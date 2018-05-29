Conspiracy 5/29: LGBTQ in the military

Why would they want to serve?

By Mark Luedtke

I’m confused about the conflict over allowing transgender people in the military. LGBTQ—the letters seem to change every year, and that confuses me too—activists are pushing to become legalized killers and President Trump wants to prevent that. But it seems to me both sides are acting against their interests.

Trump recently banned most transgender people from serving in the military because, according to The New York Times, “…Defense Secretary Jim Mattis advised him there were ‘substantial risks’ about personnel who seek to change or who question their gender identity, which ‘could undermine readiness, disrupt unit cohesion, and impose an unreasonable burden on the military that is not conducive to military effectiveness and lethality.’”

That begs the question of how effective the US military is since it won only one war—Grenada—since World War Two.

And I’m not the only person confused. Pentagon chiefs seem confused too. While Mattis claims one thing, the chiefs of each branch of the military claim another. The Times continues, “In separate statements over the past month, the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force; the commandant of the Marine Corps; and the incoming commandant of the Coast Guard, testified to Congress that transgender service members do not impair the cohesion of military units or discipline.”

So Trump’s decision was politically motivated, which should surprise no one. All decisions made by politicians are politically motivated.

But if Trump is really against transgender people, his transgender ban makes no sense. Placing them in the military is the best idea. There they can blow innocent men, women, and children to bits, help kill millions, reduce countries to stone age societies, and spend the rest of their lives living with the guilt. They can get blown to bits themselves, lose a limb or two, three, or four, or get PTSD. They would suffer under socialized medicine in abysmal VA hospitals for the rest of their lives.

If you wanted to inflict serious damage on transgender people, you couldn’t do better. By keeping them out of the military, Trump is doing them a favor.

I also don’t understand why transgenders are pushing to get into the military and get blown to bits. Maybe it’s the free healthcare, but The Times downplays that value. “As for the Pentagon claim that health care for transgender troops would be unduly expensive, the Palm Center study says the total cost for transition-related health care in 2017 was $2.2 million, about $12.47 per transgender service member per month,”

it writes.

The risks laid out above seem too great to justify the additional benefit of $12.47 a month to a transgender warfighter.

The Times explains why leftist chicken-hawks want transgenders in the military: “For years, the military has been an essential vehicle for driving inclusion, integration and acceptance in society—of African-Americans, women, gays and now transgender people. Rationale after rationale was offered for barring these groups. As each proved specious, opponents came up with others. Eventually they all failed, of course.”

For you conservatives who worship the military, read that again. Your beloved good-old-boy military is really an essential progressive tool for social engineering.

Everything in this story is upside-down because coercive government has turned our society upside-down.

Killing is the ultimate form of exclusion. War contradicts the values of tolerance and inclusion promoted by LGBTQ activists.

Fortunately some queers are talking sense. In an article titled “Queer anti-war activists challenge military inclusion,” wagingnonviolence.org writes, “A few weeks after participating in a Queer Anti-Militarism Town Hall held in Seattle’s Public Library on April 2, [trans justice activist Dean] Spade spoke about how a network of queer anti-war activists is working to undo the mainstream narrative [promoting LGBTQ inclusion in the military]. This summer, Spade and trans anti-war activists across the country will coordinate protests and info-booths at Gay Pride events to ‘offer people real information about military service and what the U.S. military is doing all over

the planet.’”

We’d all be safer, wealthier, and healthier if rulers banned everybody from entering the military and abolished it. A handful of tribesmen riding horses and shooting AK-47s stymied the world’s most destructive military in relatively small, backward Afghanistan. No military would dare to invade the giant, gun-filled, advanced US.

If transgenders want to gain mainstream respect, they should reject military service. The majority of voters voted for peace candidate Trump—hah!—in 2016. Support peace.