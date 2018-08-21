Debate 8/21: What’s the solution for kids who steal?

Debate Center: Tasered 11-year-old girl stuns Cincinnati public

By David Landon

The question of when it is appropriate to use a stun gun on a child is in the news after an incident at a Cincinnati supermarket. Recently, an 11-year-old girl, who Cincinnati police say was shoplifting from a supermarket was shocked with a Taser stun gun by an off-duty police officer moonlighting as a security guard. According to authorities, the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift. When he approached her, the girl resisted and attempted to flee. The officer used his stun gun to subdue the child. She was charged with shoplifting and obstruction of justice and then taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for evaluation before being released into a guardian’s custody.

Though present Cincinnati Police Department policy permits use of the weapon on children as young as age seven, public reaction to the incident has been critical of the officer and of this CPD Taser policy. However, the policy also requires officers to only use a stun gun if the suspect poses a physical threat to the officer. In this instance, it appears the officer’s attempt to stop the child from fleeing did not also include physical threat.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley released a reaction statement suggesting stun gun use on an 11-year-old child was wrong. He apologized to the girl and her family and called upon County Prosecutor Joe Deters to drop the charges. “I’m sorry for the harm to her and her family. This evening I called and asked Prosecutor Deters to drop charges against the girl.” Prosecutor Deters agreed with the Mayor and dropped the charges. As a result of this incident, subsequent discussion by several Cincinnati City Council members may yield consideration toward changing the rules for police Taser use.

Tasers were introduced into law enforcement procedure as a less lethal form of subduing an unruly suspect. Tasers are used to subdue fleeing, belligerent, or potentially dangerous people who would have otherwise been subjected to more lethal weapons such as firearms. A 2009 Police Executive Research Forum study revealed officer injuries decrease by 76% as a result of Taser use. A natural public consensus, including most police officers, prefers suspects be controlled by stun gun instead of a firearm as long as an officer’s personal safety is not put at risk. The issue blurs when the suspect is a child. While a child could conceivably pose a threat to an officer, the recent Cincinnati incident raises a question whether or not the public expects police to deal with errant adolescents with 1,200 volts of electricity.

Those who oppose the use of such weapons on children argue the risk to the child does not warrant the use of the weapon, including Tasers. In a recent study, the United States Department of Justice found that some officers may rely too heavily upon activating (deploying) a Taser during suspect encounters. The study refers to this negative trait in some police officers as “lazy cop” syndrome.

Those who support the use of stun guns on children in certain circumstances argue it saves lives of both the children and the officers involved who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public. They also claim groups critical of the practice are disingenuous and self-serving because they not offer alternative solutions.

Q: If physical restraint and/or Tasers can’t be used to restrain a child criminal, what is the solution?

Debate Nay: Get the priorities in order

Was this show of force really necessary?

By Patrick Bittner

Throughout the history of the western world, violence has been used as a tool of terror, evil, and fear. The Mongol horde used the application of violence to intimidate, as did the Romans before. The barbarians were thought to be more violent and uncivilized than the empire they were combating when in fact the institutionalized and structured system of violence that was ingrained into the European mindset was as overtly hazardous as the wild tribes. The concept of violence as punishment is not new, it is not an innovation, but what is different now than it was two millennia ago is the way in which we expect it.

We crave violence. Whether it is natural human nature or a culturally designed narrative, the need to see pain and suffering exists. Yet, as terrible as the crime can get, it is not worse in any way than violence from the very people who have sworn to protect us. This issue is not a new one. Organized police in this country have been accused, rightfully so, of using their position as law enforcement to subvert the very laws they are employed to protect. This situation should never have happened to begin with and the reaction of the officer was a completely and utterly unacceptable act for any person, let alone a member of the law enforcement community. And while it is easy to blame the individual for the use of force, the true cause of this situation is a habitual and societal one that should be dealt with as such.

There are so many fundamental issues with this situation that it is hard to find a place to begin to dissect it. That being said, I think the first question to ask is, if the officer was not on the clock as an officer at the time of the incident, is he entitled to the same protections and rights as an officer that is on duty? According to the majority of case law, yes. According to the Ohio Attorney General, “An off-duty municipal police officer may, pursuant to R.C. 2935.03, arrest for a misdemeanor without a warrant only within the territorial jurisdiction in which he is appointed, which is the corporate limits of the municipality.” The implications of this cannot be understated. The officer, who was acting as a private security guard at the time of the incident, is covered by Ohio law to act as a sworn law officer. Not only does this give unclear and fluctuating messages about private security, it creates a large amount of burden for the municipalities to cover these individuals in cases like this. The City of Cincinnati has opened an investigation, which will cost thousands of dollars, to find out if a police officer who was not “on-duty” was within his authority to use this level of violence. This shouldn’t be. If the officer is on the clock with a private security company, he should be treated like a private security guard. If a civilian security guard were to have done this, the ramifications and repercussions would be completely different and more severe for the guard.

The second and perhaps more fundamental issue at play here is the nature of the crime and the age of the perpetrator. Shoplifting, while not a victimless crime, is a non-violent one. And while the little girl did commit the crime, it in no way posed an immediate threat to anyone, anywhere. To meet this act with one of debilitating force is completely unacceptable. And while this could easily devolve into a commentary about the lack of restraint among modern police, it will remain a discussion about an adult male using a Taser against an 11-year-old girl. I think that needs some perspective and with the start of school, it becomes easy to do. 11 years is 5th grade, still elementary level by nearly all standards, still the most basic form of education. And while the little girl arguably knew stealing was wrong, she cannot be punished for doing so by one person, and should not be punished by an individual with no knowledge of how to correct her behavior. Eleven years old is a delicate age, where every event can cause trauma. It is assured that this event did just that to the victim.

Regardless of the nature of the crime and the age of the victim, this situation is unacceptable. Whatever the reason the perpetrator had for stealing not electronics or money but rather from a grocery store, can be debated and judged acceptable or unacceptable all on their own. But what cannot be ignored is the simple fact that a grown man was unable to restrain an 11-year-old girl and thought the best solution to this problem was to use the second highest form of force behind deadly. The level of force, and general incompetence, displayed by the off-duty officer in this event is truly mind-boggling. We need to reevaluate our priorities as a society and realize that violence is not the answer, but rather better training, education, and punishment that actually works.

Debate Yay: Tasers on Pre-Teeners

A criminal is a criminal is a criminal

By Marla Boone

If you are looking for someone to wax poetic about the cherubic innocence of children, you’ve got the wrong girl. I’ve already debated that the posting of instructions on the self-manufacture of 3-D guns is protected under the First Amendment. I’ve opined that strippers should not be prohibited from touching club patrons. I’m on the record as being against the ridiculous proliferation of emotional support animals, against the housing of transgender prisoners based on identified, not biologic sex, and against census responders being able to dodge the question of whether they are citizens. I’ve also dissed Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions at every opportunity, which is one of the unadvertised perks of this job. At any moment, incensed villagers are due to appear at my door with torches and pitchforks.

But back to innocent children. And not-so-innocent children. On Monday, Aug. 8, an 11-year-old girl was caught shoplifting at a Kroger grocery. An off-duty Cincinnati policeman was working as a security officer in the store. He approached her, she fled, and he Tased. The policy of the Cincinnati Police Department is to allow Tasing an individual 7 years old or older. While on the surface, this sounds like a horror story looking for a place to happen (okay…it IS a horror story looking for a place to happen), and a regrettable fact in 2018 is that children are capable of pretty heinous crimes. They carry guns and knives and have been known to use them.

Pinpointing an age at which children appreciate the repercussions of their actions is extremely arbitrary, according to Eraka Bath, a forensic child psychiatrist at UCLA. She said the issue goes beyond mere age. The area of the brain we use to make decisions and to distinguish right from wrong–the prefrontal cortex–is not fully developed until some time after age 20. Prior to that, it can and has been argued that humans don’t fully have a conscience. Higher development of the prefrontal cortex can be delayed in individuals with a history of drug use, depression, or abuse.

Juvenile courts have been dealing with the difficult question of children being able to recognize the consequences of their exploits for years. In the past decade, those courts have distinguished adults and minors in significant aspects. In most cases, prosecutors have been able to substantiate that a juvenile offender knew what she was doing was wrong merely by pointing out guilty behavior.

Donesha Gowdy certainly knew she was doing wrong. She was stuffing items into a backpack and fled when approached by a security officer. She resisted apprehension and then ran. The girl’s mother is, naturally, unhappy about the whole episode. She acknowledges her daughter was stealing but is blaming the officer for using excessive force. She said, “If you can’t run, then you need to get off the police force. If you can’t handle an 11-year-old child, then you really need to get off the police force. You (sic) here to protect these kids.” Now there is a mixed message if ever there was one.

She wanted the officer to run the kid down and tackle her? She would prefer the officer “handle” her daughter? Can you imagine the outrage and attendant cries of “police brutality” if the officer had indeed chosen to get one-on-one physical? The officer involved in this hot mess might have over-reacted. But it appears he couldn’t win no matter what he did and he chose to not physically restrain a fleeing thief who happens to be an 11-year-old girl. The larger, not to mention unasked, question is, why isn’t this “involved” parent (who would apparently like to instruct others in models of behavior) teaching her kid not to steal?

The debate today is not “Should a Taser have been used in this case?” The issue is, “Should police officers use Tasers on minors as a form of restraint?”

Obviously, this is a point of contention over which children’s rights activists are going to clash with people who are pretty fed up with escalating crime statistics. That the question even has to be asked is a fairly strong indictment of the social and moral construct. Kids are committing crimes–sometimes violent crimes. The police are tasked with catching the bad guys and presenting them to the justice system to be dealt with. In this instance, the bad guy was 11. That is not the police officer’s fault.

Police need tools to do their job. A Taser is a tool. It’s not a perfect one but it is preferable to a shoot-out in aisle 10. One of the more interesting facets of this case is that the charges–theft and obstructing official business–against an admittedly guilty party have been dropped. While you are contemplating all possible outcomes of this disaster, ponder for a minute what sort of message the withdrawal of charges sends to Donesha.

P.S. The police are not necessarily here to protect kids. Sometimes they’re here to protect us from these kids.