Cycling for a cause

Dayton Rotary’s inaugural Tour de Gem showcases the community



The Tour de Gem has four routes to choose from, for casual riders on up to serious cyclists.

By Emma Jarman

It started as a romanticized vision of Gerry Chadwick and Scott Backer, two local cycling enthusiasts on a not-so-local bike tour in Phoenix, AZ, in 2016. Now, nearly two years later, the first annual Tour de Gem will come to fruition Sunday, September 2 at Don Crawford Plaza in front of Fifth Third Field, right in the heart of the Gem City. It was organized by Chadwick, president and owner of Sunbelt Business Advisors, and Backer, a local home remodeling contractor, plus members of the Dayton Rotary Club, as well as a network of supporters and local charities. The Tour de Gem is a large-scale fundraiser for a number of philanthropic organizations, as well as a carefully curated scenic tour of the Gems of Dayton.

The theme of the ride is tri-fold: Cycling, Charities, Community. The riders will have the unique opportunity to participate in the flourishing cycling community that has thrived as of late with the development and construction of 340 miles of paved, scenic bike track throughout the Miami Valley. Participants in the Tour de Gem will be contributing to any one of a number of Dayton’s local charities. Adult riders are all required to meet a fundraising minimum to jump on the Tour. Organizers are expecting 500 riders to raise $250,000 ($150 minimum per rider). Chadwick emphasized interested riders not be intimidated by the fundraising goal.

“Ask everyone you know,” he encouraged. “People don’t feel bad about that. They don’t hold it against you. They might not donate, but they’re not going to hold it against you. All people have to do is make the effort to reach out and they’ll find six people who will donate $25 to them.”

Riders can browse the list of participating nonprofits on the website as they register and choose a team to join. If anyone would prefer to register as an individual, there is still a fundraising minimum, but all funds raised will benefit the Dayton Rotary Club’s educational programming such as their work with Dayton Public Schools, reading programs, and coat and hat programs.

Chadwick emphasized two things to prospective riders: “Don’t get freaked out by fundraising, and [I want to make sure] everybody knows they’re all welcome.”

The rides are geared for all ages and all experience levels. The Century Rides entice those looking for a challenge, and out-and-back Fun Rides pander to younger cyclists seeking an analog activity for a cause. The Fun Rides all take place on the Miami Valley’s aforementioned network of bike paths, while the longer rides hit the streets to fully immerse riders in the Gem City and its surroundings. Full Tour riders will pedal through suburbs from Moraine to Germantown, Farmersville to Centerville, and the city proper. They’ll coast by such gems as Historic Carillon Park, the Paul Lawrence Dunbar House, the Wright Brothers Cycle Shop, and Cox Arboretum.

“The message that we’re really trying to get out is number one, it’s not a race, it’s a ride, it’s a tour,” Chadwick said. “We’re really trying to show off the city, suburbs, and rural communities.”

Tour de Gem sounds grandiose. The 103-mile title ride may put forth an intimidating air, but the true vibe of the ride is far less menacing. Of particular significance is the race’s intentional staggered start times.

“Too many of us have ridden long routes and shown up at the finish line and there’s nobody left,” Chadwick sympathized. “Hooray for the half-metric folks! But then the full-metric or the century riders get there and it’s like Who ate all the food? Who drank all the water? Couldn’t anybody say nice job? We’ll be getting into Don Crawford Plaza all within a two-hour window.”

The finish line will be worth the ride, to be sure. The ride is rain or shine, so the finish line will have plenty of tents offering food, drink, and shade. There will be an announcer hyping up the crowd for riders as they cross the line. The #1 rule is: Helmets MUST be worn by all participants.

“People can ride on unicycles, trikes, recumbents, big wheels, anything. No motors, although there could be some people out on their electric bikes,” Chadwick said. Link Bikes will also be available for riders to rent, should they not have their own two wheels.

The routes will be marked the Saturday before. The trail will be staffed with medical support from Kettering Health Network, and equipment support staff, as well as a sweeping vehicle behind the last rider indicating to traffic there is a ride in progress.

Organization of Tour de Gem is in full non-profit fashion, whose volunteers and staff work tirelessly to move mountains on oft-shoestring budgets. The Tour is a safe, family-friendly, local immersion project that will actively support the communities it highlights.

“This is an inaugural event that we want to make part of the fundraising fabric of the Miami Valley, and assist local nonprofits to achieve their mission,” Chadwick said. “It will showcase the Dayton region, the gems of Dayton, and our communities as well as the fun

of cycling.”

The first Tour de Gem Dayton Cycling Classic will be Sunday, September 2. All routes will start and finish at Fifth Third Field. Depending on length of routes, rides will begin at several times throughout the day. For more information and to register to ride, make a pledge, or volunteer, visit www.tourdegem.org or their page on Facebook.