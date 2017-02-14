Conspiracy Theorist: 2/14

Blow ’em to bits

Don’t delay their emigration

By Mark Luedtke

It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world. That’s because it’s ruled by violent leftist hypocrites. You’d have to live under a rock to have missed the temper tantrum thrown by leftists after President Trump temporarily delayed refugees from seven war-torn, majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

From a socialist, national security point of view, Trump’s delay makes sense. U.S. bureaucrats do a terrible job of vetting refugees entering the country. The New York Times describes one instance of failure. In an article headlined “US Visa Process Missed San Bernardino Wife’s Online Zealotry” the Times admits, “Tashfeen Malik, who with her husband carried out the massacre in San Bernardino, Calif., passed three background checks by American immigration officials as she moved to the United States from Pakistan. None uncovered what Ms. Malik had said online about her views on violent jihad. She said she supported it. And she said she wanted to be a part of it.”

Malik and her husband murdered 14 people and seriously injured 22 more. The readily available comments supporting jihad weren’t revealed until after their victims were dead.

“Federal officials said they had discovered private conversations about jihad between Ms. Malik and Mr. Farook on an online messaging platform, as well as emails and communications on a dating site, but not on traditional social media sites such as Facebook,” the Times continues. “But even those sites, where conversations can be public or semi-public, pose a logistical hurdle for immigration screeners, who do not routinely conduct social media searches during the visa process.”

In other words, U.S. spies capture and analyze everything you, your family, friends and neighbors, and everybody in the world communicates electronically—phone calls, emails, text messages, social media posts—but they don’t look at the social media posts of immigrants from war-torn countries, which are havens for terrorists.

With a straight face, FBI Director Comey claims the terrorists had a right to privacy which had to be balanced against safety, preventing bureaucrats from catching them in advance, but the government doesn’t care about your right to privacy. That illustrates how progressives have turned the world upside-down. Hopefully, Trump’s delay will improve vetting.

Progressives scream bloody murder when somebody points out their policies enable the murder of Americans by terrorists. The Los Angeles Daily News reports, “Inland Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, chastised the White House on Monday for using the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack to justify the Trump administration’s ban on immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.”

Progressives lie about Trump’s action, calling it a “Muslim ban,” but it bans non-Muslims too. Right-wingers are quick to point out leftist hero President Obama labeled the seven countries named terrorist nations in the temporary stay, but that criticism misses the point. The real hypocrisy is Obama mass-murdered Muslims from the same countries for eight years while progressives cheered him on. Obama created these refugees. To leftists, mass-murdering people is fine as long as it’s done by a leftist president, but making those same people wait three months to emigrate is a capital offense when implemented by a Republican.

And the loony left parades its hypocrisy for all to see. The recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards looked more like a Hillary Clinton campaign event than an awards show. Bruce Springsteen called himself an embarrassed American during a concert in Australia.

This overt politicization is costing entertainers customers:

“But therein lies an obvious dilemma for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, an organization of generally progressive-leaning members whose show needs support from millions of viewers who voted for Trump, and don’t mind what they’ve seen of his performance to date,” Deadline Hollywood reports. “In the current atmosphere, how can the Academy deliver an even remotely relevant show without alienating viewers on one side or another of the political equation–and without curtailing the presumed right of every honoree and presenter to speak his or her mind on-camera?”

Boo-hoo. The millionaire leftists in Hollywood risk losing a handful of viewers. The secondary market for Springsteen tickets may take a hit. Give me a break. Nine out of 10 victims blown apart by Obama’s drone strikes were innocent, and leftists supported him. Raining death from the sky causes terror, and every person in countries targeted by U.S. wars of aggression lives in terror.

Until Springsteen shows up to an empty concert hall and the Academy Awards show gets no viewers, these hypocrites won’t change, and the wars won’t end.

