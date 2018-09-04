Art Everywhere 9/4



David Corns’ mural A Snake and a Mouse in the Leaves.

Woodbourne Library Unveils Local Art

Four original works of art will be viewable by the public on a daily basis beginning Sept. 23 at Woodbourne Library. In the summer of 2017, artists with ties to the Miami Valley were invited to propose newly created artworks in any medium that would reflect the communities of Centerville/Washington Township and the Modernist tradition of Woodbourne Library. From nearly 50 submissions, Library Trustees and a committee of local citizens with artistic knowledge selected four works.

David Corns’ mural A Snake and a Mouse in the Leaves will adorn the wall adjacent to the Children’s Room. His work was drawn from the natural aspects of Centerville, the modernist geometry of Woodie Garber, and the retro nostalgia of mid-century modern design. Mr. Corns is a graduate of Centerville High School, as well as being a professional artist and owner of Team B Architecture and Design in Cincinnati.

Blueprint by Samantha Parker Salazar is a freeform sculpture made of paper that will hang in the vaulted ceiling space just inside the Library’s new main entrance. Ms. Salazar, who is a studio artist and instructor at the Dayton Art Institute, notes that the sculpture will be realized in partnership with the University of Cincinnati Archives and Rare Books Library for use of digitized Woodie Garber blueprints, as well as blueprints from the Woodbourne Library renovation, as a pattern printed on hand-cut paper.

Ronald Geibert’s original work My Library A to Z is an inkjet collage depicting a spectrum of things that can be found in the library. It will be on display in a nook outside the Community Room. Mr. Geibert explains, “My inkjet prints examine the power and place of the printed book in today’s digital environment. This collage features pages and pieces from books that, despite their disparate content and design, present believable and aesthetically coherent panoramas illustrating how we can learn, even by just wandering among the stacks found in a library.” Mr. Geibert is a career photographer and an Emeritus Professor of Art at Wright State University.

Stonewall, by Amy Kollar Anderson, is a canvas triptych depicting colorful patterns of ‘stones.’ It will augment the quiet reading area in the library. Her work captures both the organic and geometric aspects of the Mid-century Modern style. It also pays homage to the various stone structures found in the heart of Centerville that are an essential part of the community’s history.

All four of these original works will be installed and viewable by the general public in the newly renovated Woodbourne Library. A grand opening celebration open to the public will be held on Sept. 23 at 1:00 p.m. For more information, call 937.433.8091, or visit wclibrary.info.

Fort Ancient hosts nature photography opportunity

On September 15, Fort Ancient will offer budding photographers the chance to learn the basics of outdoor photography. This presentation, in conjunction with Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, will allow participants to watch demonstrations of practical techniques and enjoy a leisurely walk that will provide instant opportunities to use their new skills in the field. Attendees will need to bring their own camera as they hike the trails with Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists who will help identify the plants and animals being photographed.

The walk leaves the museum at 2:00 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours. Visitors should plan to be at the site and prepared to begin the hike at the start time. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. For details, call 937.275.7431, or visit boonshoftmuseum.org or fortancient.org. Fort Ancient is located at 6123 St. Rt. 350, Oregonia.

Local Artist Celebrates Dayton’s Rubi Girls

Dayton artist Tricia Calvert has whipped up some portraits of Dayton’s legendary entertainers, The Rubi Girls, for a special one-night showing on Sept. 7.

For over a decade, Tricia Calvert has crossed multiple artistic spectrums, including oil painting, charcoal drawings, unique jewelry, and writing books. She feels that creating something from nothing and creating personal items that bring happiness to others is her driving force. Her work has been exhibited at Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Visual Arts Center, The Collaboratory, Rosewood Art Gallery, and Front Street Studios, to mention a few venues.

Her Rubi Girls exhibit will be on display at Square One Salon, 506 East Third St., Dayton, on Sept. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information about Tricia Calvert and to view samples of her work, visit her site triciacalvertdesigns.com.