accusers reached a critical mass so many decided he had to be thrown to the wolves to protect the rest of the greedy perverts. Once that decision was made, in a matter of days Weinstein was fired from the company he founded and his wife left him. Not for moral reasons but financial. The company was losing money and Weinstein had become too toxic to make more.

Faced with losing the company he founded with Weinstein, even his brother Bob threw Harvey under the bus. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I could not take his cheating, his lying and also his attitude toward everyone. I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy. I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

Sacrificing Weinstein now might be too little, too late. Already allegations of sexual abuse have spread to current Batman star Ben Affleck and Amazon Studios chief Roy Price. George Clooney has been accused of blacklisting an actress from ER.

But all rulers are perverts extraordinaire. Roman bacchanals are legendary. Britain’s Profumo scandal is well known. US ruler sex scandals are legion, but they’re only the ones we hear about. US troops are infamous for frequenting brothels as are Secret Service agents, compromising security. Government’s power of coercion attracts and empowers perverts, and the worst rise to the top. We can hope, but it’s unlikely rulers in general will be outed for the self-serving perverts they are.

Government spies will continue spying on their significant others and passing naked pictures of you and your children around the office while terrorists run rampant.

But despite the allegations, not every ruler is giving up on Weinstein. The American Thinker notes, “You’d think a guy like Weinstein would be a pariah if Democrats actually believed any of their stated platform about women’s rights. But noooo…the fact that Lanny Davis, Anita Dunn, Lisa Bloom, and other regulars from the Democratic Party have leaped forward to help Weinstein beat back bad press about his long and atrocious record of sexual harassment testifies to just how important Weinstein is to their rice bowl. It’s not Hollywood that’s defending Weinstein; it’s Democrats.”

But don’t count Weinstein out for good. The corrupt Clinton cabal has a plan. He entered rehab to rehabilitate his reputation, not himself. That’s right out of the Democrat playbook. Democrats plan to reinstate Weinstein at the top of their Hollywood propaganda outlet. Actresses should unite against Democrat rulers before it’s too late.

As Ilana Mercer observes, “Punish evil, don’t exculpate it. The idea of rehab for Harvey is as laughable as the notion that Harvey Sweinstein is deprived, rather than depraved.”