Conspiracy 6/19: Reality Check

Teradata leaving Dayton exposes phony narrative

By Mark Luedtke

I follow the Dayton Daily News, so I thought everything was wonderful around the area. People are moving into subsidized housing in downtown Dayton in droves. Kettering, Huber Heights, and the rest of the suburbs are growing. The economy is booming. Jobs grow on trees. Mana falls from heaven. The Miami Valley is the place to be.

Even the Arcade is finally going to be repaired, utilized, and made valuable again.

But maybe that’s all baloney, a fake narrative orchestrated by rulers and propagandists. Newspapers don’t have to tell outright lies to mislead readers. They can publish 90 percent of their stories from a biased viewpoint, like the artificially rosy viewpoint rulers promote, to create the illusion that that viewpoint is real.

The meaningful news comes from the other 10 percent of stories. That’s what you have to pay attention to.

In one of those recent 10 percent stories, the DDN reported, “Dayton’s population dropped slightly from 2016 to 2017, while the metro area grew during the same time, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.”

Try finding that real, important information in the day-to-day news. Predictably, all the money Dayton’s rulers have stolen has resulted in a net loss of population. A small loss, but still a loss. That’s been going on for half a century. And Mayor Whaley and company just increased Dayton’s income tax so the pace of the city’s population loss will increase.

The facts prove Dayton is not the destination rulers and their propagandists want us to believe.

The DDN has been promoting Hamilton and Middletown as popular destinations as well recently, but another 10 percent story contradicts that narrative too. The DDN reports, “Hamilton saw a 0.1 percent decrease, giving the city an estimated population of 62,092. Middletown saw a 0.08 percent increase from last year, giving the city an estimated population of to 48,823.”

At least Middletown grew, unlike Dayton and Hamilton. Hamilton wants to raise income taxes too.

The rest of the region grew slightly, but even the DDN characterized population in the region as stagnant, and there are consequences for that. A stagnant population doesn’t demand new homes. In yet another 10 percent story, the DDN admitted, “Dayton-area home-builders are building fewer homes, exacerbating an already chronic crunch in inventory.

“Builders identify several problems at work: Last winter was a relatively rough one—and more troubling—the Dayton area isn’t experiencing the growth in jobs, wages and population that other parts of the nation are seeing.”

That’s a complete repudiation of the 90 percent narrative. The region isn’t a destination. Even during the biggest bubble in history, it’s worse than the rest of the country. All the stealing done by local rulers has made everybody but them and their cronies worse off.

How much worse off is starting to become clear. Sometimes an event happens that’s so big, propagandists can’t hide it behind their narrative. They have to deal with it directly. That happened when Teradata announced it was moving to San Diego. The shock forced a reality check followed by desperate scrambling, and it wasn’t pretty.

Propagandists were not only shocked by the move, but also because company officials didn’t genuflect to local rulers by discussing the move with them. It’s hard for them to accept a company belongs to its owners, not politicians and bureaucrats. Around 300 jobs will be affected, and those jobs belong to the company’s owners, not employees and not rulers, as well. Leftists hate that.

Rulers scrambled to contain the damage to their carefully crafted narrative. Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, lamented the company never indicated it might move, as if Teradata owed something to rulers and that made its leaders bad people. Local rulers downplayed the move by saying it wouldn’t be as bad as NCR leaving because other companies will hire the laid off workers. Teradata’s bad leaders didn’t respond to pressure from rulers to consider staying.

Still, the DDN was forced to wonder if the region could sustain tech jobs. Because Dayton’s core tech industry is funded by government, it can’t. Government spending, because it’s funded by theft in the form of taxes and counterfeiting and crowds out private investment, destroys wealth and makes us all poorer. And when the inevitable crash hits, that spending will dry up.

Our poisoned economy must crash so it can heal, but the process will be painful.