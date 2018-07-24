Destination Troy



ART’S ALIVE AT THE HAYNER

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is holding a community arts festival, “Art’s Alive at the Hayner,” on Saturday, August 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy. “Art’s Alive at the Hayner” will celebrate local and regional artists, as well as others from across the United States. A variety of art-related activities are scheduled both inside and around the grounds of the Hayner Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The Kiwanis Club of Troy will be serving breakfast from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on the East Lawn of the Hayner Center. Then they will join Smokin’ Bee-Bee-Q and Suzie’s Big Dipper to provide food and refreshments throughout the afternoon.

Stage entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m. with a performance by comedy ventriloquist, magician and juggler, Mike Hemmelgarn. Mike’s festival show is a whirlwind of visual, exciting and hilarious family entertainment. From world-class ventriloquist characters to bowling ball juggling, to colorful balloon work, this show will be fun for audiences of any age.

At 1:00 p.m., jazz musician Edde Osborne takes the stage. Originally from The Bronx, New York, he currently resides in Middletown. Osborne is a song writer and calls his style of music “R & B Jazz,” which covers a variety of standard R & B, jazz, old school, pop, spiritual, and clean rap music. He plays six different instruments, which include drums, keyboards, bass, flute, alto saxophone, and soprano saxophone.

Dayton Black Box Improv Theater will perform at 2:30 p.m. Black Box founder Justin Howard graduated from Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City and attended Wittenberg University. Howard started the Black Box Improv Theater in 2012, and he has performed, studied and taught in Chicago and New York City.

Popular Dayton jazz ensemble Puzzle of Light will perform at 4:00 p.m. Puzzle of Light currently includes Michael Bashaw, Sandy Bashaw, Dick Roll, John Taylor, and Erich Reith. They define their own style as creative American music, but draw inspiration from jazz, blues, folk African rhythms, and Middle Eastern harmonies.

A juried artist show and three community art competitions will take place during “Art’s Alive at the Hayner.” Local and regional artists who would like to participate in the “Juried Artist Show and Sale” should contact Linda Lee Jolly at 937-339-0457. Spaces are limited and the number of artists in any one media is restricted.

The centerpiece of the festival is an invitational exhibition located within the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center featuring these regional and national artists: Ron Anderson, Bing Davis, Tall James, Michelle Stitzlein, Tim Bowers, Jack Earl, Colleen McCulla, Gary Ward, Heather Bullach, Benjamin Goens, James Mellick, Gary Hovey, and Christina Pereyma.

A meet-and-greet with invitational artists, Hayner instructor artists, and demonstrating artists will take place from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm. Various artists will paint and demonstrate on the Hayner grounds throughout the day. A sand sculptor, Southern Ohio Forge & Anvil artists, and two Ohio Chalk Art Guild artists will also be on-site. In addition, four invitational artists, Michelle Stitzlein, Colleen McCulla, Tim Bowers, and James Mellick, will conduct presentations about their artwork.

“Art’s Alive at the Hayner” will give the public many opportunities to test their own creativity on the festival grounds and enjoy stage entertainment. A graffiti wall, a public sculpture installation with The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton, a children’s art tent, and mask-making are among the activities being planned.

For more information call 937.339.0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

The Fridays on Prouty Concert Series continues on July 27 with the a cappella group Phonic Uproar. This is the newest group to combine an a cappella sound with a show time experience. The eclectic ensemble explores genres such as Motown, R & B, pop, and jazz with influences from Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Rascal Flatts, NSYNC, and more. This six-man group choreographs popular songs to create a harmonious and entertaining event. As one of the most exciting vocal groups to come along, Phonic Uproar magically generates a full band sound out of individual voices.

Founded while at the University of Dayton, this group now tours around the state, providing entertainment and spectacular tone and tunes. Guests of all ages will find their favorite songs on the set list to dance to and sing along with.

The Phonic Uproar concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., downtown Troy. Admission to this event is free. Visit troyhayner.org for details on the entire concert series.