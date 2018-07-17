Destination Yellow Springs



“Places Far, Near and Dear” Exhibition

Glen Helen Happenings

Glen Helen Nature Preserve has several special programs planned this month:

What in the world is a raptor?

A raptor, or bird of prey, is any one of several species that hunts and feeds on rodents and other animals. Do you know how fast a peregrine falcon can fly? Are owls really silent? Why do vultures have bald heads? Visit the Glen Helen Raptor Center on July 21 to get the answers to these and other questions. You can chat informally with a docent and meet an ambassador animal one on one. Learn more about the wonders of the raptor world at the Raptor Center on July 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free event.

Friends Music Camp Concert

Join the Glen Helen staff and supporters on July 28 for the 35th annual benefit concert of the Friends Music Camp. The program will feature the camp’s Orchestra, the 70-member all-camper choir will sing, and student soloists will entertain the crowd playing violin, cello, and piano. Traveling from near and far, the camp’s 70 student musicians come from around the nation to strengthen their pursuit of musical excellence while engaging in creative summer fun at the camp, now in it’s 37th year. The concert takes place at The Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs.

A Celebration on Film

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Scenic Rivers Act. To celebrate the Little Miami River that crosses the southernmost part of Glen Helen, a screening of the documentary film “Call of the Scenic River: An Ohio Journey” will take place on July 29 at 2:00 p.m. Produced 40 years after the Clean Water Act, this documentary explores Ohio rivers with this designation. Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Books from the Little Miami Conservancy will be available.

For more information about any of these events, and to learn more about Glen Helen Nature Preserve, call 937.769.1902, or visit glenhelen.org.

Yellow Springs Arts Council features local artists

The Yellow Springs Arts Council will feature the works of artists Anna Arbor and Catherine Lehman from July 20 through August 12.

The two artists decided to share their paintings of “Places Far, Near and Dear” when they were inspired by Daubigny landscapes they viewed at the Taft Museum in Cincinnati and by Van Gogh paintings featured in the exhibit “Into the Undergrowth” at the Cincinnati Art Museum. A Mexican flower market, a restored Kentucky mansion and a South Carolina beach are among the locales represented in this selection of their creations.

Both artists are familiar to the Yellow Springs community. In addition to her paintings, Anna Arbor is known for creating gorgeous 3D paper scenes. Catherine Lehman has served on the Board of the Yellow Springs Arts Council, and her works have been displayed in numerous galleries in Ohio and Kentucky.

The exhibit will have an opening reception on July 20 at 6:00 p.m. The Yellow Springs Arts Council Community Gallery is located at 111 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call 937.679.9722, or visit ysartscouncil.org.

17th Annual Vintage Truck Show at Young’s Dairy

If a free truck show in the pastoral surroundings of Yellow Springs, Ohio, sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday this summer, plan to attend the Annual Vintage Truck Show at Young’s Jersey Dairy on August 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The show is hosted by Vintage Truck magazine. This year’s highlighted display vehicle will be a 1940 Plymouth pickup, which is featured on the magazine’s June cover and the event’s commemorative dash plaque. This free and family-friendly event, which features colorful and restored trucks from the early 1900’s through modern times, is located on the grounds of Young’s Jersey Dairy on Route 68, five miles south of I-70 at Yellow Springs.

This year’s show will include trophies for exhibitors, door prizes, live music by Todd the Fox, and free face painting for kids. Food and ice cream will be available for sale at Young’s Jersey Dairy or the dairy’s new food truck.

Pre-registration for exhibitors is recommended, but not required, and it is free. The first 150 pre-registered participants will receive a free gift. Exhibitors can register on the day of the show for free. Primitive camping is available at nearby John Bryan State Park.

For details, e-mail Erin Kostrzewa at ErinK@ertelpublishing.com, or call 937.767.1433 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Meet and greet with author Tim Waggoner

A talk with author Tim Waggoner for ages 18+ will be held at the Yellow Springs Community Library on Thursday, July 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tim Waggoner has published close to forty novels and three collections of short stories. He writes original dark fantasy and horror, as well as media tie-ins, and his articles on writing have appeared in numerous publications.

In 2017, he received the Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in Long Fiction, he’s been a finalist for the Shirley Jackson Award and the Scribe Award, and his fiction has received numerous Honorable Mentions in volumes “Best Horror of the Year.” He’s also a full-time tenured professor who teaches creative writing and composition at Sinclair Community College in Dayton.

The Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. For more information, call 937.352.4003, or visit greenelibrary.info.