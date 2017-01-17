Conspiracy Theorist: 1/17

Blaming Russia

U.S. government puts the onus on Putin to cover a deep state schism

By Mark Luedtke

Speaking of fake news, U.S. rulers, government, and their media propagandists keep churning it out. The biggest fake news story of the New Year so far is that Russian President Putin caused president-elect Donald Trump to win. This story shows the contempt rulers have for the American people. Rulers believe the American people are so stupid that fake news, which is actually real news—they produce the fake news—decided the election. They won’t admit the people rejected their terrible candidate. My dog could have crushed corrupt warmonger Hillary Clinton.

They also believe blaming Putin will benefit them, but all it does is expose them as selfish, petty, and foolish to more Americans.

As of this writing, we’re told the entire intelligence community agrees Putin influenced the U.S. election, but that’s more fiction. In reality, the FBI and other agencies didn’t agree until they were pressured to. In mid-December Reuters reports, ‘“The overseers of the U.S. intelligence community have not embraced a CIA assessment that Russian cyber attacks were aimed at helping Republican President-elect Donald Trump win the 2016 election,’ three American officials said on Monday.”

Reuters then tried to downplay the disagreement: ‘“While the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) does not dispute the CIA’s analysis of Russian hacking operations, it has not endorsed their assessment because of a lack of conclusive evidence that Moscow intended to boost Trump over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton,’ said the officials, who declined to be named.”

Rulers couldn’t allow this public dissension; subsequently, they forced all parties to appear to publicly agree.

To that end, the Director of National Intelligence issued a report blaming the Russians. There was only one problem: it offered no evidence the Russians were the source of the leaks of Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta’s emails or anything else that damaged Clinton. The report is designed to bolster more fake news.

U.S. News and World Report explains the true story behind this charade. “In a typical year, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign would go down as one of the most startlingly deficient endeavors in political history,” it writes. “But a postliminary campaign by Clinton allies to shape why the heavily favored and first major party female nominee lost to an eccentric billionaire reality television star is already bending the storyline in their favor through a concerted media offensive meant to undermine the president-elect, his tactics, and the ultimate outcome.”

As to the real source of the leaks, one WikiLeaks operative, a former British ambassador, admitted he received leaked Podesta emails from a Washington insider.

Note Clinton’s emails weren’t leaked.

This media campaign is designed to cover up the schism in the U.S. deep state, as well as delegitimize Trump. Some in the intelligence community support the globalist, perpetual war agenda represented by Clinton. Some support the America-first agenda represented by Trump. Most in the media, excluding U.S. News and World Report, are in bed with the former, but the civil war continues.

I can’t help but laugh at the irony. Evil Putin is accused of telling the truth, not lying, but truth is treason in the empire of lies. Foreigner Putin is accused of doing work Americans, at least reporters, won’t do. Nobody disputes the leaked emails are real. Nobody disputes Clinton ran a private email server as Secretary of State and stored classified information on it, leaving it vulnerable to hackers. This Alinsky-esque media campaign crucifies a phony messenger; it doesn’t refute the message.

Furthermore, recent investigations discovered massive electoral fraud by the Democrats, not Trump. The Detroit News reports, “Michigan’s largest county voted overwhelmingly for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but officials couldn’t reconcile vote totals for 610 of 1,680 precincts during a countywide canvass of vote results late last month. Most of those are in heavily Democratic Detroit, where the number of ballots in precinct poll books did not match those of voting machine printout reports in 59 percent of precincts, 392 of 662.”

You know this happens in every big city. It’s long been standard operating procedure for Democrats.

Leaked emails and the list of foreign donors to the Clinton Foundation prove foreigners influenced the election on her behalf, not Trump’s. Infowars exposes, “A Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, bragged about the Saudis funding 20 percent of Clinton’s presidential campaign earlier this year.” And, “The Communist Chinese have put massive amounts of money into the pockets of Clinton via U.S. subsidiaries.”

Democracy is a sham.

The views and opinions expressed in Conspiracy Theorist are the views and/or opinions of the author and do not reflect the views and/or opinions of the Dayton City Paper or Dayton City Media and are published strictly for entertainment purposes.