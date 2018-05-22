Destination Troy 5/22



Beyond produce, the farmers’ market will offer a variety of hand-crafted temptations.

Final Friday Summer Kick-off is Here!

One of the highlights of summer in Troy is Final Fridays. In addition to live music, the family-friendly event features a bounce house, face painting, a City of Troy fire truck, the library’s book mobile, and children’s activities. Many downtown businesses will host sidewalk sales and will stay open late during the event.

The first Troy Main Street event of the season will be held on Friday, May 25 from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza. Throughout the evening, live demonstrations will be held, including Artistic Earth Pottery providing a free pottery demonstration at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed by Yellow Tree Yoga offering a free yoga session at 6:30 p.m.

“We are really excited to be hosting this event,” said Nicole Loy, Executive Director of Troy Main Street. “It’s such a great way to get the family together and enjoy the warm weather downtown.”

During the Final Friday Summer Kick-off, Troy Main Street will hide three love letters to downtown Troy in stores throughout the downtown area. The first person to find a letter and present it to a representative at the Troy Main Street information booth located on the Square will receive a prize.

“There are so many reasons to love downtown Troy,” Loy said. “We wanted to highlight some of those reasons in a fun, interactive way. The winners of the love letters hunt will not be disappointed. We’ve got some great prizes to give away.”

Throughout the summer, Final Friday on Prouty Plaza will play host to a variety of music acts, from rock to country. A list of upcoming attractions can be found at www.troymainstreet.org.

Seasonal treats abound as the Farmer’s Market returns

Every Saturday beginning June 9th, shoppers can choose from the area’s freshest fruits and vegetables at the annual Farmer’s Market. The Market is held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This is the eighth year for the market, located on South Cherry Street just off Main Street. Dee Mahan, the Market Manager for Troy Main Street, says that they have approximately 500 to 600 visitors each week.

“The count is higher when the vendors providing fruits and vegetables are in full swing,” she says. “We have 26 vendors on board for this years market, which starts on June 9. We have fruits, vegetables, honey, spices, baked goods, flowers, crafts, soy candles, essential oils, quilts, popcorn and more. We have FFA members participate each year in the market.”

Troy Main Street strives to make the market a real family experience, offering something for everyone.

“We have a program for children called the Passport Program,” Mahan says. “They pick up a passport from Troy Main Street at the information booth. Troy Main Street will stamp their passport with the date and then they visit vendors to receive stickers. Once they have visited the market five times and have 15 stickers, they will receive a free Farmers Market T-shirt. About every other week we have the Miami County Bookmobile in our parking lot for guests to visit.”

More information about the Farmer’s Market can be found at www.troymainstreet.org.

The sounds of music fill the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will play host to the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s EDGE Chamber Music program on June 17. EDGE is a performing arts series filled with Unconventional Performances in Unconventional Places, with all concerts being free and open to the public. The goal of EDGE is to bring the performing arts into the Miami Valley community, introducing the art forms of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to new audiences in more intimate and approachable settings.

EDGE’s performance at the Troy-Hayner Center will feature the DPO String and Percussion Quartet, with special guest Rick “Mr. Cuttime” Robinson. They will be presenting a program to connect audiences old and new to classical music, featuring standard symphonic works plus one of Rick’s original popular compositions. Audiences can expect lively and informative hosting, a wide variety of music, humor, personal stories, and up-close-and-personal interactions and conversations with the performers, who will answer questions to demystify and debunk tired stereotypes of classical music.

DPO EDGE performs at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy on June 17 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. For more information visit troyhayner.org.