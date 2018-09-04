Conspiracy 9/4: Schools keep getting worse

The more rulers spend, the worse schools get

By Mark Luedtke

Dayton school bureaucrats always have an excuse for the poor quality of their schools. It’s the parents’ fault. It’s the former superintendent’s fault for sleeping during meetings and being “unkempt.” Schools don’t have enough money.

But now local governments including Dayton schools are swimming in stolen money thanks to the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented money-printing scheme, the bubble economy, and tax increases. Superintendent Corr was replaced. And parents remain forced to send their children to government’s monopoly schools, so you might think everything would be fixed.

The Dayton Daily News reports otherwise. “Dayton Public Schools’ state report card for 2017-18 will be worse than the year before, Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told school board members Monday night, once again raising questions about possible state takeover in fall 2019,” it reported.

Dayton’s schools are so bad that the State of Ohio is threatening to take them over next year, a year before local bureaucrats expected. This should come as no surprise.

But Lolli laid out a plan of action. According to the DDN, the superintendent exclaimed, “Dayton Public Schools are not rolling over and playing dead because of the potential that we might be in academic distress. We are stepping up to the plate, and we’re going to hit a home run. We might hit a double and a triple first, but we’re going to hit a home run for the kids that we serve.”

Tired metaphors must be the solution.

Trotwood schools also fear being taken over.

But it gets worse. The state has a new plan for schools called the “whole child” initiative. That’s a creepy name for an evil program of deeper brainwashing. The DDN explains, “Reading, writing and math remain important for teachers, but local schools are dramatically increasing how much attention they pay to students’ coping skills, behavior and mental health.”

If teachers focused on reading, writing, and math, schools wouldn’t be failing, so this article is propaganda from the start. The primary focus of government schools is stealing money and breaking kids to make them submissive to authority. Their coercive nature requires administrators, teachers, and staff to be bullies first and educators second.

Money is the priority. Greedy rulers are always first and foremost about stealing more money, but they need to justify it. “Districts are adding counselors and mental health therapists for at-risk students while implementing school-wide behavior and decision-making programs for all students,” justifies the DDN.

The focus on mental health is especially scary because that translates into hooking more kids onto Big Pharma’s drugs. If they can’t brainwash children without drugs, they’ll employ drugs.

But government schools don’t help mental health. They harm it. Forcing children to attend any school at the point of a gun is unhealthy. Locking them in an environment where they get bullied and sexually assaulted by administrators, teachers, and fellow students is unhealthy. Stealing money from people at the point of a gun is unhealthy. Whether you call it taxes or armed robbery, it’s the same thing. You might as well ask the mafia to help improve children’s mental health.

The “whole child” initiative claims to be concerned with traumatic events, but schools enable traumatic events. They don’t prevent them. School shootings are the obvious example. Bureaucrats refuse to implement effective security that would prevent them. However, as Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones notes, they use security as an excuse for a money grab by raising taxes.

Lockdowns are traumatic as well. Lockdowns don’t prevent school shootings because lockdowns aren’t about protecting children. They’re designed to traumatize them as part of the brainwashing process, making them submissive to authority.

Government schools also enable daily bullying and sexual assault. They’re designed as bullies from the top administrator down. If a student disagrees with a teacher or administrator, even when the adult is wrong, the student gets in trouble.

Administrators and teachers bully parents, too. Because government schools are funded with stolen money, they don’t have to perform well to satisfy customers and increase profit.

Similarly, if a student fights back against a bully, the defender gets in trouble. Because money is the primary concern of rulers, and expelling students costs money, bullies rarely get expelled.

Because they’re all coercive, there’s no such thing as a good government school. More money, more bureaucrats, and more emphasis on mental health means the quality of government schools will drop further. As bad as they are, they will get worse.