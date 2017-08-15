Debate Forum: 8/15

Missy Mae Walters serves as the senior associate of campaigns and public affairs at JSN & Associates. Walters served as the regional political director for the Trump for

President Campaign in Ohio and is a former executive director of the Montgomery County Republican Party. Reach her at MissyMaeWalters@DaytonCityPaper.com.

And so you asked the straight white guy…

It’s basic biology

By Ben Tompkins

I would like to begin this with a big thank you to the publisher and staff of the Dayton City Paper. In this day and age, a straight white man even attempting to discuss women’s issues, much less their boobs, is inviting abuse and scorn to be heaped upon the very head he was using to ponder them in the first place. Not today, I’m happy to announce. I have awoken at the unblessed hour of 4:30 a.m. for the purpose of discussing what women should be allowed to do with their tits, and advocate for women presenting them for our viewing pleasure far more frequently. And I am being paid for it.

Now that the proper pipers have been paid off, I would like to begin this festival of chesticles with a resounding rebuke of anyone and everyone who thinks that societies where women are allowed to walk around topless result in hordes of females parading around unclothed. For those who don’t know, it is already legal in the fair state of Ohio for a woman to wander around with her breasts on full display, and yet—unless I simply haven’t been to the right part of town—most women don’t. This is not because of some deep-seated oppression and body shaming, it’s because a big pair of titties is (are?) extremely uncomfortable to lug around without some semblance of support. For comparison, tie a five-pound weight to a man’s balls and see how long he spends downtown before putting his backpack on like a diaper and limping home.

The next tier down the argument chain is the bizarre lumping-in of breasts with the other ugly and shame-worthy organs with which the Lord has so graciously adorned us. Historically, humans have generally considered it reasonable and modest to cover up organs associated with excrement and birth, and it’s a damn good thing too. In an un-aroused state in a well-lit environment, both the male and female organs of excretion and sex are some of the most hideous conglomerations of flesh (or in the case of holes, the lack thereof) known anywhere in the animal kingdom. I would even go so far as to say that if great apes had less hair or whales had opposable thumbs, we’d be seeing far more diapers and loincloths in the mammalian kingdom that we do at present.

In the case of organs on display in Homo sapiens societies, not all are created equal. Those organs associated with birth are visually preferred (perhaps, less objected to) above those for excrement, and by this logic it follows that the one organ between the sexes serving both purposes—the penis—is reviled above all else. This is entirely just and proper. The phallus is a horrific stain on the human condition, and a painfully embarrassing problem for the serious Judeo-Christian apologist who believes that we were created in God’s image.

Naturally, it is by this logic that the female breasts are the first in line for liberation of the organs we currently cover up when it’s a bit—I’m terribly sorry—nippy outside. They are the organs most obliquely associated with birth, being that they only come into use when birth has actually taken place. This distinction sheds some light on the question of why male nipples are considered more socially acceptable. Like most things about us, they are a part of our anatomy that is completely useless, and whose purpose is completely unknown, to both us and everyone else.

It seems obvious to me that the vast majority of people in the history of the world have demonstrated that they are at least capable of viewing a woman’s upper anatomy without bringing society to a screeching halt. Nude beaches are the norm in many parts of the world, and in many cultures women are still wandering around the village with their soldiers on parade. The only standards that are consistent between cultures, speaking non-exhaustively of course, are that the nether regions are concealed by both genders. Frankly, it’s a damn good thing that we have some standards where those portions of our anatomies are concerned. Staring at a gaping area of human uncleanliness in the eras predating toilet paper and running water during dinner would probably have made death a preferable option to eating.

So, feel free—if you so choose—to wander around without a shirt, and I would ask nothing more than you have the professional and personal problems visited upon women are the same as those visited upon men. We won’t promise not to look (please don’t say anything painfully silly about our nature) any more than women won’t judge, but I think it can be expected that we not comment, or make it obvious that we are taking a peek.

Ben Tomkins is a violinist, teacher, journalist, and critically acclaimed composer currently living in Denver, Colorado. He hates stupidity and generally believes that the volume of one’s voice is inversely proportional to one’s knowledge of an issue. For more of his work, visit HillofAthens.com. Reach him at BenTomkins@DaytonCityPaper.com