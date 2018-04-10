Art Everywhere: 04/03/18

CraftyCon at Yellow Cab Tavern

Friday April 6, 5–11 p.m.

Part of the Downtown Dayton’s First Friday events, the annual CraftyCon plans to bring eclectic art and a variety of mediums to the local community. Over 30 local artisan vendors, complete with demos, with be owning the evening alongside food trucks, craft beer, and more. The event acts as fundraiser for the 13th Annual Sideshow to will be held May 25 and 26, and features more than 40 local artists and more than 50 Dayton bands and performers. So, come out to support a community full of culture and art for Dayton. 700 E 4th St., Dayton OH 45402. http://www.facebook.com/daytoncraftycon/

InstaMeet at Dayton Art Institute

Saturday April 7, noon–4 p.m.

Open to the public, this event allows for all you Instagram enthusiasts to find your niche in the arts. Art Institute will host local IGers (InstaGrammers) to explore and take picture perfect ‘grams of the historic building and the many art exhibits it has to offer. Advanced registration is requested and includes complimentary admission to their current special exhibition, Above the Fold: New Expression in Origami. Starting at noon, there will be a check-in and meetup at the Leo Bistro before the walk-through. At 4, an optional tour through the historic Grafton Hill neighborhood is sure to capture even more sepia-toned expression for your personal Insta. 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton OH 45405. http://bit.ly/DAI-IG

5th Annual Black & White Party at Springfield Museum of Art

Friday April 13, 7–11 p.m.

Ever wanted to have a dance party inside a museum filled with gorgeous art? Well, back by popular demand, the Black & White Party is the place for you! Complete with DJ, raffle prizes, and entrance to all the gallery exhibits you can feast your eyes on. Starting at 7pm, the party graces itself at a new location, the Black Box Gallery, but it doesn’t have to end there. At 11pm, guests are encouraged to be a part of the Boomer List. All proceeds support local art education and outreach programs and if you register early you get a second free drink ticket. 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield OH 45504 https://www.springfieldart.net/?page_id=13

Virginia Kistler and Kim Rae Taylor at Rosewood Gallery

Mon. April 16 through Fri. May 18

An exhibit filled with photography, mixed media sculpture and arbitrary language, Kistler and Taylor tantalize with their urban landscapes and exploration of text as metaphor. Each artist creates thought-provoking questions through their respective mediums. Hailing from Columbus, Kistler “seeks to understand the intersection of urban growth and the natural landscape.” While coming from Cincinnati, Taylor deconstructs words into symbols to “create unexpected points of reference.” 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering, OH 45420 https://www.playkettering.org/upcoming-exhibition/

TriArt Exhibit at Miamisburg Art Gallery

Sat. April 21 through Sat. May 5

The TriArt Society of Dayton will be having a juried show to display the artwork of the many women artists. The exhibit is a two-week long affair with an opening reception Apr 21st starting at 1 p.m. 16 N Main St, Miamisburg, OH. 45342 http://miamisburgartgallery.com

24th Annual DVAC Art Auction at Sinclair Community College

Friday April 6 – Preview at DVAC Art Gallery

A peek at the selected artwork and artists selected for the upcoming art auction that will reveal what will be auctioned and the artists to watch from 6 to 8 p.m. 444 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402

DVAC Auction Gala

Friday April 27

With over 100 original works of art to be auctioned off, this DVAC event is not one to miss for local art lovers. All pieces are created by local artists, and don’t worry it won’t break the bank. Boasting affordable and reasonable prices, attendees will not only have a good time but go home with something beautiful to admire for years to come. More casual than the usual gala, it exemplifies the idea that art and fun go hand in hand by providing music, food and a party atmosphere that will definitely make for a perfect night out to support the arts. $50 for members, $65 for non-members, $75 at the door. http://daytonvisualarts.org/events-and-programs/annual-art-auction/