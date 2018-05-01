Art Everywhere 05/01

“Wreck of the Old ’97” lithograph by Thomas Hart Benton is part of the Americana exhibit at Springfield Museum of Art

Juried Spring Exhibition Opening Reception at the Dayton Society of Artists

48 High Street, Dayton

Friday, May 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Dayton Society of Artists invite you to help celebrate the Miami Valley region’s artists. Dayton boosts a talented community of artists that are sure to be in the show. This year the Juror will be Forest Bright, a professor at Antioch University. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, 2nd through 3rd place, and Honorable Mention. The prize money will total $700. You can even submit! All art media will be accepted.

http://daytondsps.org/dsa-gallery-open-call/

Mother’s Day Brunch at Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Sunday, May 13, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Art of Brunch hosts their annual Mother’s Day Brunch in the museum’s Shaw Gothic Cloister. There are two seatings offered at 11 am and one at 1 pm. The food will be from Bernstein’s Fine Catering and will have all the delights of brunch with fresh fruits, spring salads and meat and seafood choices. Desserts are a given, and don’t worry you can order a mimosa. Treat your mother to a morning or afternoon of decadence while surrounded by the art of the institute.

http://bit.ly/DCP-mombrunch

Americana on display at Springfield Museum of Art

107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

Through May 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays

In 1934 the United States was in the grip of the Great Depression and the morale of the American people was at an all-time low. During this difficult period in American history, New York art dealer and publicist Reeves Lewenthal hatched a plan to form Associated American Artists (AAA). The mission of the enterprise was to make art accessible, affordable and attractive to Americans. AAA continued from 1934 to 1981.

Lewenthal amassed a group of talented, well-known artists to initiate his plan, offering a flat artist fee of $200 to create original print stones and plates. From these the company produced limited edition etchings and lithograph prints. At the onset of AAA, these original impressions were available for five dollars each, initially sold in department stores and later through mail order. Since most of the country was rural, many people were not exposed to galleries and could not afford original art. Even quality, color reproductions could be scarce. AAA capitalized on the period’s popular middle class perception of art galleries, dealers and collectors as elitist.

Budding collectors sprung up across America and some of these collectors lived in and near Springfield, Ohio, resulting in this collection of limited series prints.

American Narratives: Selected AAA Prints from the Permanent Collection will be on display through May 30 at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park

Road, Springfield.

For more information, call 937.325.4673, or visit springfieldart.net.

The Boomer List: Photographs by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

Sunday, April 22–Sunday, June 17

AARP and the Newseum present an exhibition of 19 large-format portraits that highlight the influential members of the baby boom generation. Born from 1946 to 1964, the portraits display members of American society that have made significant contributions to our culture. The photos, taken by renowned photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, will be accompanied by a three-panel timeline that features top news events and pop culture moments that defined a generation. Images from memorable newsmagazines and photos of iconic objects will also be present.

The exhibit includes an original Newseum-produced film about the photographer

and the project.

https://www.springfieldart.net/?time=upcoming

Rosewood Gallery will feature Ohio artists

2655 Olson Dr., Kettering

Rosewood Gallery in Kettering will feature solo exhibits by two Ohio artists, Virginia Kistler and Kim Rae Taylor.

Columbus-area artist Virginia Kistler investigates the ubiquity of urban landscapes and their absence of biodiverse spaces as she seeks to understand the intersection of urban growth and the natural landscape. “I mine impressions that are unseen and ephemeral to create sculptural forms,” Kistler says of this body of work. “Derived from urban spaces, flora, and fauna, I create dimensional compilations in an attempt to look at their relationships in a different context.” Kistler’s exhibition is titled Fungal Impressions.

Painter Kim Rae Taylor, who lives and works in Cincinnati, will exhibit a series of mixed media paintings in an exhibition titled Rendered Complete Equals. Of her work, Taylor says, “Through mixed media painting and drawing, I experiment with the pictorial function of words by deconstructing textual elements alongside organic forms found in nature. The integration of collage media provides a way to establish a visual dialogue between both natural and manmade symbols. The resulting imagery is gradually developed through the layering of paint with a wide array of castoff bits gathered from unexpected sources.”

The exhibitions run through May 18 at Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering. They are free and open to the public. For more information, call 937.296.0294, or visit playkettering.com/rosewood-gallery.

Spring Exhibit at the Miamisburg Art Gallery

16 N Main St, Miamisburg

Saturday, May 12th–Saturday, June 9th

The Miamisburg Art Gallery opens their annual spring exhibit. Lottie Wilcox’s work will be front and center as the May featured artist, while the featured artists of June are Terri Caprio and Teresa Houston. There will be a special open house on Sunday, May 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. for Lottie Wilcox’s 100th Birthday Celebration.

http://miamisburgartgallery.com/?page_id=50

Opening Reception: Urban Landscapes at the Dayton Visual Arts Center

Friday May 4, 5-8pm

118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Urban Landscapes is an exhibit that features Ray Hassard and Marlene Steele. The expansive pastels and oils reflect the stark shapes of machines and buildings. Capturing the ever-changing and evolving landscapes of the Midwest, Hassard and Steele present their work for the Dayton community.

A Gallery talk will take place May 24, 6 to 8 p.m. and an Urban Paint Out & Critique will be on June 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit partners are Amelia Hounshell and

Brian Albrecht.

http://www.daytonvisualarts.org/exhibitions/2017-2018-season-schedule/

Natural Wonders at Gallery Saint John

Wednesday, May 2–Sunday, June 3

Mount Saint John/Bergamo, 4400 Shakertown Road, Dayton

Artwork by Don Smith, SM that will feature mediums in pottery, specializing in Raku, an oriental form of glazing and firing clay. Don has been an artist for 25 years and is now a full-time professional.

For more information, visit www.dayton-gallery-saintjohn.org.