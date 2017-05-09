Conspiracy Theorist: 5/9

Dead last

Government health care makes Americans sicker than ever

By Mark Luedtke

We’ve all heard the propaganda: Americans live longer than ever. Which is only a half-truth. The Atlantic tells a more complete story in an article about chronic illness, titled “Living Sick and Dying Young in Rich America.”

“Despite the fact that America shells out more money on healthcare than any other country in the world, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and a hefty 75 percent of those dollars are going toward aiding people with chronic conditions—almost half of American adults had at least one chronic condition in 2005,” Leah Sottile writes.

The U.S. National Academies Press reports, “Although life expectancy and survival rates in the United States have improved dramatically over the past century, Americans live shorter lives and experience more injuries and illnesses than people in other high-income countries…The U.S. health disadvantage cannot be attributed solely to the adverse health status of racial or ethnic minorities or poor people: even highly advantaged Americans are in worse health than their counterparts in other countries.”

In other words, Americans have the lowest life expectancy of any nation among 17 peers, and we have government control of our food supply and health care system to thank.

Government began to take control of health care about a century ago when it began licensing physicians. This reduced the supply of physicians, driving up costs and lowering the quality of service. If you ever wondered why doctors stopped making house calls and began congregating in large, centralized, superbug-producing hospitals, this is why.

Government further exacerbated Americans’ health care problems during WWII when price controls prevented businesses from granting raises to workers. To compensate, rulers granted a tax break to companies that provided health insurance to workers. This disconnected health care consumers from the costs of health care. Imagine how fat and unhealthy Americans would be if a third party supplied all the food we wanted. In the same way, third party payer health care enables consumers to live unhealthy lifestyles without direct economic penalty. The consequences have been disastrous for American diets, exercise regimens, and healthy lifestyles.

Every government intervention in the economy creates worse problems, inviting more interventions, so once government gets its claws in something, it keeps getting worse. That’s why our health care has declined since that first intervention. The gains made in life expectancy are a product of increasing standards of living, not the health care system.

Government further exacerbated the problem when it began taking over our food supply in the 1960s. Pouncing on the corrupt Ancel Keys “Seven Countries” study, which linked saturated fat to heart disease, government promoted cutting healthy meat and fat from diets and adding unhealthy grains and vegetable oils. This benefited politicians, bureaucrats, and their cronies in big pharma, big medicine, big agriculture, and Procter & Gamble, the maker of Crisco, but it wreaked havoc on the health of the American people. Since then, government corruption of our food supply has increased, making Americans unhealthier.

Dr. Joseph Mercola explains, “The top two crops grown in the U.S. are corn and soy. High fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated soybean oil are two of the most popular ingredients made from these crops. High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) has repeatedly been shown to be a driving factor behind being overweight and having poor health outcomes. HFCS is pervasive and in many processed food items some individuals would never expect, including so-called diet foods and ‘enhanced’ water products. Even most infant formulas contain the sugar equivalent of one can of Coca-Cola.”

Both unhealthy crops receive federal subsidies. Government also protects unhealthy meat and dairy production in CAFOs, concentrated animal feeding operations.

The solution to the American health crisis is to get government out of our food supply and health care system. When people buy their own food and health care in a competitive market instead of a coerced market, they’ll choose healthy options to save money and live better, dramatically improving health.

But rulers have other ideas.

CBS News reports, “From the mind that brought you the Segway, comes the latest in letting machines do basic bodily functions for you. A recent patent application, titled ‘APPARATUS FOR TREATING OBESIT [sic] BY EXTRACTING FOOD,’ promises to solve overeating by letting users dump food from their stomach directly into the toilet.”

Nothing like institutionalizing bulimia to improve the health of Americans, but that way our rulers get more of our money.

