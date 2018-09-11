Conspiracy 9/11: Toxic Masculinity Targeted

Les Moonves versus Urban Meyer

By Mark Luedtke

Breaking news: CBS CEO Leslie Moonves remains unsuspended for sexual assault.

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve heard Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer was suspended for three games, after already being suspended during training camp, for something related to domestic violence. But Meyer was not accused of misbehavior. He was accused of not doing enough, whatever enough is, in response to alleged domestic violence by a subordinate.

Around the same time, Moonves was accused of committing sexual crimes by six women. As I write, the most recent story returned by a Google search for “Les Moonves sexual assault,” is from The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow dated August 6, nearly a month old. I see a new story about Meyer every day.

The New Yorker reports, “In recent months, Moonves has become a prominent voice in Hollywood’s #MeToo movement. In December, he helped found the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is chaired by Anita Hill. …

“But Moonves’s private actions belie his public statements. Six women who had professional dealings with him told me that, between the nineteen-eighties and the late aughts, Moonves sexually harassed them. Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, in what they said appeared to be a practiced routine. Two told me that Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers. All said that he became cold or hostile after they rejected his advances, and that they believed their careers suffered as a result.”

Actress and writer Illeana Douglas claimed, “What happened to me was a sexual assault, and then I was fired for not participating.”

Writer Janet Jones said, “He has gotten away with it for decades… And it’s just not O.K.”

Presiding over a culture of abuse at CBS, Moonves is accused of being the Harvey Weinstein of TV, but there’s no media coverage, no outrage, and no #MeToo movement targeting Moonves. The victims are speaking out, but their story is being buried by the phony, self-proclaimed protectors of women in the media and the feminist movement.

In contrast, ESPN reports a panel of powerful people determined Meyer’s fate, and their report stated, “Although neither Urban Meyer nor Gene Smith condoned or covered up the alleged domestic abuse by Zach Smith, they failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith’s misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes.”

Domestic abusers are the lowest of the low, but nobody ever explains how firing the abuser, as emotionally satisfying as it seems, helps the victim.

While OSU’s athletic director Gene Smith is occasionally mentioned, the press focuses only on Meyer, never the AD or school president.

But the panel uncovered no wrongdoing by Meyer, unlike the accusations against Moonves. Meyer’s real sin is he didn’t take enough action to prevent the leftist hypocrites in the media from having a feeding frenzy on Ohio State football. The panel performed damage control. They believe suspending Meyer will put this story to bed.

We shouldn’t be comparing Meyer to Moonves. We should compare OSU’s former wide receivers coach Zach Smith to Mooves. Smith was accused of hurting his wife Courtney in 2009 and again after they were separated in 2015. As with Moonves, those accusations haven’t been proven, and Smith denies them. If we’re to hold Moonves and Smith to the same standard, either Moonves should be fired or Smith should have kept his job.

There’s no rational reason for Meyer, who fired Smith after he was charged with criminal trespass in July for returning their child to his ex-wife, allegedly violating a protective order, to be held responsible. Courtney never even asked Meyer for help. Imagine if every supervisor, except Moonves, was in danger of being suspended or fired whenever an employee abused someone outside work.

Hypocritical feminism and political correctness are behind the attacks on Meyer. Moonves gets a pass because he’s a powerful leftist activist. That’s the same reason Weinstein got away with abuse for so long.

Meyer, on the other hand, leads one of the most successful football programs in the country. He’s a prominent symbol of toxic masculinity. Feminist sharks sniffed a chance to tear down that symbol, so they went on a feeding frenzy.

I’ll believe leftists really care about domestic abuse when they criticize Tiger Woods’s ex-wife for attacking him with a golf club and support the forty percent of abuse victims who are male.

Update: As we go to press, Moonves was just fired after six more sexual assault accusations, but with a lawsuit settled and the addition of six new board members at the same time, it’s unclear whether he was fired because he lost a power struggle or because of the accusations. – M.L.