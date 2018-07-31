Canoegrass and the great outdoors

Camping and music at Darke County’s Canoegrass Festival



“Paddle faster, I hear bluegrass” is a motto of the Canoegrass event, which includes kayaks, rafts, and more.

By Tammy Newsom

Looking for a primitive camping and music adventure that seems more like a family reunion?

“Canoegrass is an all bluegrass, folk, Americana, old timey style music fest,” says Tomfoolery and Canoegrass producer, Tom Helbig. Canoe Grass was born six years ago when Helbig, producer of Tomfoolery Outdoors wanted to create an outdoor recreation camping retreat. Canoegrass is the pilot project that led to Tomfoolery Outdoors, an idea that buoyed soon after the first year the Canoegrass festival took off to encourage human powered activities like canoeing, kayaking, bicycling, fishing, and paddle boarding. “Canoe grass is the anchor of the calendar for Tomfoolery,” says Helbig.

“Canoegrass was developed to connect people with the water and maintain the goal to have an intimate feel but would have a chance to meet most of the people that were there and interact with the musicians,” says Helbig. “We draw musicians throughout the Midwest region from Dayton, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Columbus all the way down south to Tennessee–like The Woody Pines.” Also appearing this weekend are the Repeating Arms, the Flatland Harmony Experiment, the Goldsberrys, and California Howdy. “Twelve folk and bluegrass bands have been asked and scheduled to play all weekend with a special kickoff pre-show concert on Thursday,” says Helbig. Guests are encouraged to bring their own instruments, too, and jam on one of the two stages between sets. “We also welcome anything that floats on the water to create a festive floatella atmosphere during the day,” he says. Tubes, canoe, kayaks or most other floatation devices are permitted.

Some camping amenities are provided at the 11-acre retreat, such as recycling bags, and access to a fire pit. Food trucks are available for campers onsite at mealtimes, however this is a bring- your-own-beer event. Guests can bring their own food, as well as any amenities needed for off the grid camping. Tents and hammocks only, no vehicles. The Canoegrass Bluegrass festival package includes two nights stay, access to facilities and programming at Masters Outdoor Retreat, all live folk and bluegrass music, Dayton Beer Company happy hour, yoga, swimming, plus Canoegrass sponsored recreation like canoe jousting, sand volleyball, and zipline. A zipline, blob, and water trampoline has been set up on the grounds. Zipline is a pulley mounted on a cable that is suspended over the lake.

In the spirit of outdoor living and adventure, campers can have fun with activities like canoe jousting, tug of war, or rope swing. “Rope swing is an activity that uses a zip line that goes across a lake blob, where you jump off the platform into a big inflatable tube, “says Helbig. “Playful canoe jousting and rope teams are both done in canoes. We made some jousts using PVC pipe and bubble wrap. This is the first medieval joust that meets canoeing.”

“Canoegrass was made to feel like a family reunion, where you actually like the people you’re spending time with.” He says. To further accomplish this goal to keep Canoegrass intimate and personal, only 300 tickets will be sold for 2018. “It’s large enough to feel like you’re at a party or a happening yet small enough that you can still have a personal experience.”

Two extras have developed organically as a recourse of Tomfoolery approach to family, music, and camping. “The last few years we all have had extra time to spend with the musicians. Most of theme amp up for the weekend which leads to impromptu jam sessions,” says Helbig. “The musicians don’t just show up for their set and leave. Most of them camp out with the rest of us and it leads to something really cool.”

Another mainstay that has come about during the festival is the family photo.

“Each year Canoegrass hosts a family photo to try and get everybody on the water at the festival at the same time in this kind of capstone moment for the weekend, “says Helbig. “We’re out here and enjoying each other as the last act of the weekend happens on the water. There are persons on stages next to the water during the day. At night we move to a stage close to the lake so people are not in the lake. At that special moment we take a family photo.”

As an all camping-based event, a weekend ticket allows access to music and programming throughout the festival. Campers are welcome to come and go at will throughout the weekend or may choose a Saturday only option.

Canoegrass is held at Masters Outdoor Retreat, 5486 SR 47, Houston, Ohio, 45 miles north of Dayton near Sidney. Tickets are on sale at the door. Tickets for Canoegrass includes an all weekend pass or a Saturday pass. Tickets are available for the first 300 guests either at the gate or presold on www.canoegrass.com.