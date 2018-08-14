Before summer ends…

MetroParks outdoor activities abound

By Kristen Wicker

Explore RiverScape MetroPark

Some of the gems at this downtown Dayton MetroPark are seasonal and run through Labor Day weekend:

Five Rivers Fountain of Lights: This series of fountains—which shoot water approximately 200 feet high and 400 feet across at the confluence of the Great Miami and Mad rivers—is one of the world’s largest fountains. The five streams of water represent our region’s five rivers and rush water toward a giant center spray honoring Dayton’s abundance of water within the Great Miami Buried Valley Aquifer, one of the nation’s most plentiful aquifers and the source of the fountain’s water. Sculptural 60-foot stainless steel and aluminum spires reflect sunlight and, at night, are lit in a variety of colors. The fountain runs through Labor Day for eight-minute intervals straddling the top of the hour.

RiverScape Rentals: The park is positioned at the center of more than 340 miles of paved, off-street trails in the Dayton region—the nation’s largest paved trail network. On Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend, rent bikes to get out and explore this incredible network. A variety of bicycles are available, including tandems, as well as a host of bike attachments for your child.

The park is positioned at the center of more than 340 miles of paved, off-street trails in the Dayton region—the nation’s largest paved trail network. On Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend, rent bikes to get out and explore this incredible network. A variety of bicycles are available, including tandems, as well as a host of bike attachments for your child. Interactive Fountain and Snack Bar: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., multiple fountain jets shoot water as high as 20 feet and offer the perfect place for kids and their caregivers to cool off. Grab an ice cream or other treat from the Fountain Snack Bar. Both close after Labor Day weekend.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., multiple fountain jets shoot water as high as 20 feet and offer the perfect place for kids and their caregivers to cool off. Grab an ice cream or other treat from the Fountain Snack Bar. Both close after Labor Day weekend. Summer Music Series: Two free outdoor concerts under the RiverScape Pavilion remain in this series. Check out the Barry Campbell Big Band with vocalist Elaina McCormick on Thursday, Aug. 16, and R&B act LYD on Friday, Aug. 17. Both concerts run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Two free outdoor concerts under the RiverScape Pavilion remain in this series. Check out the Barry Campbell Big Band with vocalist Elaina McCormick on Thursday, Aug. 16, and R&B act LYD on Friday, Aug. 17. Both concerts run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fitness in the Park: There are also two free outdoor classes yet this year. Yoga will be held Aug. 18 and Zumba on Aug. 25, both from 10 to 11 a.m.

Visit the Butterfly House at Cox Arboretum MetroPark

Visit a living showcase of native southwest Ohio butterflies and moths at one of the few butterfly exhibits in the country featuring only native butterflies. Learn which butterflies and moths are native to southwestern Ohio and see the native plants on which these pollinators rely. Species in the Butterfly House include painted lady, red admiral, monarch, a variety of swallowtails and many more.

The mission of the house is to exhibit native butterflies and pollinators in their natural environment, captivate visitors, inspire protection of threatened habitats, and educate the public on butterfly and moth lifecycles and their plant partnerships. Be sure to allow time to enjoy the pollinator garden that surrounds the Butterfly House as well. While you’re at Cox Arboretum MetroPark, take in the beautiful gardens; hike through prairies, wetlands and woods; climb the Tree Tower; and look for wildlife in the ponds.

While the Butterfly House is open through October, visit in August to catch peak season. The Butterfly House is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Knowledgeable volunteers staff the house through Aug. 31 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

Get Out & Paddle

While certainly not limited to summer, the warmer temps create good times on the region’s 260 miles of water trails. Your Five Rivers MetroParks manages more than 16,000 acres of land, much of it along waterways, as part of its mission to protect our region’s natural heritage.

Eastwood MetroPark is a prime boating and paddling destination. The park’s 185-acre lake is perfect for boating, sailing and paddlesports while the small lake and lagoon are great places to practice kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding. Put in your kayak or canoe just off the park’s entrance at 1385 Harshman Road and paddle the Mad River to the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton—a route that takes you through three whitewater river run features, the first in Eastwood and the other two at RiverScape MetroPark.

Check out two MetroParks paddling programs taking place in August. Space is limited and programs do sell out so register now at metroparks.org or by calling 937-275-7275.

Downtown Dayton River Kayaking Trip: Aug. 21 (program Y298) 5:30-8:30 p.m.—Kayak down the Mad River and the Great Miami River through the two whitewater features of the RiverScape River Runs.

Aug. 21 (program Y298) 5:30-8:30 p.m.—Kayak down the Mad River and the Great Miami River through the two whitewater features of the RiverScape River Runs. Kayak Exploring: Aug. 30 (program Y46) 6 to 9 p.m.—Explore the Eastwood Lagoon with a Five Rivers MetroParks naturalist and learn about the wildlife that lives along this hidden gem in the Montgomery County area.

Get Out & Bike

Now through Labor Day, you can rent mountain bikes at the MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A variety of mountain bikes are available, with youth rates starting at $6/hour and adult rates at $8/hour. MoMBA features more than 9 miles of trails for bikers at all levels, from beginner to the most advanced.

This is just a sampling of the activities and destinations waiting for you to get out and explore in your 18 clean, safe Five Rivers MetroParks. Visit metroparks.org for more information.