Conspiracy 7/31: Peace won’t be tolerated

In Korea, Syria, or with Russia

By Mark Luedtke

I thought Democrats were the party of peace and Republicans were warmongers. That’s what the media has been telling us all my life. Forget about Democrat Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama starting wars. Forget that stuff about Republican Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Gerald Ford ending wars.

Facts aren’t important. Only narratives matter. And so it goes today.

In reality, every ruler is a warmonger today. They and their cronies profit from perpetual war.

We see it with North Korea. Rulers attempted to derail President Trump’s historic summit with Kim Jong Un before and after it occurred. National Security Council adviser John Bolton suggested the U.S. would follow the Libya model, killing Kim, after North Korea dismantled its nuclear program. Kim threatened to cancel the summit in response, but Trump salvaged the meeting and made progress anyway.

Then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo undermined the agreement. CNBC reported, “High-level talks between the United States and North Korea appeared to hit a snag on Saturday as Pyongyang said a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been ‘regrettable’ and accused Washington of making ‘gangster-like’ demands to pressure the country into abandoning its nuclear weapons.”

Rulers other than Trump are working hard to sabotage the peace process in North Korea. We see a similar pattern in Syria. Every time Trump states he wants to pull the military out of the country, somebody announces U.S. forces will increase in the country. This shows the president is mostly a figurehead today. The government is run by career bureaucrats usually referred to as the deep state.

We see the same pattern regarding Russia. Once again Trump proposes peace and cooperation and the professional war profiteers are undermining him. Trump has it right. According to Yahoo News, Trump opened the summit by stating, “I really think the world wants to see us get along.”

But the war profiteers began undermining the summit before it began. Of Robert Mueller’s recent indictment of Russian intelligence agents, Justin Raimondo writes, “If there was ever any doubt that the Russia-gate hoax is a scheme by the War Party to salvage their bankrupt foreign policy, and depose a democratically-elected President, then Robert Mueller’s indictment of twelve alleged GRU [Russian military intelligence] agents for ‘interfering’ in the 2016 election settles the matter once and for all. Are we supposed to believe it was just a coincidence that the indictment was made public just as Trump was about to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki?”

The indictments are pure propaganda, legally meaningless. They were announced while Trump was meeting with NATO allies, pressing them to meet their payment commitments and discussing how NATO was obsolete. But NATO is the world’s largest welfare program. US rulers steal money from taxpayers then use that money to control European rulers, and the war profiteers get rich off of it. Rulers want to keep that status quo, but if Trump and Putin make peace, the reason for NATO, already bogus, disappears entirely.

Peace means the end of NATO, smaller military and intelligence agencies, fewer contractors, and lower cable news ratings. It means cutting Washington’s gravy train so the Russia-gate narrative is being used to box Trump in and prevent him from advancing peace.

When left and right rulers unite against Trump, you know he’s right. MSN reports, “Monday’s session was condemned in advance by members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Trump said last week that he would raise the meddling issue again with Putin, but questions have been swirling about whether Trump will sharply and publicly rebuke his Russian counterpart for the interference that prompted a special investigation probe that Trump has repeatedly labeled a ‘witch hunt.’”

In another article, MSN informed, “Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, says President Trump should ask Russian President Vladimir Putin where exactly ‘we can pick up the 25 Russians’ who have [been] indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

Fearing peace, rulers and their accomplice press hysterically hammered Trump over Russian meddling after the summit, too. They were hilarious. Nobody was up in arms when Chinese donors helped elect Bill Clinton or when US rulers instigated coups and rigged elections in other countries.

I hope Trump and Putin enjoyed a good laugh at the hypocrisy.

