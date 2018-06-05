A whole lotta stompin’ goin’ on

Lebanon’s Stompin’ in the Street Country Music Festival



One of the highlights of last year’s festival, Pistol Holler’s Ryan PA Johnson knows how to draw a crowd.

By Marla Boone

If you like stompin’ and you like streets, the Lebanon Country Music Festival is the place for you. Their annual event, Stompin’ in the Streets, will be held Saturday June 9. Come early, come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready to hear seven different performers during the twelve-hour event.

Opening at 11 a.m. and running throughout the day until 11 p.m., Stompin’ in the Streets is in its sixth year. Main Street Lebanon is partnering with Lebanon Rotary to bring this festival to the town. Both are non-profit organizations and both were searching for an opportunity to host an event that would not only help promote Lebanon but also serve as a fundraiser to advance their missions. Country music was selected as the genre as both entities felt it is a brand of music that would be well received locally. Main Street Lebanon and the Rotary strive to have a good mix of young country and traditional country so there is something for everyone.

As well as music, the event promises one-of-a-kind-vendors with unique shopping opportunities at the festival and throughout downtown Lebanon. Over fifty specialty shops are located in the town. A variety of food vendors have committed to be on-site and local restaurants will also be open. There will be a beer garden at which attendees can purchase domestic and craft beers. No alcohol may be carried into the event. And here is the most astonishing part—it’s free. But not the beer. That would simply be too good to be true.

All the musical action will be at the corner of East Mulberry Street and Cherry Street. Besides the music, there will be a Kids’ Corral from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. and some Cool Critters on display from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The local 4-H group will have some of their project animals on hand. For those who like animals less furry and more automated, a mechanical bull will be available for riding/falling off/humiliating yourself. The event encompasses most of downtown Lebanon. Those driving in for the day will find ample parking in city parking lots and on the streets adjacent to the event.

Over 12,000 people attended last year and the event continues to grow. Performers slated to appear this year include:

Jay Clark Band

They made a name for itself in 2017 releasing two albums. They have been credited with creating country metal and reviving southern rock. The Jay Clark Band has been described as a mix of Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, and Tom Petty.

Haggard County

Hailing from Lebanon, Haggard County is a natural for this show. The group, a four-man band formed in 2014, plays 80s-90s classic country music.

Hip Shakin’ Daddys

Paternity remains to be seen but what a great name. This Warren county group has opened for acts such as Los Lobos.

The Richard Lynch Band

This five-member band hailing from Waynesville, Ohio, fronted by lead vocalist Richard Lynch has been described as an authentic musician whose traditional music embodies his “hay-raising, farm-dwelling lifestyle.” Lynch has been in the country music business for over thirty years. His website claims that while his musical roots are grounded in pure country, his songs also showcase elements of western swing, honky-tonk, and outlaw country.

The Noah Smith Band

Also a five-member group, the Noah Smith Band is proud of its Brown County roots. Noah Smith grew up in this southern Ohio area and explored the woods and creeks that lend to its beauty. While earning a degree in Electronic Media from the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, Noah began songwriting in earnest. He specializes in “a natural musical inclination” combined with native roots and road-worthy storytelling.

Boe Davis and the Broken Arrow Band

Organized in 1997 by Boe, this Cincinnati-based band has been playing in the tri-state area for more than twenty years.

90 Proof Twang

Well, you just have to like a band that refers to its music as Hillbilly Rock, don’t you? The recipe for the band is apparently Marshall Tucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash mixed with a soupcon of Eric Church and Zack Brown and “baked with a modern hippie vibe.” A former college basketball player, lead vocalist Josh Brock gave up hoops for that hillbilly/hippie hybrid.

Not ones to let much grass, blue or otherwise, grow under their feet, Main Street Lebanon has these additional events scheduled for the remainder of the year:

9/29 Feast and Fall-y Festival

10/13 Pooch Parade and Oktoberfest

11/10 Girl’s Night Out

11/23 Holiday Open House

11/24 Holiday Open House and Shop Small Saturday

11/24 Pub Crawl

So grab your lawn chair, load the pick-up, and get yourself to Lebanon on June 9. Don’t let all that stompin’ go on

without you.

The 2018 Lebanon Country Music Festival will be held on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Lebanon, OH. For directions and a schedule of events, visit lebanoncountrymusicfest.wordpress.com.