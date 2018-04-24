Destination Troy 04/24



The Troy Foundation Building is a highlight of the Downtown Walking Tour

Downtown Troy Walking History Tour Returns

Journey through downtown Troy as it once was on the Downtown Troy Walking History tours. Hosted by Troy Main Street and the Troy Local History Library, these tours offer a glimpse of what downtown Troy looked like years ago, what these buildings have become, and what future transformations may look like.

According to Nicole Loy of Troy Main Street, this is the third year the organization has sponsored this event.

“This is the first year we are adding the experiential portions of the tour,” she said. “Not only will participants learn what uses buildings had in the past, but they will be able to experience that past in different formats. For instance, one of the buildings on the tour held social dances in the 1890’s and was a dance school in the 1970’s, so guests will have the opportunity to watch a ballroom dance performance led by RJ Ballroom Dance instructors. Another building is on the site of a former candy store circa 1940’s, so we will be handing out Winans candies to all of our guests.”

Nine establishments will be stops on the tour, ranging from civic buildings to churches, and many others in between.

“Most people who have attended the walking tours find them to be very informative,” Loy said. “Jennifer Freytag of the Troy Local History Library spends over 100 hours of her time researching the history of each building. It’s always great to hear people say, ‘I’ve lived in Troy all my life and never knew these things.’ It’s equally as great to hear, ‘I’m new to Troy and now feel like so much more of a part of downtown,’ because of the walking history tour.”

The Walking History tours will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 27. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by calling 937-339-5455 or by stopping by the Troy Main Street office at 405 SW Public Square, Suite 231. This is a family-friendly event.

Troy-Miami County Public Library welcomes a special guest

The Troy-Miami County Library starts off a busy spring with a treat for lovers of science fiction fantasy novels.

Bestselling local author John Scalzi will introduce his newest book, Head On: A Novel of the Near Future. This recent release is the stand-alone follow-up to the critically acclaimed Lock In. With a mix of chilling near-future Science Fiction and the thrills of a gritty cop procedural, Head On brings Scalzi’s trademark snappy dialogue and technological speculation to the future world of sports.

John Scalzi is one of the most popular and acclaimed science fiction authors to emerge in the last decade. His massively successful debut novel Old Man’s War won him science fiction’s John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer. His New York Times bestsellers include The Last Colony, Fuzzy Nation, and Redshirts, which won 2013’s Hugo Award for Best Novel. Material from his widely read blog, Whatever, has also earned him two other Hugo Awards. In addition to writing, Scalzi serves as critic-at-large for the LA Times. He lives in Ohio with his wife and daughter.

John Scalzi will appear at the Troy-Miami County Public Library main branch, 419 W. Main St., on Monday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required, and the event is free and open to the public. Books may be available for purchase. For more information, call 937.339.0502, or visit tmcpl.org.

Happenings at The Hayner Run for a Cause

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will sponsor their 5th Annual Whiskey Chaser Run on Friday, May 11. Named for the historic Hayner Distillery Company, this family-friendly Run, Walk and Kid’s Fun Run is a great way to support the Friends of Hayner. The route begins and ends at Hayner and runs along the levy bike path in downtown Troy. The event is officiated by Speedy-Feet. Day-of registration is at 5:30 p.m. The Kid’s Fun Run starts at 6:30 p.m. and the actual 5K Run starts at 7:00 p.m.

For registration, fees and more information, visit TroyHayner.org/run, or call 937.339.0457.

Texas comes to Troy

The Hayner will present Texas artists Tom Stovall, Joe Synan and Susan Synan from May 4 through June 17, when they bring their traveling exhibit Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors and Jewelry to Troy.

Woodturning is defined as the craft of using the wood lathe with hand-held tools to cut a shape that is symmetrical around the axis of rotation. Like the potter’s wheel, the wood lathe is a simple mechanism, which can generate a variety of forms. The operator is known as a turner.

Tom Stovall is a design architect and woodturner who blends his passion for architecture and art by creating functional wooden objects with an aesthetic and practical purpose. Watercolor artist Joe Synan has a fondness for the intersection of built objects and nature that is a product of his education in architecture and engineering. He is an award-winning member of the Watercolor Art Society of Houston. His wife, Susan Synan, is a jewelry artist specializing in sterling and fine silver.

The exhibit runs from May 4 through June 17. On May 4, there will be an Exhibit Reception. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit

TroyHayner.org, or call 937.339.0457.