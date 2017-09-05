Conspiracy Theorist: 9/5

A rare hurricane

Not caused by global warming

By Mark Luedtke

As of this writing, hurricane Harvey is deluging Texas. I hope everybody stays safe.

But never letting a weather disaster go to waste, Al Gore’s useful idiots declared hurricane Harvey a product of global warming. Breitbart collected some of their tweets.

“When you realize that Hurricane Harvey is mostly affecting Trump voters and people that don’t believe in climate change pic.twitter.com/yn0rZBvcSb” (@thegallanthours).

“Apparently Hurricane Harvey isn’t aware of Republican views on climate change and is going to Hurricane anyway …. pic.twitter.com/jU5FPzBP48” (@charleshogan54).

There’s plenty more. These people aren’t just ignorant, they’re wilfully ignorant. They show no understanding powerful hurricanes pounded North America before Columbus discovered America let alone before SUVs. In fact, the US has enjoyed a major hurricane deficit for the last ten years, while global warming was supposedly warming the oceans and making them rise.

The last category 3 or higher hurricane to hit the US was Wilma on October 24th, 2005. The deadliest hurricane in US history devastated Galveston, TX. in 1900.

Weather and climate fail to bow to leftist political ideology. You’ve seen the headlines about 2016 being the hottest year on record and the first half of 2017 being the second hottest first half of a year on record. Those high temperatures were temporary, produced by a seasonal el Nino. But you probably didn’t see what should have been the biggest global warming headline of the year: the return of the pause.

Anthony Watts notes at Wattsupwiththat, “Global temperatures have dropped 0.5° Celsius in April according to Dr. Ryan Maue. In the Northern Hemisphere they plunged a massive 1°C . As the record 2015/16 El Nino levels off, the global warming hiatus aka ‘the pause’ is back with a vengeance.”

According to the data, the Earth has experienced no statistically significant global warming since the mid 1990s.

You might wonder how the planet can supposedly be so hot while there’s supposedly no global warming. That’s because there are multiple tools for determining temperature.

One tool is a world-wide system of surface weather stations. These produce the dataset that Gore’s true believers refer to when they say the planet is warming. The problem is these stations are corrupt. They’re supposed to be located in clear areas away from buildings and asphalt, and decades ago, most were. Today, on the other hand, many are surrounded by asphalt and buildings which hold heat and make their readings higher than they used to be.

Furthermore, the pseudo-scientist keepers of that surface data, NOAA in the US, the Met office in the UK and Australia, government agencies all, intentionally corrupt the data to make it appear hotter than it really is.

Those of us who follow the global warming topic closely have known this for a long time, but it was recently rigorously confirmed by scientific analysis. Michael Bastasch reported at Wattsupwiththat, “A new study found adjustments made to global surface temperature readings by scientists in recent years ‘are totally inconsistent with published and credible U.S. and other temperature data.’”

The researchers confirmed most adjustments made to the data make the planet appear hotter and those adjustments cannot be supported by science. Nearly all global warming is accounted for by that corruption of data.

Satellites produce other datasets. The satellites can’t be corrupted by encroaching development, and the pseudo-scientists can’t justify modifying their data to make it appear to be warming. Therefore the three datasets produced by satellites all show the pause exists. The Chinese Met office confirms the pause. Keeping true to their ignorance, Gore’s idiots ignore this data.

But despite overwhelming resistance from the people and their failure of predictions, the global warming fraudsters march on. Eight years ago, Prince Charles declared we had eight years to avert climate catastrophe. That deadline passed with nary a whimper. Now frauds say 2020 is the new deadline to avert climate catastrophe. That will pass the same way.

Even NOAA was forced to admit sea level rise is not accelerating.

Rulers’ renewable energy bubble is collapsing. Solar panel sales fell 80 percent after the UK government cut subsidies. Not one Tesla was sold in Hong Kong after the government canceled a tax break. Southern Australians, suffering record cold, endure brownouts because rulers closed coal plants.

And it’s getting cold. Greenland is gaining record ice. It’s unusually cool west of the Rockies. Russia suffered a rare early freeze. Denmark enjoyed no summer.

Cold kills. Stay warm.