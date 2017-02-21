The Grove grows up and moves on at Jimmie’s Ladder 11

By Justin Kreitzer

Photo: (l-r) Matt Holt, Matt Forsthoefel, Jeff Voegele, and Adam Forsthoefel of The Grove bring roots rock to Jimmie’s on Feb. 24; photo: Eric Rutherford

Rising Cincinnati-based roots rock band The Grove is led by the smooth vocals and smoking lead guitar of Adam Forsthoefel—who has played the National Anthem at Cincinnati Reds games on five occasions—and is rounded out by his brother, keyboardist Matthew Forsthoefel, drummer Jeff Voegele, and bassist Matt Holt.

The band recently released a new four song EP, Coming To Terms, on Jan. 27. However, the band also has two impressive full-length albums—2012’s Procuriosity and 2015’s Pseudothump—under their belt. Where they have really made a name for themselves, though, is with a tight and energetic live show that showcases their stellar musicianship. If you have not yet experienced them live, you can listen to their 2016 release, Live at the Northside Tavern, via their Bandcamp page, or better yet, see them in person at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 on Friday, Feb. 24 alongside Electric Orange Peel and Toaster Bath.

In anticipation of their show, Dayton City Paper spoke with frontman Adam Forsthoefel about the inspiration behind their new EP, jam band mentality, and moving forward in life.

As an introduction for new listeners, can you briefly describe how and when the band formed and the meaning behind the band’s name?

Adam Forsthoefel: We formed back in 2010 while in college at Ohio University. The band is named after Grosvenor Street where members of the band lived and played music together while in school. We were very much a cover band for a lot of school, and played many college parties. It was a great time, and I’m glad to see that our gear survived through those shows!

You list The Killers and blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan as some of your primary musical influences and have also been described as, ‘The Black Crowes meets The Red Hot Chili Peppers.’ I would agree with that, and I also think that your sound reminds me of Old Pike, the Bloomington, Indiana, based band from the late ’90s. Besides that, who are some of your less obvious influences?

AF: I absolutely love Oasis and the way they approach songs. The whole band also loves Papadosio, and we continually make it an effort to see them every year. We love and highly respect jam bands and what they do.

Your recently released four-song EP is titled Coming To Terms. I do not mean to imply that it is a concept album in any way, but are there any conforming lyrical themes that tie this set of emotionally charged songs together?

AF: Overall, the lyrics match what we were going through as we wrote them. The album title was put together in honor of my father who recently passed away. It’s all about coming to terms with change and moving forward because it’s the right thing to do.

During the writing and recording process for these new songs did you venture off into any uncharted musical territories that the band is not necessarily known for?

AF: Well, we have never really done a reggae song, and now “Bring You Up” is one of our favorite songs on the EP. It just flowed very well and we thought even though we aren’t a reggae band, if you have a good song then you have a good song, and it should be released.

Well speaking of that, the reggae-tinged track, ‘Bring You Up’ is so infectiously catchy, but then it has a nice surprise during the bridge with a prog-rock sounding keyboard solo, which definitely sounds like it would be a fun one to play live. What is your favorite song to play live and why?

AF: I love to play “Bring You Up” live, but I absolutely love to play “Anna-Lee” at our shows. We almost always close our sets with that song. It just has a lot of emotion and really gets to me every time we play it.

Much has been made of your exciting live performances, but what can new listeners expect from your live show?

AF: We love to play a constant show where we go into one song from the next. I think we got the whole idea from all of the jam bands that we love. Less talk and more music!

The last few years for the band have been pretty successful, so what does the rest of 2017 hold for The Grove?

AF: On March 4, we are playing a cancer benefit show in honor of my father. Proceeds will go to health research for curing brain tumors at the University of Cincinnati. We are also trying to hit the road and expand our draw. We are looking at releasing another live album, too. I think our live shows just capture something a little extra about us.

The Grove performs Friday, Feb. 24 at Jimmie’s Ladder 11, 936 Brown St. in Dayton. Show starts at 10 p.m. and admission is $5 at the door. Electric Orange Peel and Toaster Bath are also on the bill. For more information, please visit TheGroveBand.com.