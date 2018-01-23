Perfectly Responsible

Kevin Hart brings “Irresponsible” tour to Nutter Center

Kevin Hart is serious… seriously funny.

By Sarah Conard

Kevin Hart has always been the funny guy. Starting out in film in the early 2000s and having his first big tour in 2009 with “I’m a Grown Little Man,” Hart has been getting laughs from the beginning. Hart’s newest tour is the “Irresponsible” tour, which started in August of 2017 and is currently scheduled to run through March. The tour is planned to go to more than 30 cities across the U.S. His next stop is this Saturday, Jan. 27 at Wright State’s Nutter Center.

Hart’s previous comedy tours include “Seriously Funny” (2010), “Laugh at My Pain” (2011), “Let Me Explain” (2013), and “What Now?” (2015). The upcoming “Irresponsible” tour will actually be the second show Hart has performed at the Nutter Center, the first being his “What Now” in 2015. With nearly sold out crowds for each show, Dayton is excited to welcome Hart back to the stage.

Hart has also made a mark on the big screen, having numerous movie roles and tours up for awards. Hart has won BET Best Actor for “Laugh At My Pain” in 2012, MTV Comedic Genius Award in 2015, People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actor in 2016 and 2017 for “The Wedding Ringer” and “Central Intelligence” respectively, along with several other awards and nominations.

Hart’s most recent movie, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” is another great example of his comedy chops. Hart plays Fridge in the videogame remake of “Jumanji”. He stars as Fridge alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Spencer, as Hart and Johnson bring their dynamic duo to the movies yet again. They starred together in, “Central Intelligence” in 2016. Already making $700 million at the box office, “Jumanji”’s success shows people’s love for comedy and Hart.

Hart seems to have the comedic skills nailed to a tee. Even adding more shows to each of his tours, Hart just likes to entertain people. “I want to make the world laugh…that’s my goal. Laughter brings us closer together” Hart once tweeted. And people do seem to enjoy Hart’s shows. Non-stop laughter and larger smiles seem to be a theme after all of Hart’s shows. Interacting with fans over social media, Hart shares his gratitude with the kind praises of his recent shows. Recently adding more shows and dates to the tour, it is clear to see Hart loves doing the shows and people love watching and laughing with him.

While comedy may be one big hat Hart wears, another we see is fatherhood. Recently having another child, Hart now is a father of three. Stories of the children have even become part of Hart’s comedy tours and specials. Fatherhood and family life relate well with audiences. Most people say their kids are great, but Hart gets to share his love for his kids, as well as making jokes at the funny things kids do on a daily basis. Hart’s kids may have gotten his funny gene.

His current tour has high expectations. Some stops on the tour have even been sold out. More and more stops and additional shows have even been added. Praise from other shows brings excitement as Hart gets closer to Dayton. Kevin Hart’s “Irresponsible” tour is sure to bring a large crowd a lot of laughs this weekend.

Kevin Hart’s Irresponsible Tour will be at Wright State’s Nutter Center, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy in Fairborn, on Saturday Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Note: Staff at the Nutter Center advise arriving early due to traffic congestion problems around the main Fairfield Road entrance, or using alternate routes to the venue if possible. For more information please visit KevinHartNation.com or call the Nutter Center Box Office at 937.775.3498

