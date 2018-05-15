Conspiracy Theorist, Conspiracy Theorist, opinion May 15, 2018

Conspiracy 5/15: Modern Useful Idiots

S ometimes I wonder if people know what capitalism is. Wikipedia states, “Capitalism is an economic system based upon private ownership of the means of production and their operation for profit. Characteristics central to capitalism include private property, capital accumulation, wage labor, voluntary exchange, a price system, and competitive markets.”

Supporters of socialism
simply don’t understand capitalism

By Mark Luedtke

Sometimes I wonder if people know what capitalism is. Wikipedia states, “Capitalism is an economic system based upon private ownership of the means of production and their operation for profit. Characteristics central to capitalism include private property, capital accumulation, wage labor, voluntary exchange, a price system, and
competitive markets.”

I don’t know how anybody could be against that.

Capital means tools. Everything we have, we have because of capital. The first stone knife was capital. Spears, bows and arrows, traps, bags for carrying food, water, and fire are all capital. Then huts, pottery, and grain silos. Without capital, humans are reduced to animals.

The wealthy standard of living by historical standards enjoyed by people in the developed world is a result of capital accumulation. The US is the richest nation on earth because of capital accumulation over centuries in an environment with low government spending, taxes, and regulation. Thankfully for us, our forefathers enjoyed tremendous economic freedom.

Money is the most powerful capital tool of all because money can be used to purchase every other tool.

Note there can be no taxation or regulation of the economy before capital because there’s nothing to steal. Capital development comes first. Coercive government can only come afterward and can only be a burden on the accumulation of capital and voluntary, mutually beneficial exchange of property.

Everything we have, we have because of capitalism and despite coercive government. Yet many people educated in socialist schools misdiagnose our economic problems. They blame capitalism and advocate socialism.

We have economic problems because as coercive government grows, it further perverts the capitalist system to benefit rulers at the expense of everybody else. And it can only grow so large until it breaks the capitalist system. The reason Americans suffer the most burdensome government in the world is we have the most capital to support it. Right now, between government spending, taxes, and regulations at the federal, state, and local level, and the counterfeiting of trillions of dollars by the Federal Reserve, the burden of government is on the verge of breaking the capitalist system that feeds, clothes, and powers our lives.

History is littered with countries made destitute by socialism while billions of people around the world have been lifted out of poverty by capitalism, yet some still advocate socialism. It’s hard to imagine their justification. On Karl Marx’s birthday, Mises Institute scholar Ryan McMaken explained, “Nevertheless, after a century marked by brutal socialist regimes based on various interpretations of Marx’s ideas, Marx’s rehabilitation often rests on the idea that ‘real socialism’ has ‘never been tried.’ That is, a truly ‘pure’ socialist experience—as Marx presumably wanted—has always been tainted by the presence of bourgeois ideas or lingering capitalistic habits present in the
state apparatus.”

The funniest and scariest article I read this year was from The Onion titled “Report Suggests Stalin Was Just One Great Purge Away From Creating Communist Utopia.”

The Onion’s researchers discovered “…if Stalin had shipped a mere 100,000 more people to Siberia, the whole communist experiment would have worked out perfectly.”

Maybe next time leftists amass that much power they will mass murder an additional 100,000 people, or maybe a million more, but they won’t achieve utopia.

Leftist ideology demands a group of rulers steal all property from everybody and redistribute it in order to create a supposedly just society. Implementing leftist ideas requires violence so they attract violent people. This inherent violence of leftist ideologies always produces violent governments and societies. That’s why monsters always rise to the top of leftist governments. That’s why leftist protests always spark violence and leftists commonly threaten violence against critics.

I don’t know how anybody supports that, but many do. At least young people have an excuse. They’ve been miseducated in socialist schools. They didn’t see behind the curtain when socialist governments failed and their prison-societies opened up. They have no life experience. Still, they should be able to think for themselves and realize capitalism is peaceful and voluntary while socialism is inherently violent.

Older people have no excuse. They watched West Germany become rich and vibrant while East Germany was devastated. They watched Soviets shoot people trying to escape. They watched former Soviet satellite countries prosper under capitalism after the Soviet Union fell. They watched Venezuela collapse under socialism.

Yet the western world is marching towards socialism. We’re like lemmings heading for the cliff, but we should know better. Things will get way worse before they get better.

Tags: , , ,

About Mark Luedtke

View all posts by Mark Luedtke
Mark Luedtke
Reach DCP freelance writer Mark Luedtke at MarkLuedtke@DaytonCityPaper.com.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

others June 1, 2011

Got an Opinion?

YourOpinionMatters

We are interested to hear what you think.  Please send us a message.  

cover story May 15, 2018

Connecting for fun, connecting to help

shoppers2a

When I was a little girl my father had this old, metal box. The front of it had maybe 10 […]

debate forum May 15, 2018

Debate 5/15: Say yes to the dress?

Ackley DCP 5-11-2018

Ah, prom season. For students, it can be a time of nervous waiting, giddy overthinking, and expensive planning. For parents […]

audible May 15, 2018

Ohio is for rockers

6-Hawthorne Heights_Press Photo_LtoR Matt Ridenour, J.T. Woodruff, Christopher Popadak, Mark McMillon (Credit John Fleischmann)

For twelve years, the ultimate destination for hard rock and heavy metal fans has been the Rock On The Range […]

Metro May 15, 2018

Women rockers sing out

Coaching Chloe Parks

The Victoria Theatre Association (VTA) is helping the musical dreams of a select group of women come true.  Earlier this […]

dining May 15, 2018

Bistro done right

6-IMG_0872

Lily’s Bistro came on the scene a few years ago and right away became an Oregon District fixture. Owner Emily […]