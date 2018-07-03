Conspiracy 7/3: Fake news and phony outrage

Rulers exploit children to distract us

By Mark Luedtke

Everybody can rest easy. Stormy Daniels is heading to the Mexican border to solve the illegal immigrant children problem. You know, the problem created by President Bush the Younger and his Democrat Congress. The same problem that went quietly unnoticed during eight years of the Obama administration. Somehow Rachel Maddow refrained from shedding a single tear for the children during that time.

By the way, don’t children routinely get separated from parents whenever the parents commit crimes? Nothing coercive government does is legitimate, but the closest to legitimate activity governments perform is protecting the people and their property including property paid for by taxpayers from foreign invaders. Western governments stink at it.

But suddenly all the news must be focused on children separated from their lawbreaking parents and fake pictures of other illegal immigrant children. This isn’t an organic protest. It’s being orchestrated and timed by George Soros and other rulers to distract us from something big. I doubt it’s coincidence the distraction started immediately after the Bilderberg meeting in Italy.

Like a good magician, rulers want us focused on one thing while they’re doing something else. I don’t know what they’re hiding, but here are some stories that might relate.

Populists won the recent election in Italy, and their new government threatens to withdraw from the European Union much like Great Britain did during Brexit. Italy is one of the PIIGS—Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece, and Spain—which we haven’t heard much about recently, but their problems continue.

The New York Times reports, “However unlikely an Italian withdrawal from the eurozone may be, the mere prospect is more dangerous to the future of the European Union than the bailout of Greece, whose economy is dwarfed by Italy’s; Britain’s vote to leave the bloc; or the squabbles over the rule of law with Hungary and Poland.

“Italy is a founding member of both the European Union and the euro and the bloc’s fourth-largest economy, and psychology counts.”

Italy isn’t the only PIIGS with problems. The bubble has finally expanded far enough for Greece to be allowed out of its bailout program. That may sound good, but modest economic growth won’t cure Greece’s economic ills.

Marketwatch reports, “Greece should continue to grow, but upside appears limited due to unfortunate timing, with the recovery gaining traction just as a tailwind from global and, more important, eurozone growth appears to be fading, said Ebrahim Rahbari, head of global macroeconomics at Citigroup, in an interview on the sidelines of the forum. And now, instead of Greece’s woes spreading fear, or ‘contagion,’ to its fiscally strapped eurozone neighbors, there’s the danger that any sustained turmoil in Italy could undercut Greece.”

The European economy is slowing despite continued zero percent interest rates. That’s a big problem.

Back home US bond yields hit four year highs, significantly raising the cost of servicing US government debt.

Trump’s trade war is causing problems. Zerohedge quotes a report from SGH Macro Advisors: “From what we understand, the Chinese government has halted its purchases of US Treasuries. Despite the direct encouragement, according to Chinese sources, by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for China to ‘stay put,’ Beijing has apparently discontinued purchases of US Treasuries ‘for the past few weeks.’”

That’s not all. Chinese investment in the US has dropped 90 percent from 2017.

It’s not just the economy that’s scary. On the war front, the Israelis attacked a Syrian base near the border of Iraq, killing at least 52 fighters including Syrian troops and Iraqi militiamen. Philip Giraldi warns, “There have also been rumors in Washington that the Administration is preparing for something ‘big’ in Syria, possibly related to warnings from the Pentagon that Syrian forces have been threatening the unilaterally declared ‘de-escalation zone’ in the country’s southeast. This suggests that the U.S. will block attempts by the government in Damascus to regain control of areas until recently dominated by terrorists.”

That’s near the base attacked by the Israelis.

Or maybe this frenzy is just the opening act of major new leftist riots. Crazed leftists, redundant, I know, are harassing people who disagree with them. Tom Arnold and Peter Fonda threatened President Trump’s twelve-year-old son. They call sleep deprivation torture, but leftists will deprive political opponents of sleep. While praising the #MeToo movement, leftists are physically and emotionally abusing women. They gleefully abuse critics and their children and will cheer if they drive them to suicide.