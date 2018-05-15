Destination Yellow Springs 5/15



From Carla Steiger’s “Dreamscapes” exhibit at the Arts Council gallery.

Taking it to the streets

It wouldn’t be summer in Yellow Springs without the annual Yellow Springs Street Fair. This year’s celebration of all things local will take place on Saturday, June 9.

The Street Fair boasts over 200 vendors, 65 shops and eateries, and live music, including street performers throughout the town. Music will be provided on two stages and in the beer garden. This year’s scheduled music line-up includes Erika Hughes and The Well Mannered, Devil’s Backbone, Gin-Soaked Angels, Andy Shaw Band, Kaitlin Morrison, Egyptian Breeze, and Scary Balance among others.

The Yellow Springs Street Fair is free and open to the public. This is a pet-free event. For more information, visit yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair, or call the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 937.767.2686.

All about animals at the Village Artisans

The Village Artisans, Yellow Springs’ resident community-based artists co-op, has planned another unique exhibit. The theme of their new gallery offering is Animals Reign. The gallery typically relies on works done by their members, but twice a year they invite community artists to participate in their Lobby Gallery shows.

“This community show is open to any artist who would like to put something in the show,” says co-op member Theresa Mayer. “We usually get most of our work turned in a few days before the work is hung, so I’m not sure how many we will have for this show. But in general we get between 30 and 40 entries for community shows. Our members can and often do show as well. In the past, we’ve had entries from Xenia, Springfield, Fairborn, and Dayton. We try to pick different themes each time to encourage artists to explore new and exciting concepts in their artwork. We like giving artists who don’t often show their work a place to be comfortable showing their work and perhaps selling it.”

The Village Artisans is a 20-member co-op of artists, and different artists take on different duties to keep the gallery running.

“There are six members who have taken on being the gallery show committee,” Mayer says. “At the end of each year we ask all 20 members to give us input as to what kind of show themes they would suggest for the next year’s shows, and who would like to do solo or small-group shows. The committee gets together and looks over all the suggestions and picks the themes for the next year and sets up a calendar. This group also installs the shows in our little Lobby Gallery. The goal of the members’ shows is to help the artist come out of their comfort zone and try something new. If a member or small group requests to do a show they pick their own theme and install their show. The committee gets together and looks over all the suggestions and picks the themes for the next year and sets up a calendar. This group also installs the shows in our little Lobby Gallery.”

One of the perks of each exhibit is an Artist’s Reception, where the public is invited to come to the gallery for a meet and greet with the artists. The reception for Animals Reign will be held on Friday, June 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

“For the community shows, Village Artisans provides some of the food and drink, but the artists are asked to bring in a snack for the reception if they would like to,” Mayer says. “We encourage them to try to do something in the theme of the show if possible. Sometimes this can get very creative!”

Village Artisans is located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs. For more information about animals Reign, call 937.767.1209, or visit villageartisans.blogspot.com.

…And more art on display

The Yellow Springs Arts Council will host the works of local artist Carla Steiger. Her latest exhibit, “Dreamscapes,” will be on display from May 18 to June 10 in their gallery located at 111 Corry Street, Yellow Springs. There will be an opening reception on May 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Carla Steiger’s art invites you into small, dreamlike worlds. From the artist’s collection of ephemera, paintings, old photographs, small objects, and treasures gleaned from nature, she assembles small tableaux that she then photographs in natural light. “Making intuitive connections between objects and images and juggling them in a refined composition brings me joy,” she says. “Every day is a treasure hunt for the perfect shell or piece of rusty metal that can make the difference in a picture. My goal is for every viewer to interpret each image in his or her own way.”

Carla Steiger received her Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art and art history from Oberlin College and her Master of Fine Arts degree in photography from the University of Minnesota. She has taught photography in various colleges and universities and her photographs have been featured in major exhibitions. Her photographs are included in the permanent collections of galleries and museums all across the country.

For more information, call 937.352.4003, or visit ysartscouncil.org.