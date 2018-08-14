Destination Yellow Springs



Christine Klinger’s work (detail) is currently featured in two exhibits.

Yellow Springs artist exhibited (times two)

Yellow Springs painter Christine Klinger is showing her work at the Emporium/Underdog Café through October 7. The show is titled “Christine Klinger: Abstracts–Old and New.”

In addition to her Emporium show, Klinger will have another body of work exhibited at the Yellow Springs Arts Council Gallery from August 17 through September 16. Titled “Into the Garden,” this show is more Impressionistic in nature, and will include paintings and some sculpture. The opening reception for this exhibit will be held on Friday, August 17 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Both the reception and the show are free and open to the public.

Christine Klinger has been in several group and solo exhibits, including The Winds Café, Yellow Springs Brewery and Meadowlark Restaurant in Dayton. She has won awards for her artwork and is in several private and corporate collections, including a large-scale painting commissioned for the new Dayton Children’s Hospital in Springboro in 2016. Klinger was an Artist in Residence with South Carolina State Park Services in 2011 and she received a visual arts fellowship from the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District in 2009. She is currently a member of the Village Artisans Cooperative in Yellow Springs and an art educator. She also owned and operated Springs Gallery in Yellow Springs and was Gallery Coordinator for Rosewood Arts Centre in Kettering.

For more information about her exhibit at Emporium/Underdog Café, call 937.767.7077, or visit emporiumwines.com. For more information about Christine Klinger, visit www.klingerart.com, or call 937.767.2346.

Yellow Springs Book Fair

The Booksellers of Yellow Springs are presenting the 38th Annual Yellow Springs Book Fair on Saturday, August 18th at Mills Lawn Elementary School. Over 30 vendors from the area will bring books-a-plenty to browse and buy. All genres will be available, including fantasy, sci-fi, children’s, non-fiction, romance, thrillers, cookbooks and everything in between.

Books will be available from a wide variety of sources, so keep your eyes open to the possibility of finding rare and collectable items. Thousands of paperbacks, hardcover, and magazines will be available at the best prices in the Miami Valley. If there is a book for everyone, you’re sure to find it here.

Set-up is free and anyone is welcome to sell, whether you’re a book lover, a local author, or a business of any size. Set-up starts at 7:00 a.m., first-come, first-served. Sellers must bring their own tables, chairs and canopies (if desired). If there are many sellers, lots will be drawn for order of access. There is no rain date.

The Yellow Springs Book Fair will be held on August 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mills Lawn Elementary School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs. Admission is free, and it is suitable for all ages. For more information, contact Dark Star Books at books@darkstarbookstore.com or call 937.767.9400.

Yellow Springs Street Fair Deadline is Approaching Fast

The deadline to apply to participate in the next Yellow Springs Street Fair is August 17, 2018 until 5:00 p.m. The fall edition of the Street Fair is scheduled for October 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information or to apply as a vendor, call the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 937.767.2686, or visit yellowspringsohio.org.