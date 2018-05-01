Conspiracy 05/01: Not too Bright

Call for revolution alongside plan to dim the sun

By Mark Luedtke

There’s a not-so-old saying that if you scratch a green, you’ll find a red inside. The saying arose after discredited communist activists scurried into the environmental movement and painted it red following the fall of the Soviet Union. These well-named watermelons promote the fake science of global warming.

Watermelon Jeff Sparrow shed his disguise in Britain’s The Guardian newspaper. Sparrow recalls the atrocity of World War I which he claims killed 20 million and maimed 21 million, but then he compares that real destruction without irony to theorized, unproven, man-made climate change which has killed no one. After remembering WWI, Sparrow laments, “Climate change has not yet spurred an equivalent of the mutinies in France or the revolution in Petrograd or the uprising in Berlin.”

Revolutionary reds killed 200 million people or so last century. Thank goodness they haven’t been able to repeat that devastation so far. They will repeat it or do worse if they ever gain that much power again, and they’re well on their way to doing so here and across the globe. Imagine the US empire’s military-surveillance-police state apparatus in the hands of a modern Stalin.

Sparrow is neither stupid nor evil. He’s insane.

Real data suggest a promising future. Anthony Watts recently posted a reverse hockey stick graph at wattsupwiththat.com. It plots deaths from climate-related events from 1920 to 2017. To say they plummeted is an understatement. It starts at just under 500,000 annually in 1920 and falls to 25,000 today. At that rate, it would take a hundred years to match WWI casualties. As capitalism makes the world wealthier and safer, casualties fall. The only way they will rise again is if socialism overwhelms capitalism, which is a real possibility.

Claiming to reject ideological purity, Kim Stanley Robinson proposes emptying half the earth of people. He says he doesn’t want to kill them; he just wants to move them into cities. Feeding them and overcrowding are details left to future leftist central planners. Maybe mass graves can be turned into fertilizer. Or Soylent Green.

Illustrating much of the science of climate change is fake and driven by politics and religion, a new paper claims ending economic growth and creating economic equality will stop climate change as if the deified sun and Earth are punishing us for improving our standard of living and allowing income inequality in the process.

Hopefully this watermelon insanity will be temporary, a product of desperation. The more they lie and exaggerate, the more people ignore them.

The world doesn’t conform to their claims. The temperature rise predicted by models hasn’t occurred. Not even close. Their predictions of disaster are consistently proven laugh-out-loud false.

For example, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reports polar bears are not starving. “One of the people who oversees an Indigenous hunt of polar bears says the population is doing well, despite heart-wrenching photos online suggesting some bears are starving,” it writes.

You can’t miss the irony that watermelons consider this bad news. CBC responds to pictures of old, dying bears with the subhead “Healthy numbers, misinformed public.”

This unusually cold winter defies the global warming narrative as well, but NOAA tried to hide that. Breitbart reports, “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has yet again been caught exaggerating ‘global warming’ by fiddling with the raw temperature data.

“This time, that data concerns the recent record-breaking cold across the northeastern U.S. which NOAA is trying to erase from history.

“If you believe NOAA’s charts, there was nothing particularly unusual about this winter’s cold weather which caused sharks to freeze in the ocean and iguanas to drop

out of trees.”

But NOAA can’t erase snowfall records here or in Japan where snow walls are 56 feet high. Watermelons predicted snow would disappear.

Plus, a federal judge dismissed conspiracy charges against oil companies.

So far communism has been the deadliest scourge in history, but crackpot geoengineering plans may surpass it. One plan calls for salting the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back into space, shortening growing seasons and freezing us all

in the process.

Feeling left out of the process, developing nations created their own plan. “Research into ‘solar geoengineering’, which would mimic big volcanic eruptions that can cool the Earth by masking the sun with a veil of ash, is now dominated by rich nations and universities such as Harvard and Oxford,” informs the Daily Mail.

Man-made volcanic winters. Years without summers or crops. Breathing ash. Watermelons may kill us all.