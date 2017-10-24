Debate Forum: 10/24

Reach Dayton City Paper forum moderator Sarah Sidlow at SarahSidlow@DaytonCityPaper.com.

Welcome to the pack

Merging to “Scouting” is long overdue

By Tim Smith

It’s amazing how many trivial tug-of-war contests we’ve witnessed lately. On one side, we have a POTUS who doesn’t hesitate to ridicule his brain trust in public, and anchoring the other end of the rope, is a Cabinet member who thinks it’s okay to call his boss a moron within earshot of the media. In keeping with this week’s topic, one of them was a Boy Scout and one of them wasn’t. You can probably figure out which is which.

Now, the main event—the battle royal between the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA. Both are wonderful organizations, with a long tradition of teaching the youth of America the principles of truth, honor, patriotism, preparedness, tolerance, and community service, many participants of both programs have gone on to pursue higher callings while still remembering these life lessons.

The Boy Scouts of America (or BSA) recently expanded their mission of accepting openly gay members, Scout Masters, and transgender youth to offer an invitation for girls to join America’s oldest established “boys only” club as Cub Scouts beginning next year. The response from the Girl Scouts of the USA? A terse “No thank you” followed by “How dare you suggest such a thing!”

Why not combine the two organizations under the umbrella name of Scouting? In today’s co-ed world, it makes perfect sense. They both teach the same principles and frankly, I’m surprised it took this long for one group to suggest a membership offering with the other. The century-old Boys Club of America did it in 1990 when they joined ranks with their sister organization and renamed themselves the Boys and Girls Club of America. Look around and you don’t see too many YMCA’s, but instead, simply, The Y. This was changed in the 1970s when they opened their facilities to women and families. Co-ed sports have been the norm for decades in schools and community leagues, and these programs have produced some exceptional athletes of both genders. And how many public school curriculums still offer Home Economics, the last bastion for grooming future June Cleavers of the world?

By the numbers, there are 1.26 million boys ages 6 to 10 in the Boy Scouts. That number decreases as the members get older, down to 823,000 boys ages 11 to 17. By comparison, there are 136,626 boys and girls involved in the co-ed branches called Venturing and Sea Scouts. Venturing and Sea Scouts are BSA programs that are open to young men and women ages 14 to 21, to learn advanced life skills and reinforce the basic tenets of scouting.

The executive leadership of the BSA maintains that scouting has always been a family affair, especially in Cub Scout packs, where female siblings of Scouts participate in various activities. Additionally, the wives and families of Pack Leaders and Scout Masters are often involved in Troop functions. They have stated that the decision to open the organization to girls came after years of requests from families and girls to make it co-ed. There are also many young women who have expressed a desire to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

In rebuttal, the leadership branch of the Girl Scouts of the USA insists that girls want and need a female-only environment to feel safe and nurtured. They want to hold fast with their “girls only” charter, claiming that this is the best environment for young women to learn how to succeed in the world. It would appear that someone needs to check their calendar and remember what year we’re in.

It’s been proven that women in the military are every bit as capable as, and in many cases superior to, their male counterparts. Look at the number of women who have ascended the ranks of high command in all branches of the military. Until forty-some years ago, that was a “boys only” club, too. So was Wall Street and the executive suites reserved for CEO’s of Fortune 500 companies. Women being elected to political offices such as Governor and United States Representative were once a rarity, as well. So was appointing a woman to the Supreme Court of the United States. Much of the “old boys network” has gone the way of the full-service gas station. Maybe it’s time for the Boy and Girl Scouts to follow suit.

Scouting, whether it’s Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, teaches valuable life skills and lessons. As we get older, we learn how to interact with members of the opposite sex in the workplace and to accept others regardless of gender or ethnicity. What’s wrong with starting that lesson at a young age? As a society, we seem to have lost sight of the importance of tolerance. Why not have boys and girls in the same organization to reinforce that, while their minds are still open and their opinions haven’t been formed yet?

If they did merge the two groups and called it Scouting, I only have one question—will they still sell cookies?

