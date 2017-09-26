ISICLE: A man artistically inspired by women

ISICLE; photo: Deja Goode, Goode Vibes Photography

By Ehron Ostendorf

ISICLE (Isaac Williams) isn’t your typical DJ—he’s an artist. He DJ’s at weddings and events for his full-time job, but when he’s not working that, you can find him DJ’ing weekly at Therapy Café, Masque, Stage Door, etc., or playing live music at bars, venues, or even on the street in the Oregon District.

His off-days are spent woodworking and building equipment for his business; collaboratins with other local musicians and artists to record his music. He has also been part of the commercial photography and video world, so he clearly doesn’t contain his talent to one field.

If that wasn’t enough on his plate, he has already released two albums—one in 2014 and one in 2016. My personal favorite from his last album, The Things They Called Her, is Route 20 featuring Bri’ Mitchell. The combination of unique instruments, solid beats, smooth vocals, and meaningful lyrics blend together into flawlessness. His style is an R&B, Funk, Soul combination with Hip-Hop influence.

ISICLE’s third album is set to drop on Octr 27 of this year, which can be found on Spotify and iTunes. It’s called About Female. The meaning behind the title is simple—he’s an artist who’s inspired by women, plain and simple.

“I onl, usuall, write [my music] about females in some way,” says ISICLE. “I enjoy the R&B soul factor. Just, writing about my emotions, writing about love, writing about physical activities—the memories I have.”

He says that this album is giving credit to women who have always inspired his music. People in his life like his mom, his sister, and his girlfriend.

“If I say ‘you,’ or ‘her,’ in the album, it’s not a specific woman or an ex I’m talking about,” says ISICLE, “but more of a fictitious person or an idea of a person.”

The artists that have inspired him for this album are Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Weeknd, and Michael Jackson. He says that Stevie Wonder has especially influenced him not just in music, but also for performing.

“The way he performs on stage has influenced me a lot,” ISICLE says. “My favorite shows I perform are when I’m smiling, comfortable as fuck, and just doing whatever I want and people see the energy.”

His advice to other artists is to be patient with making music, giving it time, but always working at it at the same time. He says that his best work comes when he has let it sit in his head awhile. Even if their music gains popularity, he advises for upcoming artists to stay humble because during low seasons, they may want to quit. So, they should remember the good times during those low seasons and during high seasons, remind themselves that low seasons can come at anytime.

“Surround yourself with people that are going to be critical of you,” says ISICLE. “See past Dayton and follow people from L.A and New York, and see what they’re doing rather than comparing yourself to your neighbor who also makes music and plays at a local coffee shop.”

ISICLE says that a neighbor may like your music, but simple compliments won’t help you. Although he’s received compliments for his music, he says this is the way God made him and it’s what he’s meant to do. he says not to let compliments get to your head—People who are critical of what you do will help you to keep improving yourself and your work.

“A started playing drums as a kid, then I started taking piano lessons shortly after,” says ISICLE. “My brothers and sisters are all super musically influenced—my parents like all types of music. There’s lot of influence from my siblings and family.”

Like me, ISICLE was homeschooled as a child and that influenced him. Instead of having a teacher tell him that music wasn’t “where the money is” and that music isn’t a “real career,” he had his paren’s and siblings encouraging him to follow his passions.

“Hom-schooling was great because my parents could raise me and teach me certain values instead of some random teacher,” says ISICLE. “High school was spent not doing my Spanish or physics homework and instead, sitting on my computer making music.”

He says that although no one will ever hear those songs from his high school years, they’re what built him up to where he is today. Fon the past several years, however, he mostly has been making his music himself while still collaborating with others to bring it to its full potential.

“My roommate, Luke [Fulkerts] (Skyline 909), masters everything—like making the sound tighter,” says ISICLE. “Then I have to sent [the music] to the publishing people about a month or two weeks early so that it’s on iTunes when I want it to be.”

ISICLE’s plas for the future is to DJ full-time (to take care of the bills), but he would like to branch out to Columbus and Dayton, and to branch beyond Dayton and make a bigger impact. “Musically, I would love to just continue to work on my music,” says ISICLE. All he would like to have is a tight following of core listeners that check him out when he makes music. I know us Daytonians are proud of our local artists, so he can count on our support.