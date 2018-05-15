Conspiracy 5/15: Modern Useful Idiots

Supporters of socialism

simply don’t understand capitalism

By Mark Luedtke

Sometimes I wonder if people know what capitalism is. Wikipedia states, “Capitalism is an economic system based upon private ownership of the means of production and their operation for profit. Characteristics central to capitalism include private property, capital accumulation, wage labor, voluntary exchange, a price system, and

competitive markets.”

I don’t know how anybody could be against that.

Capital means tools. Everything we have, we have because of capital. The first stone knife was capital. Spears, bows and arrows, traps, bags for carrying food, water, and fire are all capital. Then huts, pottery, and grain silos. Without capital, humans are reduced to animals.

The wealthy standard of living by historical standards enjoyed by people in the developed world is a result of capital accumulation. The US is the richest nation on earth because of capital accumulation over centuries in an environment with low government spending, taxes, and regulation. Thankfully for us, our forefathers enjoyed tremendous economic freedom.

Money is the most powerful capital tool of all because money can be used to purchase every other tool.

Note there can be no taxation or regulation of the economy before capital because there’s nothing to steal. Capital development comes first. Coercive government can only come afterward and can only be a burden on the accumulation of capital and voluntary, mutually beneficial exchange of property.

Everything we have, we have because of capitalism and despite coercive government. Yet many people educated in socialist schools misdiagnose our economic problems. They blame capitalism and advocate socialism.

We have economic problems because as coercive government grows, it further perverts the capitalist system to benefit rulers at the expense of everybody else. And it can only grow so large until it breaks the capitalist system. The reason Americans suffer the most burdensome government in the world is we have the most capital to support it. Right now, between government spending, taxes, and regulations at the federal, state, and local level, and the counterfeiting of trillions of dollars by the Federal Reserve, the burden of government is on the verge of breaking the capitalist system that feeds, clothes, and powers our lives.

History is littered with countries made destitute by socialism while billions of people around the world have been lifted out of poverty by capitalism, yet some still advocate socialism. It’s hard to imagine their justification. On Karl Marx’s birthday, Mises Institute scholar Ryan McMaken explained, “Nevertheless, after a century marked by brutal socialist regimes based on various interpretations of Marx’s ideas, Marx’s rehabilitation often rests on the idea that ‘real socialism’ has ‘never been tried.’ That is, a truly ‘pure’ socialist experience—as Marx presumably wanted—has always been tainted by the presence of bourgeois ideas or lingering capitalistic habits present in the

state apparatus.”

The funniest and scariest article I read this year was from The Onion titled “Report Suggests Stalin Was Just One Great Purge Away From Creating Communist Utopia.”

The Onion’s researchers discovered “…if Stalin had shipped a mere 100,000 more people to Siberia, the whole communist experiment would have worked out perfectly.”

Maybe next time leftists amass that much power they will mass murder an additional 100,000 people, or maybe a million more, but they won’t achieve utopia.

Leftist ideology demands a group of rulers steal all property from everybody and redistribute it in order to create a supposedly just society. Implementing leftist ideas requires violence so they attract violent people. This inherent violence of leftist ideologies always produces violent governments and societies. That’s why monsters always rise to the top of leftist governments. That’s why leftist protests always spark violence and leftists commonly threaten violence against critics.

I don’t know how anybody supports that, but many do. At least young people have an excuse. They’ve been miseducated in socialist schools. They didn’t see behind the curtain when socialist governments failed and their prison-societies opened up. They have no life experience. Still, they should be able to think for themselves and realize capitalism is peaceful and voluntary while socialism is inherently violent.

Older people have no excuse. They watched West Germany become rich and vibrant while East Germany was devastated. They watched Soviets shoot people trying to escape. They watched former Soviet satellite countries prosper under capitalism after the Soviet Union fell. They watched Venezuela collapse under socialism.

Yet the western world is marching towards socialism. We’re like lemmings heading for the cliff, but we should know better. Things will get way worse before they get better.