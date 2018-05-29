Art Everywhere 5/29

Sharri Paula Phillips: Marvelous Journeys

Yellow Springs -based artist Sharri Paula Phillips has always been drawn to worlds of mystery and magic. Her works take inspiration from childhood memories of exploring the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mysterious carnival scenes, floating hot air balloons, fairy tree houses, and whimsical woodland creatures all make appearances in Phillips’ colorfully crafted works. Her exhibit Marvelous Journeys will be on display in the Springfield Museum of Art’s Chakeres Gallery through September 9.

Drawn to the worlds of mystery and magic, Phillips has captured fairies, gypsies, and carnival scenes in wall pieces, hanging pieces, 3-D art and more. Phillips’ work may already be familiar to some museum patrons. Her piece “Fairy Dollhouse” earned the Museum of Art’s People’s Choice Award at its 71st Annual Members’ Juried Exhibition in 2017. She works in mixed media including fabrics, papier-mâché, beadwork, found objects, textiles, and other forms. Shapiro points out while there are variations, there is also continuity in works such as the carousels. This “fantastic” exhibition is sure to delight viewers of all ages.

The Boomer List: Photographs by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

In partnership with AARP, the Newseum presents “The Boomer List: Photographs by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders,” an exhibition of 19 large-format portraits of some of the most fascinating members of the influential baby boom generation—one born each year of the baby boom, from 1946 to 1964, taken by renowned American photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. The exhibit runs through June 17.

Visitors will gain insight into the boomer generation through interviews and portraits that focus on exceptional achievement, struggle and identity, telling the story of extraordinary Americans and the history they lived through and often created.

In addition to the 19 portraits, a timeline display features some of the top news events and pop culture moments that defined the baby boom generation, with images of memorable newsmagazines and photos of iconic objects from the period. Visitors can add their own memories at a comment station.

The exhibition also includes an original Newseum-produced film featuring the photographer’s stories about the project. An interactive display allows visitors to explore dozens of candid behind-the-scenes images and videos of the photo shoots, and even a scent station offers memorable aromas familiar to the baby boom generation.

The Boomer List: Photographs by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders will be on display through June 17. The Springfield Museum of Art is located at 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield. For more information about the museum and exhibits, call 937.325.4673, or visit springfieldart.net.

Miamisburg Art Gallery Hosts Hometown Exhibit and Classes

The “My Hometown” and “Art Classes” Exhibits will run June 16 through July 28 at the Miamisburg Art Gallery.

Featured artists for June are Terri Caprio and Teresa Houston. The month of July will shine the spotlight on Elizabeth Martin and Rosemary Nick. All are local artisans with a loyal following.

The Miamisburg Art Gallery was founded in 1966 by local artist and instructor, Gene Woods, with the goal of promoting an interest in art and painting within the community. In addition to presenting five separate members shows each year, there is an area in the gallery where a featured artist displays many pieces of his or her artwork. The Guild also sponsors a Juried Show wherein artists form all over southwest Ohio bring their artwork to be judged.

The Miamisburg Art Gallery is located at 16 N. Main St., Miamisburg. For more information about the museum and exhibits, call 937.866.3891, or visit miamisburgartgallery.com.

Dayton Art Institute presents Devoted: Visual Performances of Faith

Devotion is a performance: the expression of reverence, love, and wonder from the devotee to the object of devotion. The use of visual art in religious practice is as old as faith itself, and traditions from around the world have made, and continue to make, paintings, sculpture, manuscripts, and many other objects that serve as vehicles for portraying one’s beliefs. They enact memory, recording sacred texts and depicting sacred stories, and serve as mediums for carrying out sacred rituals.

This focus exhibition, pulled from the collection of the DAI, presents artworks from a variety of faith traditions in order to explore how visual objects perform devotion.

Devoted: Visual Performances of Faith will be on display through August 19, 2018 in the Berry Wing of European Art at the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. For more information about the exhibit, visit daytonartinstitute.org, or call 937.223.4278. The exhibit is free to members, and included in museum suggested admission

for non-members.

Mark your calendar for the annual Art Ball

The DAI’s premier fundraising activity, Art Ball has become a must-attend event. The annual black-tie event will be held on Saturday, June 9. Presented by Morgan Stanley, Art Ball is the culmination of many months of hard work by the DAI’s Associate Board.

Art Ball begins at 7:00 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oevres, followed by a seated dinner in the museum galleries. Following dinner, guests will enjoy live music, dancing, and open bars. There will also be a Grand Draw Raffle. For more information about the Art Ball, contact Sponsorship & Special Events Manager Elaine Gounaris at egounaris@daytonart.org.