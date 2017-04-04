Conspiracy Theorist: 4/4

Power to the people

Rulers are losing control, hastening their demise

By Mark Luedtke

Rulers are not a monolithic group. Some are bankers, some oil and tech titans, some politicians, some bureaucrats, generals, or spies. Like everyone else, they have individual motives and capabilities. But like comic book supervillains, many, if not most, share fatal flaws including overconfidence and pettiness.

Maybe those flaws are products of the corrupting influence of coercive power. Those flaws will lead to the end of their power. Their demise is unfolding before our eyes.

Most Americans believe the naive notion taught in government schools that politicians work for us, but the evidence before our eyes tells us otherwise. They dictate to us, not vice versa. They steal money from us and order us around at the point of government’s guns, not vice versa. They rule us, not vice versa. They are rulers in every sense.

But after centuries of ruling us through the coercive state, two votes shocked them. Voters reminded rulers and themselves that ultimate power rests with the people. Rulers cannot grasp what Brexit and the election of President Trump means. Their simplistic response is to fight against the will of the people at every step. Republicans’ failure to repeal Obamacare is the latest example.

Both parties hate Trump. Politicians have worked for decades in government trying to climb to the top of that corrupt profession only to see Trump take the top spot without ever running for office before. Overconfident and petty, the only course of action politicians of both parties can conceive is to hang an albatross around Trump’s neck by failing to replace Obamacare. They’re laughing and slapping themselves on the back.

But more and more Americans realize coercive government is illegitimate and counterproductive. Trump was elected not because of what he was but because of what he wasn’t. He wasn’t part of the ruling establishment. He represents the rejection of rulers. By killing Obamacare reform, if you can call it that, rulers boosted the movement against them. More people realize their rule is illegitimate.

Rulers would better serve themselves by supporting Trump. Serving themselves, they could pretend they bow to the will of the people. They could pretend the solution to bad government is electing the right people. Supporting Trump would increase popular support for government, boosting their own power in the process. But because of their fatal flaws, they’re incapable of doing so.

Democracy has always been a sham, a cover rulers use to fool the people into believing their rule was legitimate, but that sham is becoming obvious, and the more obstructive politicians become, the more obvious the sham becomes.

Unlike most rulers, the ever self-serving former president Bill Clinton gets it. Using nationalism as a cover, Clinton warned that the us-versus-them mentality rulers promote to divide and conquer us is “taking us to the edge of our destruction.”

The age of secession has arrived. The failure of coercive government and the divisive politics behind it has inspired secession movements all over the world. Secession, the right of people to sever themselves from rulers, eloquently championed in Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence, is the wave of the future.

Brexit was just the start. Six months ago, every leftist in America decried secession as racist, but after Trump’s election, leftists in California lead the secessionist charge. “Suddenly, California knows exactly how [French nationalist leader who advocates France withdrawing from the European Union] Marine Le Pen feels. And as she wants to “Let France Be France,” and leave the EU, as Brits did with Brexit, a movement is afoot in California to secede from the United States and form a separate nation. “California seceding sounds like a cause that could bring San Francisco Democrats into a grand alliance with Breitbart,” Pat Buchanan notes. “A new federalism—a devolution of power and resources away from Washington and back to states, cities, towns, and citizens, to let them resolve their problems their own way and according to their own principles—may be the price of retention of the American Union. Let California be California; let red state America be red state America.”

With both left and right advocating secession from the U.S. and secessionist movements abroad in France, Catalonia, Venice, Scotland, and more, we’re witnessing the end of the giant, coercive, warfare-welfare state.

But rulers won’t peacefully surrender power. They will wage war on serfs to prevent secession, differently from what Lincoln did during the Civil War, but war all the same. A storm will rage before the calm.

