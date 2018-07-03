Art Everywhere



Libby Rudolf, Rainbow Flowers, part of the ROY G. BIV exhibit at Village Artisans.

The Village Artisans presents members exhibit

Trivia question for artists, particularly painters: What does the acronym ROY G. BIV stand for? For the answer, visit The Village Artisans in Yellow Springs for their newest members’ exhibit.

Back in high school science class, most of us learned about ROY G. BIV as an acronym to help us remember the colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet. Little did we know back then that these colors would be so important to for those who chose to become artists. These are the pure colors on the light spectrum, each one having its own separate wavelength. Artists combine the primary colors red, yellow and blue to get the secondary and tertiary colors. For this show, Village Artisan members decided to create art using only the original colors in the light spectrum, ROY G. BIV, to see what they would inspire.

Village Artisans co-op member and exhibit coordinator Theresa Mayer explains how this exhibit came about.

“At the end of each year, we ask all 20 members of our co-op to suggest topics for the next year shows,” she says. “The galleries committee then reads through all of them, combine some together and pick out the ones we want to do each year and assign them to the months. The Village Artisans group shows are always open to all 20 members of the group. We never know until a few days before we hang the show exactly how many pieces we will have. It changes for each show that we have, and depends on who was inspired by the topic and how prolific and creative they were that month.”

The Village Artisans is a multi-media cooperative art gallery. They sponsor several showings each year, and most are member-driven. This exhibit kicked off with an artists’ reception in late June.

“I love being a member of this co-op because it is great to have other artist to interact with and we encourage each other to try new things and keep creating,” Mayer says.

ROY G. BIV runs through August 15 at the gallery, located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call 937-767-1209, visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com, or email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com.



Yousuf karsh: American Portraits at DAI

The Dayton Art Institute presents a special exhibit. Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits is organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

During a career that spanned six decades, photographer Yousuf Karsh (1908-2002) created iconic portraits of many of the 20th century’s most influential men and women, from fields as diverse as business, medicine, entertainment, politics, and the arts. Karsh photographed countless international figures, but his images of Americans are counted among his finest portraits. This exhibition features 48 black-and-white photographs from the National Portrait Gallery’s collection.

Featured portraits include writer Ernest Hemingway; artists Georgia O’Keeffe and Andy Warhol; actors Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart; athletes Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson; business leaders Elizabeth Arden and Warren Buffett; architects Frank Lloyd Wright and I. M. Pei; first ladies Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Eleanor Roosevelt; and entertainment giants Walt Disney and Jim Henson, as well as many others.

Companion Exhibition:

Jane Reece Photographs

Commemorating the artist’s 150th birthday, the DAI is also displaying photographs by prominent Dayton photographer Jane Reece (1868–1961) in conjunction with Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits. A selection of Jane Reece’s work will be on display in the special exhibition galleries, complementing this exhibition while demonstrating a different stylistic approach to photography.

Admission to this exhibition is included as part of Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits and cannot be purchased separately. For more information, call 937.223.4278, or visit daytonartinstitute.org.

DSA Summer Film Series focuses on art

The Dayton Society of Artists is pleased to share the Summer Art Movie Series. This free three-month series is in collaboration with the Front Street Buildings and the Downtown Dayton Metro Library. Sponsored by Front Street Buildings.

The series began on June 29 with a presentation and discussion of the PBS series Art: 21, chronically art in the 21st century. It continues on July 28 with a presentation of the film “Basquiat,” hosted by Scott Gibbs.

Scott Gibbs is a local artist and former assistant to Julian Schnabel at a time when Schnabel was filming the 1996 art movie “Basquiat.” The movie is based on the life and art of American neo-expressionist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Come enjoy great company and get a behind the scenes look into “Basquiat.”

The film will be shown on July 28 at 8:00 p.m. at Front Street Buildings, 1001 E. 2nd St., #1000, Dayton. Lawn chairs are suggested. This event is for adults as the movie is rated R.

The summer series will conclude on August 16 at the Dayton Metro Library main branch with a screening of the 1956 film “Lust for Life.” This is a dramatic biography of the renowned artist Vincent van Gogh. Many know of his struggles with mental illness. However, the movie goes further to describe the artistic process and personal relationships that shaped the iconic work enjoyed today. The award-winning film stars Kirk Douglas in a memorable portrayal of the mentally fragile van Gogh.

The film will be shown on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. 3rd St.

For more information, call 937.228.4532, or visit daytondsps.org.