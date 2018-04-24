Conspiracy 04/24: Pavlov’s Presidents

Another false flag chemical weapons

attack in Syria

By Mark Luedtke

President Trump almost did the right thing despite the US war-profiteers. At the end of March, CNN reported, “President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US would ‘be coming out of Syria like very soon,’ just hours after the Pentagon highlighted the need for US troops to remain in the country for the immediate future.”

CNN highlighted the conflict between the president and the people who are supposed to follow his orders but actually run the government to advance their personal interests. “One US defense official directly familiar with the ISIS campaign said it is unclear what the President meant by the comments. The military’s current assessment is that now is not the time to consider withdrawal, citing numerous challenges in Syria.”

One challenge the official didn’t cite was the Syrian threat to the US because it doesn’t exist. Neither the Syrian air force nor navy can reach the US.

Trump’s announcement was good news for Syria’s President Assad and his Russian and Iranian supporters. The last thing any of them would want was for US troops to stay

in Syria.

Yet only a week after Trump announced the imminent withdrawal of US troops from Syria, somebody supposedly attacked Syrian civilians with poison gas. That was predictable. It’s happened a number of times since the US and its allies started the Syrian civil war, whenever Obama or Trump showed reticence to wage war there.

Then, like Pavlov’s dogs responding to the dinner bell, Trump flip-flopped and attacked Syria again. David Stockman predicted this. “…they will bomb a whole bunch of places in Syria where the Russians and Iranians are not (after being warned); and also deploy standoff submarine platforms to launch cruise missiles and high-flying stealth aircraft to drop smart bombs, thereby keeping American pilots and ships out of harm’s way.

“Then, after unleashing the Donald’s version of ‘shock and awe’ they will claim that Assad has just received the spanking of his life and that the Russians and Iranians have been messaged with malice aforethought.”

And that’s what happened, but it makes no sense. If you ask yourself who benefits and who does not from the chemical weapons attack, the answer is obvious. The rebels and the warmongers in the US, Britain, and France benefit. Assad, the Russians, and the Iranians do not.

Yet western rulers immediately blamed Assad as if they had scripted their response in advance. The timing of the attack and the response reeks of a false flag. Stockman noted the stock market didn’t blink as if institutional investors were warned in advance.

It seems odd that we’ve been told multiple times over the last several years that all of Syria’s chemical weapons capabilities were destroyed, yet the besieged Assad and his broken country supposedly keep building new WMD factories at a fantastic rate.

Trump didn’t become a billionaire by being stupid. He has to know this was a false flag. Yet he bombed Syria anyway.

Maybe he made a political calculation. Maybe he realized if he didn’t respond with force, the press would destroy and politically neuter him. Trump warned the victims in advance so they could evacuate.

Whatever Trump’s motive, the war profiteers got what they wanted. Pat Buchanan observes, “Whatever Trump says, America is not coming out of Syria. We are going deeper in. Trump’s commitment to extricate us from these bankrupting and blood-soaked Middle East wars and to seek a new rapprochement with Russia

is ‘inoperative.’”

After Trump’s attack he tweeted “Mission Accomplished!” That seems an odd phrase to use since President Bush is still being criticized for using it after his military toppled Saddam Hussein. I suspect Trump made another deal with his deep state enemies in exchange for bombing Syria and he used that tweet to remind them he held up his end of the bargain.

Russian rulers warned of consequences for the attack, but unlike the bloodthirsty rulers in Washington, they retaliated peacefully. The Pentagon reported a 2,000 percent increase in Russian trolls after the attack. MSN reports, “The United States and Britain on Monday warned of a global cyber attack targeting routers and other networking equipment, blaming Russian government-backed hackers for the campaign on government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.”

Fake news is out of control. Russians claim Brits staged the attack and air defenses shot down numerous US missiles. We’ll never know for sure.

What we do know is this war is immoral, and it makes us poorer and less safe.