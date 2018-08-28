Destination Troy

Get Your Funk On at the Hayner

The Troy-Hayner Center will get down and dirty on September 1 when DJ Radio Basim will host a dance party. The local authority on funk music will also bring along a video display from the annals of notable funk history, such as “Soul Train.” Basim is the host of the WYSO (91.3) Friday night show “Behind the Groove,” which features retro funk 45s, B-sides, and neo funk. He calls it “head nodding, booty-shaking fun.” Basim has also produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton.

The Jersey City, New Jersey native came to the Miami Valley in 1994 for a radio gig at WROU. He thought he’d end up in Los Angeles but fate, funk, and family had other plans. “Dayton funk” captured Basim’s interest long before he hit the Gem City. He grew up listening to Dayton funk and recalls seeing Heatwave and the Ohio Players at Madison Square Garden in New York. He turned this lifelong fascination into his current broadcasting career.

There is no cover charge for the Funk Party and no need to register. IDs will be requested at the door, as alcohol will be sold by the glass at this event.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The Sept. 1 Dance Party will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information about this and other free events, please call 937.339.0457 or visit troyhayner.org.

Troy-Miami County Public Library Plans Kid-friendly Events

The Pleasant Hill branch of the Troy-Miami County Library has several activities planned for kids. Beginning September 4, they will present Fall Storytime. This activity repeats every Tuesday from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. This is for all ages, and no registration is necessary.

On September 11, the library will hold Tinker Tuesdays from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. This program is designed to put the fun in science, technology, engineering, art, and math education by providing hands-on learning for kids from Kindergarten through 6th grade.

On September 13, the branch will host a Toddler Drive-in Matinee for kids ages 2 to 5 years old. Join the library staff to turn a box into your favorite car, then “drive-in” for a short film and a snack. All materials will be provided, and no registration is necessary.

For more information about these and other library programs, call 937.676.2731, or visit miamicountrylibrary.org.

Troy Civic Band entertains at Labor Day concert

The Troy Civic Band presents “Lights, Camera, Action—Music in Movies & TV” on September 3 at Treasure Island Park.

The band, under the direction of Bill and Kathy McIntosh, boasts more than 50 members from Miami County and the surrounding area. The Labor Day concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

This free event is a collaborative effort of The Troy Foundation, the City of Troy, Troy Main Street, and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Corporate sponsors and private donations fund concerts and activities downtown Troy and along the levee. Treasure Island Park is handicapped accessible and has picnic tables and restrooms on-site. Concrete terraces provide seating for audience members, but there is plenty of room for lawn chairs and blankets. Entrance to the park is via the same drive as Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant at 439 N. Elm St.

For more information, call 937.339.0457, or visit troyhayner.org.

Troy Civic Theatre Opens Fall Season

The Troy Civic Theatre’s first production of the new season is the rock musical “Next to Normal.” This 2008 American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt centers around a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder, and the effects that her illness and its management have had on her family. The story also addresses the issues of grief, suicide, drug abuse, ethics in modern psychiatry and the underbelly of suburban life. The show won critical acclaim and three Tony Awards during its Broadway run.

The Troy Civic Theatre has been providing live stage entertainment for the Miami Valley since 1965. “Next to Normal” will run from Sept. 21 to 23, and Sept. 28 to 30. For more information, call 937.339.7700, or visit troycivictheatre.com.