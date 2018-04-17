Conspiracy 4/17: The Gateway Drug

Cops commit assault, rape,

and home invasion over marijuana

By Mark Luedtke

A few months ago I related a story of Houston-area sheriff’s deputies digitally raping a college woman on the side of the road ostensibly in search of marijuana. This is not an isolated incident. Every day, cops around the country assault, often sexually, rape, kidnap, murder, and break down the doors of peaceful people under the guise of searching for marijuana.

Here are some examples:

The New York Daily News reports, “The first video was graphic enough. Two women, as shown in a Texas state trooper’s dash cam recording, are probed in their vaginas and rectums by a glove-wearing female officer after a routine traffic stop near Dallas.

“A few days later, a second video surfaced. It was an eerily similar scenario, but this time the traffic stop was just outside Houston, and with different troopers. Two women, pulled over for allegedly speeding, are subjected to body cavity searches by a female officer summoned to the scene by a male trooper.”

The cops falsely claimed the victims consented to be raped.

The article includes pictures and videos of the public rapes. It should go without saying that raping a woman is a despicable crime which should be harshly punished, but our rulers believe raping women is justified as long as the rapist wears a government costume and claims to smell marijuana.

Those are the same rulers and enforcers most Americans foolishly believe keep us safe.

If you think these are isolated incidents, the Daily News suggests otherwise. “But lawyers and civil rights advocates tell the Daily News these cavity searches are really standard policy among the Texas Department of Public Safety’s state troopers, despite their illegality—not to mention that they were conducted on the side of the road in full view of passing motorists,” it reports.

They do this because they can, and typically they get away with it. And not just in Texas. The article notes similar rapes in Florida and Milwaukee. And cops sexually assault men as well.

Philadelphia’s The Inquirer reports, “A body-cam video that shows a New Jersey state trooper conducting a roadside strip search has sparked controversy and raised questions about how far law enforcement officers are permitted to go during

a traffic stop…

“The trooper is then seen pulling on blue latex gloves, reaching into the driver’s underwear, and groping his genitals and buttocks while the two stand on Route 206 in Southampton, Burlington County.”

The victim protested during the assault, but he realized it was better to be sexually assaulted than murdered, which is what would have happened if he had resisted government’s costumed assailant.

Government’s attacks aren’t limited to roadways.

In an article about a man killing a SWAT team home invader, Vox notes, “In reality, though, no-knock raids are a common tactic, even in less-than-dangerous circumstances. There are a staggering 20,000 or more estimated no-knock raids every year across America. By the numbers, it’s clear that no-knock SWAT raids are far more dangerous to civilians than they are to police.”

Police are rarely killed. Victims of the home invasions aren’t so lucky.

The Free Thought Project reports on a no-knock raid in St. Louis. The victim’s mother stated, “The cops came in and they killed my son… For no reason. They shot my

son to death.”

The victim’s grandfather saw no warrant and heard no warning or identification from the invaders. The victim had a previous arrest for marijuana possession, so rulers claim this invasion and murder was justified.

This same story is repeated every day in America. When we read stories like this from South America or China, Americans immediately recognize their totalitarian nature, but when they happen here, Americans tend to support the murderers. It’s cognitive dissonance resulting from brainwashing by government schools and

media propagandists.

The iron law of prohibition states as law enforcement aggression increases, the potency of drugs does as well. Since drug producers and dealers are as likely to get killed for marijuana as heroin, they tend to produce more heroin because they can make more money. Prohibition increases overdoses and deaths from drugs.

Decriminalizing marijuana nationwide would reduce crime, overdoses, and deaths from drugs, but drug warriors won’t allow it.

In a free country, a country with law based on the non-aggression principle and ordered by property rights beginning with self-ownership, these assaults would be crimes. But we don’t live in a free country. We live in a socialist country at the mercy of

socialist killers.