Debate Forum: 2/28

Should we consider French ‘unplugging’ law in the US?

From the country that brought you Coco Chanel, universal health care, and the Statue of Liberty comes the latest in French fashion: the right to disconnect. Oui.

Starting Jan. 1, 2017, French lawmakers introduced a series of work-related legislation that the government claimed was crucial for the health and well-being of its workers. Among those laws was an intervention of sorts, which said companies with more than 50 employees would be obligated to set up hours (normally during the evening and weekend) when staff are not to send or respond to emails.

While it’s been criticized by some as a ban on work-related emails (and would that really be so bad?), this law and many others were drafted with the goal of curbing employee burnout. Some firms have already adopted the policy, carving out the 10 hours between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., for example, as quiet time.

The measure was introduced by Labor Minister Myriam El Khomri, who commissioned a report submitted in September 2015 that warned about the health impact of “info-obesity.” While there doesn’t seem to be a disciplinary component for companies that fail to impose a switch-off period, legislators hope individual companies and the robust French labor unions will serve as the power-down police.

There’s research to back up the argument that a little less screen time is good for employees’ overall health. Our constant digital connections mean we’re “working”—or at least stressing about work—for more than just the time we spend at our desks. The same research also says that miiight not be the healthiest thing.

According to NPR, a study out of the University of British Columbia found that participants who were assigned to check their email only three times a day were found to be less stressed than those who could check their emails continuously. Another out of Colorado State University found that even the anticipatory stress of expecting after-hours emails might have a negative effect on employee well-being.

Moreover, there are studies that indicate all that multitasking, email checking, and work stressing actually add up to a less effective employee.

But there are also those who claim the benefits of being constantly plugged in outweigh the occasional eye-bag. Harvard Business Review writer Alexandra Samuel argues that digital overload helps us sharpen our focus and develop good managerial habits by challenging us to choose where we’ll invest our attention. Basically, consider the lifestyle digital homework—which strengthens the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age.

Also, while the intention of a mandatory unplug sesh may sound logical, it might be too late to turn back now. Pew Research Center indicates that today, 68 percent of U.S. adults have a smartphone—and the most plugged-in populations are those of working age, or those in households earning $75,000 and up annually. One has to wonder if unplugging would just result in being left behind. Given our global economy, and the particularly American drive to work, is it possible to separate corporate success from digital access? And if your company does conduct work with business partners around the world, is it really wise to power-down when others are pouring their morning coffee?

America could learn a lot from France’s willingness to unplug

You’ve got to admire France. As if Bordeaux wine, Brie cheese, croissants, and Maurice Chevalier weren’t enough to brag about, their legislators have passed a law that employees are not required to check their work emails when they’re off duty. I didn’t realize that was a job requirement over there. Apparently, the French have different work expectations than us American underachievers.

When did this become a legal issue that required government intervention? Don’t we all have the right not to conduct business on our own time if we don’t want to? I thought this was a given in a free society, like childbirth and binge watching Bonanza reruns on Hulu.

Studies have shown that workers who stay disconnected from the company inbox when they’re away from the office have a lower rate of stress and lead happier lives. In this country, it’s what the Fair Labor Standard is all about. An eight-hour workday, leaving the remaining time for leisure and rest. If you choose to do work tasks on your own time, that should be your choice. Even those of us who work jobs requiring that we be on call 24/7 have some flexibility. Why make a federal case out of it?

The problem goes deeper than a desire to remain competitive in the workplace, though. We’ve all become addicted to electronic media in some form. Most people get their daily news, weather, and sports fixes online. Cable news networks continue to enjoy the highest viewership they’ve had in years, and movies on demand are increasingly popular among the couch potato set. The United States Postal Service moans about being in the red because most of us send emails instead of letters. Brick-and-mortar retailers are feeling the heat as well, thanks to the convenience of online shopping. We’re constantly being encouraged to pay bills and do our banking online. And don’t get me started on inconsiderate drivers who cause more accidents than icy roads because they were talking on their cell phones instead of paying attention.

I have made it a personal policy for many years not to take work home with me. That means no paperwork, reports, or projects that I can do on company time. I am also not hooked into my employer’s email on my computer or phone, even though I have that option. I may call in to check on something important, but not very often. I also utilize caller ID and voicemail. My philosophy has always been that my off-work time belongs to my family, my friends, and me.

Some of my co-workers have opted to stay connected to the job through their smartphones, claiming that they want to be on top of things and avoid surprises. I’ll admit that I only like surprises on Christmas and my birthday, but if it’s something really urgent, they’ll call me. It’s interesting to note that none of my peers who engage in this practice have been rewarded with a promotion yet. These are the same people who will obsessively check their Facebook page throughout the day, afraid that they’ll miss the latest video link or joke.

Several years ago, I was invited to be the keynote speaker at the Indianapolis Bookfest. The theme that year was promoting literacy among children and young adults. I gave a lively speech extolling the virtues of public libraries, books, magazines, newspapers, and cursive handwriting (remember that?). At the conclusion, I received a terrific ovation when I encouraged those present to promote literacy among their kids by telling them to turn off the TV and the computer, put away the damned Gameboy, and read a book!

I realize that there are many occupations that require ’round-the-clock attention, but it’s time for all of us to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with the real world. When was the last time you engaged in the simple pleasure of taking a walk through a park on a summer evening? Or watching a sunset without the distraction of a ringing phone? How about inviting your friends to a barbecue in your back yard, where the only entertainment is tossing a Frisbee with the kids? When was the last time you enjoyed dinner in a nice restaurant without carrying on a cell phone conversation or checking to see how the market closed that day?

Hey, here’s a radical idea: disconnect for 24 hours! That means no web surfing, no emails, no Candy Crush, no Facebook posts, and no searching YouTube for the latest cute kitten videos. Think you can do it without a law telling you that it’s OK?