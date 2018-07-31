Art Everywhere 7/31



“Faces of Recovery” (Various Artists) is featured prominently every year in the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health exhibit.

Calls for Artists

A number of area art galleries and festivals are currently accepting entries from area artists in a variety of mediums.

Miamisburg Art Gallery 2018 Juried Show

This exhibit will begin on Saturday, August 11 and run through September 8. The Gallery welcomes artists of all different mediums as well as collage, fiber, glass, printmaking and three-dimensional works. Artists do not need to be a gallery member to enter the competition. Artwork delivered to the gallery with paid registration by August 4 will be juried. For an entry form and more information, visit miamisburgartgallery.com, or call 937.866.3891. The gallery is located at 16 N. Main St., Miamisburg.

Centerville Arts Commission’s Art Gallery

Located at 155 W. Spring Valley Road, the Gallery is staffed 24 hours a day and exhibits may be viewed at any time, day or night. There are two large wall spaces and a glass cabinet available for use. The space lends itself primarily to hung 2D work with additional space for small 3D work. The artist is solely responsible for the total insurance coverage with regard to items on loan from his/her collection to the Centerville Arts Commission, for the purpose of public display.

To submit, send samples of work and an artist’s statement to KGopman@centervilleohio.gov.

Lean In Ohio—Call for Women Artists

Lean In Ohio is looking for women artists in the community. In partnership with the Dayton Racquet Club, they are bringing women artists together for a summer event. If you paint, photograph, sculpt, sketch, have a knack for turning materials into art and so on, they want to hear from you.

Lean In is a concept initiated by Sheryl Sandberg, the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook. The Ohio Chapter provides education and resources for women who are aiming for the next level in career achievement. They offer peer support and a network of women and men who are leaning in every day.

Both beginner and advanced artists are welcome. If you are not sure if your artwork fits the criteria, please do not hesitate to ask. Send emails of interest to www.leaninohio.com, or info@leaninohio.com.

Creating Awareness Through Art

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is seeking entries from local artists for their annual Art of Recovery gallery exhibit. This year’s event will be displayed at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

Artists who have been affected personally through a family member or friend, or anyone whose art reflects recovery or addiction are invited to participate. The artists who submit typically live in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties, though submissions are accepted from other counties.

This is the 10th year for the Art of Recovery, but only the 4th year that it is being held as a month-long event. According to Brad Reed, Director of Community Resource and Development, the exhibit was formerly a part of the County Board’s annual meeting, but the members felt that it needed to be shared with a wider audience.

“It was a missed opportunity for the public not to see it and interact with some of the artists,” he says. “We will put up 30 to 40 pieces plus some student work from the Upper Valley Career Center and Edison State. The total count may creep up to 70 to 75 pieces.”

During previous exhibits, work has ranged from painting to sculpture, crafts, photography, poetry, and mixed media. The exhibit is juried and artwork must be submitted by September 24. The exhibit is intended to increase public awareness of mental illness and addiction issues.

“The initial intention was to create an opportunity to reduce the stigma around mental illness and addiction recovery,” Reed says. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Tri-County Board. The Art of Recovery exhibit has continued to evolve into a forum for people to express themselves. We hope visitors will experience this through the eyes of others.”

For details, visit the Tri-County Board at tcbmds.org, or contact Brad Reed at 937.335.7727, ext. 209.

Yellow Springs Brewery Features Work by Local Artist

Yellow Springs Brewery is currently hosting local artist Buck Truitt’s work in their taproom. Truitt is an abstract/expressionist/surrealist painter and photographer who has lived in Yellow Springs for over 40 years. After being honorably discharged from the Navy during Vietnam for being a conscientious objector, he traveled throughout the country living in places from San Francisco to South Carolina before settling in southwest Ohio.

He is a self-taught artist with only a handful of art classes to his credit. From detailed still life to complex and imaginative abstract work, Buck’s style has been under a state of constant evolution.

Truitt’s work has been featured at the Dayton Art Institute, Antioch College, Wright State University, Rosewood Art Gallery, Project 30 and other individual exhibits. He has paintings with collectors from London to South Africa and within the United States as well.

Truitt is the owner of the Posterior Chain, a personal training gym located in Yellow Springs. His work will be on display through August 19th.

Yellow Springs Brewery is located at 305 Walnut St., Yellow Springs. For more information, visit yellowspringsbrewery.com or call 937.767.0222.