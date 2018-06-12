Darling, you don’t look a day over 150

Miamisburg Bicentennial celebration reaches for the stars

Headquarters for the Miamisburg Bicentennial Celebration.

By Marla Boone

Stars will have plenty of opportunity to shine on the Star City’s Bicentennial bash. Miamisburg, Ohio, is set to celebrate its two hundredth birthday with eight fun-filled days of an eclectic mix of events. In a nicely niched parallel, two hundred volunteers have been working for three years on the celebration. According to PR Chair Kimm Mote, the bicentennial committee has used individual donations as well as business monetary and in-kind donations to bring the bicentennial alive. No tax dollars were spent.

Parades will bookend the observance with an opening day procession on June 16 at 11:00 a.m. Even before the parade there will be activities taking place. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., Drums on the Miami, honoring Native American heritage, will be resounding at Beachler Field. The official opening ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m. The Ohio State University Alumni band will perform, followed by the unsealing of the 1968 time capsule. To round out what promises to be a memorable day, the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight’s Wright Brass plays at 4:30 p.m. The Miamisburg High School Alumni Association (the oldest active alumni association in the country) is hosting a dinner dance at 6:00. Center Stage Entertainment (CSE) at Riverfront Park includes Night Reign and Parrots of the Caribbean. The Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg (CPAM) will present “Mary Poppins” at Memorial Auditorium at 7:00. This performance will be repeated on Sunday at 2.

Sunday, June 17 is touted as Religious Heritage Day. Drums on the Miami will be featured again, and CSE continues with Larry Goodwin, comedian Mark Goodwin, Locking Up Otis, and B-Caged. Those needing to cool off after a hectic day can enjoy evening swim hours at the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center.

Pioneer Day on Monday the 18th begins at 10:00 in the Community Park with the dedication of the Miami-Erie Canal Marker. Heritage Village (corner of Lock and Old Main) will be the site for much of the day’s doings, including a one-room schoolhouse experience, horse-drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, craft demonstrations, and a period-attire promenade. The Great Lakes Timber Show will provide a demonstration about lumberjacks and timber sports. For those who like their amusements unaccompanied by chainsaws, the air at Riverfront Park will be filled with music, including Vintage Ramblers, Noah Wotherspoon, Cincinnati Dancing Pigs, Star City Dulcimers, and square dancing with renowned caller Jack Pladdys. In the interest of full disclosure, please note: the Cincinnati Dancing Pigs are NOT actual dancing pigs and square dancing is NOT square.

Business/Fraternal Day is the theme for Tuesday. A flood marker from the 1913 disaster will be dedicated at 10:00. Special sales will be offered by downtown businesses, and children’s activities are scheduled from noon until 3:00. On Tuesday only, children 12 and under will be treated to free carnival rides from noon until 5:00 p.m. Riverfront Park again will be the venue for live entertainment including Ryan Lakes, AQK, and The Hathaways. “An Evening with Mark Twain” will be staged at the Baum Opera House. Tickets are $5.00 for this event.

Youth will have their day on Wednesday, beginning with a nature walk at Sycamore Trails Park, followed by a traveling playground bash at Mound Park. That afternoon, the McGovern Ceili Dancers, a traditional Irish dance troupe, will perform. Legendary country star Ricky Skaggs will be on stage at Riverfront at 8:00 p.m.

Ladies’ Day is Thursday, with events lasting from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. These will include a golf outing, walking tours (downtown, cemetery, historic homes), luncheon and fashion show, a quilt show at the Baum Opera House, and a euchre tournament at the Community Center.

June 22 is Municipal Day. Visitors will be given the opportunity to tour city facilities with open houses at the Service Center, Parks and Recreation Facility, City Administration Building, Fire Department, and Police Department. At 1:30 the Miamisburg High School Alumni Band is playing. No danger of the amps at Riverfront Park cooling down, because Friday’s performances begin at 3:00 and include Different and The Same, and Ticket to Ride.

Festivities wind down on Saturday, June 23. This day’s parade begins at 11:00 a.m. and winds its way from downtown to Riverfront Park. Following the parade, the Ohio Volunteer Regimental Band will play, followed by Brothers of the Brush and Kangaroo Court. The 2018 time capsule will be sealed at 3:30. Closing ceremonies take place at 7:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park. The Dayton Philharmonic Concert Band will perform at 8:00 and—wait until dark—fireworks go off at 10.

Carnival rides and concessions will be available every day until 10 PM except closing day when they will be open until 11 PM.

The Mound Facility (across from Mound Park) will be open for parking with shuttle service to where the action is.

More information and a complete schedule is available at www.miamisburg200.com.