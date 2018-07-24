Conspiracy Theorist 7/24: Portraying lies as facts

Julian Assange and phony narratives

By Mark Luedtke

A recent ABC News story about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation regurgitated one of today’s prevailing narratives. “Mueller’s team appears increasingly focused on whether any associates of Trump knew that the Russian government had hacked emails from the DNC [Democratic National Committee] and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and provided them to Wikileaks during the last presidential election, according to those sources,” it claimed.

But Julian Assange, the head of Wikileaks, denies he received the emails from Russian hackers. Not only that, Buzzfeed reported, “The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington (D.C.) Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers.”

Some sources say the FBI never requested access to the computers. Others say the DNC denied the FBI access. It doesn’t matter which is true. Both are ridiculous. Either way, the conclusion that Russia hacked the computers was reached before any investigation began. No evidence of a hack was collected because it might have contradicted the conclusion.

Yet the narrative not only persists, it’s presented as fact. The only person we know of who can contradict it is Assange. Rulers consider Assange one of the most dangerous people in the world because he’s a truth-teller. He exposes their evil secrets. They can’t control him the way they control the establishment media.

Assange is so dangerous, while Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton reportedly suggested the U.S. should assassinate Assange with a drone strike. She claims she doesn’t remember saying that, but documents leaked by Edward Snowden show Assange is on the U.S. manhunt list.

But rulers didn’t need to assassinate the Australian native. They used other tools to silence him. Assange was accused of rape by women including one who happened to work with an anti-Castro group run by the CIA. That could be coincidence, but it sure was convenient. Assange denies the charges. If apprehended for those charges, Assange expects the U.S. to file some terrorist-like charges against him and have him extradited, so he sought and was granted asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid arrest. He’s been holed up there since 2012. British police have spent over £12 million trying to arrest him.

Patience is paying off for rulers. Assange’s situation is dire. He hasn’t been in the sun since he entered the embassy. Under pressure from the US, Ecuador’s new president cut off Assange’s access to the internet, restricted visitors, and is considering evicting him.

Writing at Consortium News, John Pilger reports, “I have watched Assange’s health deteriorate in his years of confinement without sunlight. He has had a relentless cough, but is not even allowed safe passage to and from a hospital for an X-ray.”

Pilger explains why Assange is being persecuted. “No investigative journalism in my lifetime can equal the importance of what WikiLeaks has done in calling rapacious power to account. It is as if a one-way moral screen has been pushed back to expose the imperialism of liberal democracies—the commitment to endless warfare and the division and degradation of ‘unworthy’ lives, from Grenfell Tower to Gaza.”

Pilger claims Assange was vindicated in the rape cases which were dropped. Evidence, what the FBI lacks, supports Assange’s vindication.

Rulers seem content to let Assange die a slow death in isolation to protect their narrative, but there’s another loose end. Assange has hinted that Seth Rich, a DNC staffer assassinated on the street in Washington D.C., leaked the emails to Wikileaks. That murder has never been thoroughly investigated, and evidence in that crime hasn’t been released. Seymour Hersh claims the FBI accessed Rich’s computer, unlike the DNC computers, and discovered he transferred the DNC and Podesta emails to Wikileaks through a dropbox account.

Rich claimed other people had access to the dropbox password, but they’re unlikely to talk because they don’t want to be assassinated, too.

But none of the information contradicting the narrative makes it into the establishment media because that media is controlled by the same rulers who control the government. Pilger calls the establishment media the Vichy Media, referring to the government of unoccupied France during WWII.

Assange is a hero for exposing so many government lies and atrocities, and he remains our best hope for exposing the phony Russia-gate narrative. Hopefully Australia’s rulers will save him.

