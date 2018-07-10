Conspiracy Theorist 7/10: Fascism, American-style

Corporate, economic, police, military, left, and right

By Mark Luedtke

When we think of fascism, we think of military parades and Hitler and Mussolini appointing directors of corporations to make them agents of the government. While Americans have our own version of military parades—every parade in America worships the military—we don’t roll missiles down Main Street. At least we haven’t so far. President Trump plans to do that later this year. Police drive military vehicles down Main Street in parades though.

In the US, several organizations fit the classic fascist model. The president appoints the governing board of the ostensibly private Federal Reserve Bank which controls all other banks and counterfeits money. Government appointees run Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. It’s no coincidence all three organizations were at the center of the last financial crisis.

But American-style economic fascism is more covert. The Sunlight Foundation reports, “Between 2007 and 2012, 200 of America’s most politically active corporations spent a combined $5.8 billion on federal lobbying and campaign contributions. A year-long analysis by the Sunlight Foundation suggests, however, that what they gave pales compared to what those same corporations got: $4.4 trillion in federal business and support.”

That’s a return of 75,862%. This is why we have a system of crony socialism, also called economic fascism. Government as we know it, coercive government, the state, exists for the sole purpose of empowering rich people to legally steal money from everybody else.

While economic fascism superficially resembles capitalism—the government allows nominal private ownership of giant corporations—the fundamental difference means everything. Capitalism is a system in which investors voluntarily risk their own capital in an unrestricted market. In our fascist economy, crony corporations receive money stolen from taxpayers by socialist rulers and invest it in markets rigged by socialist regulations and the Fed’s counterfeit money. Fiduciary duty, the revolving door, a rigged marketplace, and outrageous returns transform US corporations into agents of the government.

Because investors voluntarily risk personal loss for personal gain, capitalism, not fascism, has lifted more people out of poverty around the world. No other system has. Main Street, not Wall Street and not Washington, is the source of our wealth and the supplier of the American dream, but Main Street can’t compete with government’s rigged system.

The New Atlantis describes a fascist alliance between former President Obama and Google. It observes, “For eight years, Google and the Obama administration forged a uniquely close relationship. Their special bond is best ascribed not to the revolving door, although hundreds of meetings were held between the two; nor to crony capitalism, although hundreds of people have switched jobs from Google to the Obama administration or vice versa; nor to lobbying prowess, although Google is one of the top corporate lobbyists.

“Rather, the ultimate source of the special bond between Google and the Obama White House—and modern progressive government more broadly—has been their common ethos. Both view society’s challenges today as social-engineering problems, whose resolutions depend mainly on facts and objective reasoning.”

Using government’s power to coercively socially engineer society is institutionalized evil. Google and Obama still quietly work together.

As for military-spy fascism, Judge Andrew Napolitano noted in 2015, “The NSA is a military entity that utilizes the services of military computer experts and agents, employs civilians, and hires companies that provide thousands of outside contractors. After nearly 14 years of spying on us—all authorized by a secret court whose judges cannot keep records of what they have ordered or discuss openly what they know—the NSA now has computers and computer personnel physically located in the main switching offices of all telecom and Internet service providers in the United States. It has 24/7 access to the content of everyone’s telephone calls, emails and text messages.”

Apparently nobody noticed then because a similar story recently became big news. Techcrunch reports, “…eight AT&T data facilities in the U.S. are regarded as high-value sites to the NSA for giving the agency direct ‘backbone’ access to raw data that passes through, including emails, web browsing, social media and any other form of unencrypted online activity. The NSA uses the web of eight AT&T hubs for a surveillance operation code-named FAIRVIEW…”

Fascist government creates then controls giant corporations via taxes, regulations, counterfeit money, and quiet diktat. It does so to make rulers and their rich cronies richer and more safe while making the rest of us poorer and less safe.