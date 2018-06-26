Destination: Troy



The Lovers (Cole Vosbury and Amanda June) musically kick off Fridays on Prouty.

The Lovers headline Fridays on Prouty Concert on June 29

The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy kicks off June 29th at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the country music duo of Amanda June and Cole Vosbury, otherwise known as The Lovers.

Originally from Dayton, Amanda June made her way to Nashville to pursue a career as a singer/songwriter and to develop herself as an artist. Amanda played many shows and writers rounds around Nashville and met some of her closest friends that way. She started creating music with one in particular, Cole Vosbury.

In 2013, Cole Vosbury became a top 5 finalist on The Voice. Shortly after his impressive run on the hit show with Blake Shelton as his coach, Cole teamed up with Amanda June. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, these singer/songwriters make beautiful music playing country, rock, soul, and the blues. The duo tours extensively throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio, and are currently working on their first album.

“The way Amanda and Cole play together is seamless, each artist’s voice complementing the other’s wonderfully, with no solo or break feeling forced or unnatural—a feat that few artist collaborations can boast.” (Amplify Entertainment)

Fridays on Prouty is a free concert series and is a collaboration of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. This series is made possible by generous support of the citizens of Troy, the City of Troy, The Troy Foundation, Dayton City Paper, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health/UVMC, Alvetro Orthodontics and CoriGraphics.

The Lovers begin at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on June 29. More information on The Lovers can be found at

theloversmusic.com.

Movie Time at the Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will host three movie events for film fans of all ages. First up on June 28 is their Totally 80’s Movie Night, featuring “Purple Rain,” starring Prince. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for Prince Karaoke and the movie will begin at 6:00 p.m. This film is intended for mature audiences due to language and content, and no registration is required.

On July 10, the action moves outdoors when “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) will be screened at Treasure Island. Bring a blanket, chairs, and your own snacks to enjoy this family-friendly Disney presentation. Popcorn and water will be provided. The movie will begin at dusk. Treasure Island is located at 409 N. Elm Street.

On July 19, the library will host a Teen Movie Matinee, featuring “Z-O-M-B-I-E-S,” for teens grades 6 through 12. The 2018 Disney TV movie tells how a zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. Popcorn will be provided. The movie starts at 1:00 p.m. at the library’s main branch.

For more information, call 937.339.0502 or visit tmcpl.org.

Troy Main Street sponsors Wellness Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Prouty Plaza is the place to get fit. Troy Main Street is holding a variety of activities as part of their Wellness Wednesdays program. The activities started in early June and will continue through the end of August, with something for everyone.

“This is the first year for Wellness Wednesdays,” says Nicole Loy, Troy Main Street Executive Director. “It began from a request by one of our local business owners to incorporate wellness downtown, but it’s done so much more than that. Each physical activity is led by a downtown business, so the businesses have the opportunity to showcase their passions to the community in a non-intimidating fashion. It also brings the community downtown and encourages positive interactions.”

Prouty Plaza is becoming a gathering place for friends and family during the daytime, whereas in the past, people gathered only during evening concerts and special events. The biking and walking activities also allow participants to see how close downtown is to the bike path and to see how walkable the downtown area is.

For those who are into walking, Up and Running will hold a 30-minute walk around town on June 27. The following week, on July 11, you can get in touch with your inner self when Tapestry Yoga will lead a beginner yoga class for adults.

Get your wheels on for the July 18 session. A bike check-up and ride will be led by the Troy Family Bike Shop. Learn the proper fit in this 30-minute workshop, followed by a 30-minute bike ride. Bring your own bike. Rain location is 12 W. Main Street.

Two more walking events await on July 25 and August 1. First up is HIIT/boot camp led by FIT. This will involve bursts of intense movements followed by short rest periods using body weight or dumbbells. August 1 brings another Walk Around Troy, a 30minute trek led by Troy Main Street.

For more details and a complete schedule, visit troymainstreet.org.