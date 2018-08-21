Conspiracy Theorist 8/21: Coordinated Attack

Monopolies, cartels, and free speech

By Mark Luedtke

Alex Jones was the victim of a political hit. YouTube (owned by Google), Apple, Facebook, and Spotify all removed content originating from Alex Jones and his InfoWars site on the same day, in an obviously coordinated attack. We’re supposed to believe this was the result of leftist lobbying from the likes of CNN.

Hardly. Big Tech doesn’t answer to CNN. CNN is a mouse compared to Big Tech. Besides, I doubt CNN lobbied YouPorn, which also removed content from Jones the same day. Jones had posted content to YouPorn when previously under threat from Big Tech censors.

Interestingly, as of this morning as I write, Twitter had not removed Jones’s content, but this afternoon The Daily Mail reported, “Controversial radio host Alex Jones has seen tweets and videos removed from his personal Twitter account, as well as posts from the official InfoWars account. Twitter has confirmed the tweets have been removed—but claims it was not responsible for taking down the posts.”

Logic tells us this attack had to be coordinated by somebody with power the titans of tech fear, and they only fear one power: government’s power of coercion. Evidence supports this. This is a great reminder that corporations and their leaders can be immensely powerful one day and erased from relevance the next with a stroke of a government pen. Think Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns. Tech’s titans know this well.

Fearing it will be targeted next, The Mises Institute notes a predatory tweet from Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy: “Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it.”

The word “must” implies a threat. The demand is baloney, of course. Democracy requires free speech, not censorship, but we live in a world turned upside-down by the outrageous coercive power of our government.

Furthermore, Wikileaks informed, “The suspiciously simultaneous censorship of Infowars by Google, Apple, [and] Facebook came just one week after U.S. Senate intelligence committee hawk Mark Warner (D) circulated this policy paper threatening new regulation against those same media companies.”

The tweet contains a link to the paper.

Reason expounds, “A leaked memo circulating among Senate Democrats contains a host of bonkers authoritarian proposals for regulating digital platforms, purportedly as a way to get tough on Russian bots and fake news. To save American trust in ‘our institutions, democracy, free press, and markets,’ it suggests, we need unprecedented and undemocratic government intervention into online press and markets, including ‘comprehensive (GDPR-like) data protection legislation’ of the sort enacted in the E.U.”

Jones was the big name, but he wasn’t the only person purged. Conservatives and libertarians were targeted. Former U.S. diplomat and anti-interventionist author Peter van Buren, Antiwar.com’s Scott Horton, and director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel MacAdams were all banned from Twitter. Conservative communications director for Turning Point USA Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter for copying the violent, racist tweets of new New York Times editor Sarah Jeong and changing the word “white” to “black” and “Jewish.” Twitter left Jeong alone.

But even longtime commentators don’t understand how Big Tech companies became cartelized agents of the government. Justin Raimondo writes, “The Communications Decency Act immunizes these companies against any torts that may arise from activities conducted on their platforms: they can’t be sued or prosecuted for defamation, libel, or indeed for any criminal activity that is generated by these Internet domains.”

That’s a small part of the reason. Patents are the big reason. Patents are grants of monopoly privilege. Government doesn’t resist monopolies; it creates them and cartelizes companies, and patents are its most insidious tool because people believe they are beneficial. They’re not.

Government issues patents and copyrights to gain control over bright, productive people. Ideas are not scarce goods. Copying them is not stealing because the originator retains them. It’s illegitimate to threaten people with violence for copying ideas. In the interest of full disclosure, I have patented four inventions.

Big Tech weaponizes patents and destroys competition with them.

But competition will win out. By attacking Jones, Big Tech wounded itself. Facebook’s traffic is collapsing while Jones’s popularity is soaring. Alternative social media sites are rising. Critics of rulers won’t be silenced this easily.

But change will be painful. The collapse of Big Tech would trigger the next economic collapse like the collapse of the banks in 2008.

