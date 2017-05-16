Conspiracy Theorist: 5/16

Antagonizing the crazy man

US should shy away from Kim Jong-Un, nuclear weapons

By Mark Luedtke

According to U.S. rulers, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is crazy. He also has primitive nuclear weapons. Any reasonable person would advise against antagonizing the crazy dictator with nuclear weapons, but U.S. rulers aren’t reasonable.

They demand obedience, or at least obeisance, and they’re willing to risk nuclear war—because they believe they’ll survive in their bunkers while the rest of us get vaporized—to get it. That’s why President Trump sent three aircraft carriers to threaten North Korea.

Also according to U.S. rulers, North Korea wants nuclear weapons to attack the U.S. This position presupposes that Kim is suicidal, but as Cato Institute’s Doug Bandow is fond of saying, Kim shows no signs of being suicidal. His actions show he wants to live. It’s more likely Kim’s rational desire to survive motivates him to develop nuclear weapons.

University of Buffalo’s Michael Rozeff offers rational reasons why Kim wants nuclear weapons: “What are nuclear weapons for? In four words: Deterrence, assurance, dissuasion and defeat. This is an answer given in 2007 by people on the U.S. side who were versed in these matters.

“If we apply their answer to North Korea, we find that only one word really matters: Deterrence. Critical portions of what they said about deterrence is as true of North Korea today as they emphasized was true of America 10 years ago.”

The U.S. military has threatened North Korea for over 65 years. Nuclear weapons are the most effective tool available to Kim to deter an attack by the U.S.

You might think the U.S. is only in Korea to gallantly defend the south from the north, but recently released CIA documents prove that’s wrong. In 2010, the Washington Times reported, “From the 1950s Pentagon to today’s Obama administration, the United States has repeatedly pondered, planned and threatened use of nuclear weapons against North Korea, according to declassified and other U.S. government documents released in this 60th-anniversary year of the Korean War.”

The article continues, “In a report on global nuclear threats, analysts at Washington’s Stimson Center identify six overt warnings by high-ranking American officials since 1976 that the U.S. would resort to nuclear weapons against North Korea if warranted. But U.S. threats go back more than a half-century, to long before North Korea split its first atom.”

Kim is developing nuclear weapons to deter a nuclear strike from the U.S., not vice versa. U.S. rulers are the aggressors, not Kim. Kim’s response is rational and based on his desire to survive; it’s not crazy.

Trump feels a sense of urgency because once Kim successfully marries a nuclear weapon to a missile that can reach Hawaii, the U.S. will be deterred. There’s only a short window to threaten an attack against North Korea before then.

David Stockman, director of the office of management and budget under President Ronald Reagan, describes the real reason U.S. troops garrison Korea: “The fact is, the seven decade confrontation on the 38th parallel is an artifact of empire, not a necessity of homeland security. It is the handiwork of a Warfare State served by a permanent political class that derives its power, purpose, and resources from the faithful pursuit and stewardship of an American Imperium.”

U.S. troops in Korea are making us less safe, but they make up a welfare program that gives U.S. rulers power over South Korea’s rulers.

Adam Garrie, writer at The Duran conservative media platform, highlights an interesting point about the contradictory narratives rulers spew about North Korea.

“On the one hand, North Korea is an evil state whose nuclear weapons and advanced delivery systems are capable of setting hell-fire upon East Asia and even parts of the western United States,” he observes. “At the same time, some of these same sources are promulgating an antithetical narrative that North Korea is little more than an ineffective dictatorship whose weapons delivery systems cannot get off the ground and whose conventional weapons are so lacking that during parades, fake weapons are on display.”

Both can’t be true.

Once we understand that U.S. aggression worsens the problem in Korea, the solution becomes obvious. Bring U.S. troops home. South Korea has twice the population and 30 times the GDP of North Korea. It can defend itself. U.S. rulers should normalize trade with North Korea. War didn’t make Vietnam peaceful, prosperous, and relatively free. Trade did. It will do the same to North Korea.

Rulers say North Korea is China’s problem, but as long as U.S. troops are stationed in the south, it’s America’s problem. Bring them home, then North Korea really will become the south and China’s problem.

The views and opinions expressed in Conspiracy Theorist are the views and/or opinions of the author and do not reflect the views and/or opinions of the Dayton City Paper or Dayton City Media and are published strictly for entertainment purposes.