Aspects and Angles

Rosewood Gallery’s 12th Annual Juried Sculpture Exhibition



Bradley Weyandt, Hair Block Pile, 2016, synthetic hair, epoxy resin, 24” x 36” x 36”.

By Liz Dougherty

A well-curated, stimulating sculpture exhibition sparks a conceptual whirlwind requiring a delicately precise, structured experience that invites the opening of the eyes and minds of attendees and fellow artists alike. Rosewood Gallery’s 12th Annual Height-Width-Depth (HWD) Exhibition sets the stage to accomplish exactly such an abstract, intriguing and thought-provoking event.

From August 27 through October 5, Rosewood Gallery, part of the Rosewood Arts Centre, will feature three-dimensional works of various mediums from distinct sculptors hailing from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia. The opening reception will take place on Thursday, August 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Rosewood’s HWD exhibition draws a diverse audience that ranges from local regulars to regional art enthusiasts and aspiring art students seeking inspiration from the use of materials and original perspectives to divine upon their own creations. Inevitably, such an exhibition entices the interests of art collectors who attend to acquire pieces that are, by nature, invaluable.

Sharing insight garnered over seven years of working at Rosewood Gallery, Shayna McConville, Division Manager of Cultural Arts, shed light on the subtly intricate evolution of the exhibition’s character and identity. In 2007, an annual juried exhibition was already established that focused primarily on clay and ceramic work.

A paradigm shift occurred when a gallery coordinator offered up the idea to open the exhibition parameters to all sorts of media, specifically to include 3D work or sculpture. Consequently, the gallery expanded the show’s realm to include 3D work that is contemporary, created in Ohio and the surrounding region, and a new era came to light.

“HWD is my favorite exhibition because the artwork tends to feel like it’s pushing the envelope of what sculpture can be both in terms of material and subject matter,” McConville says.

HWD pieces call to alert the human instinct to acknowledge, analyze, and appreciate, and the desire to grasp the unconventional and unpredictable means in which traditional can transform in a seemingly seamless manner into something absolutely non-traditional. The curating of the exhibition’s pieces is driven by pace as well as the quality of work, and includes both work that will be hanging on walls while the largest piece, in bronze, stands at almost 6 feet.

The exhibition showcases pieces selected by a juror who is determined by a diverse group of artists who share personal experience as both artists and ties to the community. This year, a juror respected for his acumen about art from all aspects and angles was chosen to select the showcased works. Facets such as concept, materials, use and technique deemed compelling by the juror convene a selection of pieces in an exhibition that both challenges and inspires the audience.

The 2018 HWD exhibition will feature pieces by local and regional artists that include Matthew Burgy, Danielle Callahan, Doug Harlow, Sydney Joslin-Knapp, David Kenworthy, Molly Pope, Elizabeth Runyun, and Jennifer Whitten. Every piece is instantly identifiable—not necessarily by name, nor technique—but by the artist’s individual stamp imprinted as a visually remarkable realization of their own creative mastery.

Patrick Mauk, the honored juror who selected the pieces defining the 2018 HWD Exhibition, is an exhibition specialist and curator who has served as the Gallery Manager at Dayton Visual Arts Center since 2004. As an exhibiting artist, his works—printmaking, painting and drawing—are distinct in emphasizing mark making and simplification of form through expressive treatment of the media.

Mauk’s experience spans the gamut, from art handling, exhibit design, grant writing, and administration, for a range of settings encompassing universities, museums and contemporary art exhibitions. His perspective and worldview enhances this year’s authenticity and character as a unique event worthy of the region’s most talented and unique artists. His broad vision—to expand the cultural language of a community by introducing new imagery, visitor-friendly exhibits and collaborative projects involving visual art and other diverse art and cultural interests—harmonizes with the pieces selected to be showcased in this year’s exhibition.

Gallery Coordinator Paula Kraus is also a longtime audience member. According to Kraus, the exhibition elicits an invigorating exchange among attendees, artists and staff as questions and curiosities arise. “HWD is always interesting because the work tends to be more pushing subject matter in a different way, which fuels more dialogue in the gallery among attendees, artists and staff,” she says.

“The work ranges from ceramics to metal to wood to glass to mixed media— combinations of every material in very different ways. So it has work that is easy to interface with but thought-provoking, so it poses questions, and that will bring up those dialogues.”

Rosewood Gallery’s 12th Annual HWD Exhibition runs from August 27 through October 5 at 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering. For more information, visit

playkettering.org/current_exhibition/ or please call 937.296.0294.