Debate 7/24: Who’s life is it anyway?

Local judge knows better than parents

By Tim Smith

Q: Should a child’s name change be subject to a judicial decision when both parents consent?

Bad parenting decisions aren’t new. Some bad parental decisions can last a child’s lifetime (like Michael Jackson’s kid Blanket or Frank Zappa’s daughter Moon Unit). In fact, other countries know better and actually forbid scores of names (sorry Donald, but you wouldn’t have been permitted to name your son Baron if you lived in New Zealand).

A nearby Warren County judge happens to think he knows better when he decided not to sign-off on a Mason family’s legal motion to change their child’s name from Heidi Clare Whitaker to Elliott John Whitaker. Stephanie and Kylen Whitaker filed for the name change on April 24 in Warren County Juvenile Court on behalf of their 15-year-old child.

“The child picked a name to suit gender identity,” Stephanie Whitaker said in the motion.

On June 22, Judge Joe Kirby ruled the motion was “not well taken” and denied the name change. “Mother wishes to change the child’s name from Heidi Claire Whitaker to a male name, Elliott John Whitaker, because the child identifies herself as a transgender male. The child was born female,” Kirby wrote in the motion. The family has since filed an appeal.

Kirby said the change was not “reasonable and proper and in the child’s best interest at this time.” Noting the child’s age, Kirby concluded, “In essence, the court isn’t saying ‘no’ to the name change. The court is simply saying ‘not yet’.”

According to court documents, Judge Kirby did not agree with the family’s reasoning for the name change request. “Children change significantly and rapidly,” the judge wrote. Kirby ended his decision by writing that the teen can apply for a name change when he becomes an adult.

The parents claim that the Ohio judge also questioned whether their child’s desire to be called Elliott was influenced by media coverage of Bruce Jenner’s transformation to Caitlyn Jenner.

“The judge met with us for 15 to 20 minutes and then decided that he knew better than the parents and the doctors and our child. We just don’t feel that’s right,” the teen’s father, Kylen Whitaker said.

The Whitakers added that Elliot came out to them a year ago. “We did do a lot of therapy to make sure that this was something that was real,” Leigh Whitaker explained.

LGBTQ attorney Josh Langdon says the judge violated the “parents right to decide the upbringing of their child.” Judge Kirby denied two other requests for name changes involving transgender people on June 22; however, the judge has reportedly approved such changes in the past.

It’s also important to note that Judge Kirby presides in Warren County, the same area that made international headlines after transgender teen Leelah Alcorn committed suicide when her parents sent her to faith-based conversion therapy.

Ohio does not have a statewide law that protects LGBTQ people from discrimination, meaning LGBTQ Ohioans can be fired from their job, denied housing, asked to leave a public facility or denied access to the appropriate restroom. Ohio is also one of just four states (plus Puerto Rico) that does not allow transgender individuals to update the gender marker on their birth certificates to match their true identity.

Elliott’s parents are determined to ensure their child’s identity is respected and affirmed and have filed an appeal against Kirby’s decision. Attorney Langdon told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “This appeal is a case of first impression in Ohio, and we will fight vigorously to ensure that Elliott and his family are treated with dignity and respect.”

Nay: The right to choose

Judge’s decision ignores the wishes of the family

By Patrick Bittner

Throughout the history of this great nation, progress has come in either short, burst-like intervals or through a slow unyielding march. We have struggled with change even though the very fiber of our national identity is based on it. Our history shows that when we are faced with the decision to remain stagnant or future-proof ourselves a large chunk of us always feel the need to remain in the past, oftentimes incorporating violence to do so. We do not take criticism well and in that fault we find the heart of this situation. The parents, having consulted with the child who, at fifteen, can work and pay taxes and is beginning to drive, and yet the judge decided that the age was not sufficient to choose a name or gender. So the child is allowed to trade time for money and is required to use some of that money to pay for the court that is telling them that they do not possess enough years to decide their name. The irony of the situation cannot be understated.

But what is more unjust is the concept that the court is using the argument that the new name would cause harm to the child without considering that the old name will cause more harm to the child. Warren County, as it turns out, is not a hotbed of social or political progress, so it seems somewhat predictable that a judge who is elected from such a group of people would reflect the values of those individuals. But ultimately, the judge has allegiance to his constituents second and to the law first and frankly, the ruling he submitted and the way he conducted the hearing are belittling to the oath he took. Judge Kirby approached this decision in a manner behooving a highly partisan voter rather than an uninfluenced jurist. Had Kirby taken an approach to this question from a legal standpoint, he would have realized that the Whitaker’s were in the legal right and should have been granted the motion.

It should be noted as well, that the judge is right about one thing. At the age of fifteen, “children change significantly and rapidly.” Yes, the Whitaker child is an adolescent and as such is prone to changes in thought, mood, and ideas. However, the Whitaker’s, being seemingly excellent parents, committed to professional therapy with their child to ensure the validity of his claims. Any parent that would prioritize the mental and emotional well-being of their child by going through therapy with them rather than brush them off, and who would then support the child’s decision in a court of law only to be denied their sovereign right, should be commended for truly having the child’s best interest at heart. It is also pertinent to understand that “children change significantly and rapidly” and that Elliot made the change, in a very significant way. If the court and Judge Kirby had Elliot’s best interest in mind, they would have found the process the Whitaker’s went through to be more than sufficient to warrant this change.

And while Judge Kirby’s argument that the court is not saying “no” but rather “not yet” may seem a compassionate and wise legal precedent, it is, in fact, the exact opposite. Requiring the Whitaker’s to appeal the decision gives time not for Elliot to change his mind, but for him to suffer with a name that is not his, a name that does not represent him. This is where the true danger can be found. Letting Elliot suffer and wait to have his identity affirmed through legal channels gives time for fear and pain to take root. And while Judge Kirby is right that this decision is not one to be taken lightly, neither are the consequences of denying the validity of the outcome.

Judge Kirby is up for reelection in 2020 and as with so many other representatives, we must all decide if the people who we have chosen to make these decisions on our behalf are the best able and right ones to do that very tough and solemn job. Elliot surely would have benefited from a more nonpartisan decision maker. Whatever your political views it is most important to remember that our elected officials work for us, not the other way around. We must decide, even in smaller votes such as the common pleas judgeship in Warren County, who among us is best at representing that idea. We have a duty to each other to choose public servants who represent not the loudest among us, or those with the most money, but those who need the most help. To do so is not to be weak but to be strong enough to tell those who need help that we are there for them. We must be a strong society and take progress not in short, strong intervals or slow unyielding marches but at every opportunity we can.

Yay: Dare not speak her name

“Not yet” is the right answer to a confused girl at a confused age

By Victor DeLaine

Both parents may agree to Heidi Whitaker’s name change, but that doesn’t make it sensible or wise. Judge Kirby should by all means overrule them if doing so is in Heidi’s best interest.

From the sound of things, Judge Kirby is the only person with any common sense who has lately gotten anywhere near Heidi, a 15-year-old girl who wants to be a boy. The only three people who usually matter in the lives of today’s coddled, medicated, suburban teens are the parents and the shrink. And, in Heidi’s case, all three of those think having her name legally changed to Elliot would be just swell. We are not told whether Heidi’s genital mutilation has begun yet, though I’ll wager that the doctor whom the loving parents have chosen to do the necessary cuttings-out and sewings-on is named Frankenstein. But the mom has assured the court that Heidi’s been seeing a “therapist” now for, gosh, a whole year. And what could possibly be more reliable, more Rock-of-Gibraltar permanent in this world than the decision of a 15-year-old girl who’s been in therapy for a year?

Judge Kirby apparently has his doubts. He’s the stick in the mud who’s doing what normal dads always used to do when faced with wacky requests from rash teenagers. He’s telling her to wait and see. As he diplomatically put it, he’s not saying no. He’s just saying “not yet.” That sounds pretty sensible, though the parents act like it’s the worst atrocity since someone killed Cecil the Big Fluffy Lion.

There is plenty of social science behind Judge Kirby’s plea that Heidi wait. After a 2004 study, the leftist British newspaper The Guardian said that there is “no conclusive evidence that sex change operations improve the lives of transsexuals, with many people remaining severely distressed and even suicidal after the operation,” and “no robust scientific evidence that gender reassignment surgery is clinically effective.” A long-term study in Sweden in 2003 concluded that patients “after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behavior, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population.” “All the studies have come to a remarkably similar conclusion,” said Canadian sexologist James Cantor in 2016, namely that “only very few trans-kids still want to transition by the time they are adults.” The 11 studies Cantor reviewed found that, rather than following through with sex-change procedures, “roughly 60-90% of trans-kids turn out no longer to be trans by adulthood.”

So, Judge Kirby may wonder, might Heidi be one of those 60 to 90 percent? What if they go ahead and change Heidi’s name, only to have her ask for her real name back again in a few years, as the studies suggest she is likely to do if her parents let her grow up a little? Changing a name is not a small thing. That’s why people smarter than Heidi’s parents larded the process with lots of legal rigmarole. What with college applications and Social Security and all the other quadruplicate forms that lie just ahead of her at 15, the risk that a name-change will lock Heidi into a lifetime of administrative confusion is not an insubstantial one.

So why not wait before casting it in jurisprudential stone? In the meantime, she can call herself Elliot all she wants to. Her parents, who seem downright militant about humoring her, will surely call her Elliot as well. The mass media are already complicit in this weird charade, dutifully calling her “him” the way the newspapers always seem to do in such cases these days. And I’m guessing that the schools, which are right up there with the media in the pursuit of loopy agendas, are also joining in the creepy game of let’s-pretend. Together, these miscreants are already doing a thorough enough job of teaching Heidi that we can change reality just by changing the words for it. Why do they, and she, so urgently need Judge Kirby’s approval too?

They need it as a battering ram. They not only call girls boys as though feeling it makes it so, but they also insist, and I mean insist, that you do it too. When faced with an employer or landlord or whatever who won’t play along, who wants to note Heidi’s real sex instead of a make-believe one on a lease or a form, a court order makes it possible to use force to bring the unbeliever to heel. Everyone may have laughed at transsexuality just a few years ago but, brother, you better not get caught laughing today. Laughing spoils the illusion, and to a gender-insane liberal culture that’s at war with reality, it’s no laughing matter.

But Judge Kirby does not and need not see it in those terms. He’s just a judge with a duty to do what no one else in Heidi’s life is doing, to use a little common sense. And he’s doing it right.